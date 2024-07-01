Walter Wick Member Reception and Artist Talk, July 17 and 18

Exclusive Member Reception: Wednesday, July 17, 5 p.m.

Artist Talk for Families: Thursday, July 18, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Held in conjunction with the dazzling collection of colorful wonders on display in Walter Wick: Hidden Wonders!, Davenport's Figge Art Museum will host an exclusive Member Reception for the artist on July 17 and an Artist Talk with Wick on July 18, free events featuring the talent who has fascinated people of all ages since 1992, when his first children's-book series I Spy landed on the bookshelves of millions of American households.

Over the decades, Wick's books have garnered such acclaim that he is now one of the most celebrated photographic illustrators of all time. Wick began his artistic career as a landscape photographer before becoming enamored with the technical aspects of studio photography. He aspired to master studio techniques, but also to represent such concepts as the perception of space and time in photographs, and he experimented with mirrors, time exposures, photo composites, and other tricks to do so. This manipulation of processes and perception has led to a prolific career that has now, more than 30 years after the release of I Spy: A Book of Picture Riddles, resulted in the publication of more than 26 children's books.

In the past 16 years, the New Britain Museum of American Art (NBMAA) has celebrated Wick's delightful imagery in several installations, including the highly acclaimed 2006 exhibition Walter Wick; Games, Gizmos, & Toys in the Attic, which traveled to 15 additional museums across the United States. In 2015, through the generosity of Walter Wick and Linda Cheverton Wick, the NBMAA was gifted a collection of 84 of Wick's masterful photographs. The appeal of Wick's photographs, books, and installations has continued to draw admirers of all ages from across Connecticut and around the world.

The Figge Art Museum's exhibition is the largest survey of Wick's work to date. Titled after his recent book, Walter Wick: Hidden Wonders! showcases 50 years of innovation, wonder, and imagination. Tracing the span of Wick's career, the exhibition is organized by themes that have long fascinated Wick, including: Miniature World; Floor Games; Craft-Built Worlds; Optical Illusions; I Spy Games; Puzzle Challenges, Wonders of Science, Connecticut Woods; and Curiosity Shop. The exhibition pairs beloved images, including more than 15 never-before-seen works, with numerous three-dimensional models upon which his photographs are based. Celebrating five decades of creativity, as well as Wick's indelible role in the development of photographic illustration, this exhibition is a must-see for art lovers of any age. Organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, Connecticut in partnership with the artist, Walter Wick: Hidden Wonders! is made possible by The Saunders Foundation and the Cheryl Chase and Stuart Bear Family Foundation.

On July 17 at 6:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum members are invited to a very special reception and exclusive viewing of Hidden Wonders! with the photographer and exhibition artist himself in attendance. Then, on July 18, Wick will lead a family-oriented Artist Talk related to his exhibit, and attendees will have a chance to meet the artist after the talk. Both events are free (though the July 17 reception is for Figge members only), Walter Wick: Hidden Wonders! will be on display through November 17, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.