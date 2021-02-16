“Young Artists at the Figge,” February 27 through May 16

Saturday, February 27, through Sunday, May 16

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Always an eagerly awaited series at the Figge Art Museum, the latest incarnation of Young Artists at the Figge will be on display from February 27 through May 16, with the Davenport venue again celebrating the accomplishments of budding creative talents of local elementary art students whose works will be showcased in six individual exhibits and their accompanying Recognition Days.

For the 2021 installment of Young Artists at the Figge, a half-dozen area school districts are being represented throughout the end of winter and the beginning spring, including the districts of Muscatine, East Moline, Bettendorf, North Scott, Davenport, and Rock Island/Milan. As the Figge's Melissa Mohr stated last year, “Young Artists at the Figge puts a spotlight on all of the local talent in the area elementary schools. It provides budding artists with the opportunity to showcase their work in an art museum.” Each school district will also have a recognition day for students, and thanks to museum and donor support, admission for recognition days is free for student artists, teachers, family members, and friends. All of the exhibitions are sponsored in part by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, and Scott County Regional Authority.

The schedule for this year's Young Artists at the Figge is: Muscatine District sponsored by Kent Corporation, February 27 through March 7, with Recognition Day on March 7 (12:30 p.m.: Madison, McKinley, Jefferson, 1 p.m.: Franklin, Mulberry, Grant); East Moline District sponsored by Tom and Brooke Terronez, March 13 through 21, with Recognition Day on March 21; Bettendorf District sponsored by: GreenState Credit Union, March 27 through April 4, with Recognition Day on March 28 (12:30 p.m.: Neil Armstrong and Mark Twain, 1 p.m.: Paul Norton, Grant Wood, and Herbert Hoover); North Scott District sponsored by Delia and Dave Meier, April 10 through 18, with Recognition Day on April 11 (12:30 p.m.: Ed White, 1 p.m.: Neil Armstrong and John Glen, 1:30 p.m.: Alan Shepard and Virgil Grissom); Davenport District sponsored by CBI Bank, April 24 through May 2, with Recognition Day on April 25 (12:30 p.m.: Adams, Blue Grass, Buchanan, Eisenhower, Truman, Walcott, 1 p.m.: Fillmore, Garfield, Harrison, Hayes, Jackson, Washington, 1:30 p.m.: Buffalo, Jefferson, Madison, McKinley, Monroe, Wilson); and Rock Island/Milan District sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert, May 8 through 16, with Recognition Day on May 16 (12:30 p.m.: Denkmann, Earl Hanson, Eugene Field, 1 p.m.: Frances Willard, Longfellow, Ridgewood, 1:30 p.m.: Rock Island Academy, Rock Island Center Math & Science, Thomas Jefferson).

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and museum admission is $4-10. For more information on the individual Young Artists at the Figge exhibitions, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.