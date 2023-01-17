“Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms & Silver Linings,” January 28 through May 7

Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, May 7

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

More than a dozen glorious new works, one of them an installation created specifically for its Davenport venue, by a noted area artist and professor will be showcased in Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms & Silver Linings, the Figge Art Museum's new exhibit of local talent on display from January 28 through May 7.

In her Storms & Silver Linings exhibition, Thorson will create a site-specific installation in the Davenport museum's first-floor Gildehaus Gallery comprised of a suspended boat sculpture, and will also be unveiling 16 new paintings. Through her latest exhibit, the artist will explore concepts of trauma and loss, while emphasizing art's ability to heal and renew. Components of Thorson's installation will be created in collaboration with local community groups who will be invited to tell their own stories of loss, gratitude, and acceptance through the creation of sculptural elements which will be suspended throughout the gallery. Visitors will also be invited to tell their story by writing on pieces of cloth and adding them to the boat in the center of the exhibition.

Thorson is a Professor of Art at Moline's Black Hawk College, where she has been teaching since 1999. She holds a BFA in Painting from Western Michigan University and an MFA in Painting from Northern Illinois University, and is represented by Iowa Artisans Gallery in Iowa City. Having received numerous awards for her graphic design and artwork, which she exhibits both regionally and nationally, Thorson has served on the education committee for the Figge Art Museum, as well as on the Rock Island Preservation Commission and the Visual Arts Committee of Rock Island's Quad City Arts. She has stated that her reverence for nature is rooted in her Latvian heritage and growing up in Michigan, and her interests include research and travel to America's National Parks and UNESCO World Heritage sites, her points of interest particularly focused on sacred sites.

Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms & Silver Linings will be on display through May 7, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.