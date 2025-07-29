“Wayfinding,” August 14 through October 3

Exhibit: Thursday, August 14, through Friday, October 3

Garry Opening: Thursday, August 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

A trio of the Quad Cities' favorite artists will blend their talents for the latest exhibition at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center, with Wayfinding, from August 14 through October, showcasing ceramic sculpture by Lori Roderick, woven tapestries by Rowen Schussheim-Anderson, and abstract paintings by Zaiga Minka Thorson.

Lori Roderick holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and art from Augustana College and a Masters of Fine Arts in ceramics and sculpture from the University of Iowa, and as she states at EdgewoodOrchard.com, "I have been making hand-built sculptural vessels since 1983, when I found the coolest place to hang out on my college campus – the pottery studio. After a couple of classes, I realized the coil, slab, and pinch methods suited my approach to form (organic with a bit of whimsy and only the slimmest of plans). I have been letting clay tell me what it wants to be ever since.

"During my hand building process, I carve, paddle, assess, and manipulate on the fly until I’m satisfied with the final shape and surface. Some of the pieces share similar patterns or abstract designs, most are low fire earthenware with layers of glazes, and all are fired two or more times in an electric kiln. The natural world inspires me and I often find ideas for forms, textures, shapes and the general attitude of pieces while tromping through wild places near and far. My current series speaks (visually) of woods and mountains, two environments that bring me equal measures of peace and wonder."

The Art Department Chair at Augustana College,Rowen Schussheim-Anderson, as stated at TapestryArt.com, "has been pushing the boundaries of traditional tapestry weaving for over two decades. Her studies in New York and Arizona put her in touch with both time-honored fine arts and indigenous craft traditions. Cloth in our culture does not bear historical or religious significance, as with many indigenous peoples; nor do we often recognize the power of textiles as clothing for the body and soul. Schussheim-Anderson’s tapestries explore the power of textiles as bearers of meaning – thick, embellished warps tangled and rich enough to hold the meaning and power of messages.

"Rowen Schussheim-Anderson produces woven tapestries both large and small, wall-mounted and suspended forms. A recent focus has been incorporating beads and beaded strands into her tapestries. An adept student at studying the heart of indigenous weaving traditions, her textile studies have spanned two continents in actuality – and all seven virtually. From the fine-drawn resist lines of Indonesian batik, to the tufted raffia weaves of the Zaire River Basin, to the heights of Guatemala and the woven threads of tie-dyed warp ready for ikat – each tradition and its accompanying colors and techniques have served to inform these contemporary tapestries."

As stated at ZaigaThorson.com, the artist "was born and raised in Michigan with three brothers – her parents were refugees from Latvia who settled there after WWII. She grew up bilingual with a strong appreciation for her cultural heritage.The woods and lakes were her playground and nature has continued to play an important role in her life, as well as her artwork. After completing a BFA in painting at Western Michigan University, she moved to Illinois to attend graduate school at Northern Illinois University, completing a MFA in painting. She worked in Chicago for a few years as a graphic designer and eventually landed on the western side of the state in the Quad Cities.

"Thorson taught art and graphic design at Black Hawk College, Moline, Illinois for 23 years and is now happy to be a full-time artist. She loves to travel, has a strong interest in spiritual connections and believes in the ability of art to serve as a catalyst for healing, understanding and empathy among all people."

A gallery opening for Wayfinding will take place at the Rock Island gallery on August 14, with attendees, from 6 to 8 p.m., invited to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments as they explore the arresting artwork. The exhibition itself will be on display from August 14 through October 3, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.