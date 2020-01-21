“Young Artists at the Figge,” through May 3

Through Sunday, May 3

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Always an eagerly awaited series at the Figge Art Museum, the continuing Young Artists at the Figge exhibition, running through May 3, finds the Davenport venue again celebrating the accomplishments of budding creative talents of local elementary art students, their works on display in eight individual exhibits will accompanying Recognition Days.

For the 2020 installment of Young Artists at the Figge, eight area school districts will be represented throughout the winter and spring, including the schools of Geneseo, Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Moline, Muscatine, Davenport, and Rock Island/Milan. “Young Artists at the Figge puts a spotlight on all of the local talent in the area elementary schools,” says Figge Director of Education Melissa Mohr. “It provides budding artists with the opportunity to showcase their work in an art museum.” Each school district will also have a recognition day for students, and thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family members, and friends.

With the exhibitions sponsored in part by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, the following is the schedule for the individual exhibits and 2 p.m. recognition days: Geneseo Schools, through January 26 (Recognition Day January 26); Bettendorf Schools, February 1 through 9 (Recognition Day February 9); North Scott Schools, February 15 through 23 (Recognition Day February 23); Pleasant Valley Schools, February 29 through March 8 (Recognition Day March 1); Moline Schools, March 14 through 22 (Recognition Day March 15); Muscatine Schools, March 28 through April 5 (Recognition Day April 5); Davenport Schools, April 11 through 19 (Recognition Day April 19); and Rock Island/Milan Schools, April 25 through May 3 (Recognition Day April 26).

Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m, and entrance to all of the Young Artists at the Figge exhibition is free with $4-10 general admission. For more information on these and other museum exhibits, events, classes, and more, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.