17 Jan 2023

“Young Artists at the Figge,” January 28 through May 14

By Reader Staff

“Young Artists at the Figge" at the Figge Art Museum -- January 28 through May 14.

Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, May 14

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Always an eagerly awaited series at the Figge Art Museum, the latest incarnation of Young Artists at the Figge will be on display from January 28 through May 14, with the Davenport venue again celebrating the accomplishments of budding creative talents of local elementary art students whose works will be showcased in a continuing series of individual exhibitions.

With this year's exhibits sponsored in part by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, the 2023 Young Artists at the Figge celebration will feature elementary art students from eight area school districts showcasing their works, and thanks to museum and donor support, admission for the exhibitions' special Recognition Days is free for student artists, teachers, family, and friends.

The schedule for the 2023 Young Artists at the Figge exhibits and recognition features: the Geneseo School District sponsored by the Geneseo Foundation, January 28 through February 5 (Recognition Day on February 5); the Moline-Coal Valley School District sponsored by Tom and Brooke Terronez, February 11 through 19 (Recognition Day February 12); the Pleasant Valley School District sponsored by GreenState Credit Union, February 25 through March 5 (Recognition Day February 26); the Muscatine School District sponsored by the Kent Corporation, March 11 through 19 (Recognition Day March 19); the North Scott School District sponsored by Delia and Dave Meier, March 25 through April 2 (Recognition Day April 2); the Bettendorf School District sponsored by GreenState Credit Union, April 8 through 16 (Recognition Day April 16); the Davenport District sponsored by Jane Magnusson, April 22 through 30 (Recognition Day April 30); and Rock Island/Milan District sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert, May 6 through 14 (Recognition Day May 7).

Regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and general admission is $4-10. For more information on the individual Young Artists at the Figge exhibitions on display through May 14, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.

