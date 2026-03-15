“Wayne Bertola: Imperfect Objects,” through April 3

Exhibit: Through Friday, April 3

Closing Reception: Thursday, April 2, 4 – 5:15 p.m.

Black Hawk College ArtSpace Gallery, 6600 34th Avenue, Moline IL

An artist whose three-dimensional compositions often incorporate found objects such as rusted metal, dried botanical specimens, and aged frames, Wayne Bertola showcases his exhibit Imperfect Objects at Black Hawk College's ArtSpace Gallery through April 3, Bertola quoted as saying, "I believe that 'style' is instinctual and is an organic process which gives form to an inner state or sensibility."

Regarding his latest exhibition, the artist says, "If this collection of objects has any meaning in the accepted sense it is in its ability to combine found objects and images – the discarded debris of the once-functional and the humblest of materials – in such a manner as to demonstrate their capacity for transformation into objects that by the response they generate engage the viewer in a creative dialogue of association, allusion and reverie invoking the presence of the past in the present, the enigma of mortality haunted by eternity beyond the limitations of linear time."

In his Artist Statement, Bertola says, "I am, for lack of a better term, self-taught. My materials can be found in alleys, streets, abandoned buildings, used bookstores, garage sales, flea markets and in nature. In short, anywhere that I might find myself confronted by an object which bears witness to the inevitable yet unpredictable changes wrought by the passage of time."

ArtMajeur.com, meanwhile, adds, "The core of Bertola's artistic inquiry lies in the concept of the object as a witness to the passage of time. He utilizes weathered wood and vintage imagery to highlight the inevitable yet unpredictable changes that occur over years of exposure and neglect. These materials are not merely components but carry their own histories, which are layered and juxtaposed to evoke a sense of shared human experience and environmental transformation."

A closing reception for Wayne Bertola: Imperfect Objects will be held on April 2 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Black Hawk College ArtSpace Gallery, located on the first floor of the college's Building 4. An artist talk with Bertola will begin at 4:15 p.m. with light refreshments provided, and the exhibit itself is on display through April 3. For more information, e-mail ArtDesign@bhc.edu and visit Facebook.com/BHCArtDesign.