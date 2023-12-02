“What You See Is What Might Be: Visual Narratives by Ioana Mamali,” through December 29

Exhibit: Through Friday, December 29

Reception: Tuesday, December 5, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A series of fascinating works by a noted Romanian post-war and contemporary artist are decorating the walls of the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Gallery through December 29 in What You See Is What Might Be: Visual Narratives by Ioana Mamali, an exhibit that invites and challenges patrons as they wrestle with the stories displayed in Mamali’s paintings.

Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery and professor emeritus at UD, described Mamali as a bit of a time-traveler with paintings that look of early School of Paris Modernism.

“Mamali’s figurative work blends history, literature, politics, and, yes, the history of modernism,” Garfield said. “The subtitle of the show, Visual Narratives, is apt. There is a story here in each picture, and the artist has chosen to be the sole storyteller. We see through her filter, alone ... . There is a bit of sitting on the edge of your seat to these paintings. It is true, as the show’s title demonstrates, what you see is what might be.

“It is our privilege to mount this mini retrospective of Ioana Mamali’s work,” Garfield said. “These are works, undoubtedly, that the artist has wrestled with. And we will, too."

The mission of the Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits. The Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department. The gallery features at least 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions per year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows.

A reception for What You See Is What Might Be: Visual Narratives by Ioana Mamali will be held in the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery on December 5 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and takes place in conjunction with that evening's Heritage Center performance of Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas. The exhibit itself will be on display through December 29, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting DArt.dbq.edu/gallery.