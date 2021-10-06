Election Survey for Candidates for Community School District School Board Director in Scott County, Iowa

On Tuesday, November 2, Scott County Iowa voters have the responsibility of electing the school board directors in the districts in which they live. In the Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott, and Pleasant Valley districts there are challengers running against incumbents. And there is at least one write-in candidacy in the Davenport district.

This election cycle, in each of these four districts, there are three seats up for grabs amongst a seven-member board. These elected directors will serve for four years. While these positions are voluntary and non-paid, they are collectively responsible, in part, collectively, for more than 300 million dollars of annual spending that provides the education for more than 25,000 students annually.

Most candidates run on their electability driven by their professional experience and/or vested interest in the district's governance because they have school-age children inside the system. While these are important attributes for said leadership, a grasp of the monumental issues facing our public school institutions is also a measure of one's qualifications to serve.

To that end, the following candidate survey invitation was sent to the 24 candidates on the ballot for the four school boards in Scott County, Iowa. We are publishing the contact information publicly available at the Scott County Auditors Web site for each candidate and the respective answers for those that participated.

Only Analicia Gomes and Melissa Zumdome, both challengers, responded to the questions for the Bettendorf School Board race. For the Davenport School Board, only the challengers Farrah Powell and James Quinn responded. None of the incumbent candidates responded to the questionnaire. All candidates were e-mailed twice and were followed up by phone by the publisher to ensure the questionnaire was received.

Greetings School Board Candidates,

Thank you for engaging in one of the most important and under-recognized public office elections.

School Board Directors govern the policies, curriculum, and fiscal oversight at our public schools. These great responsibilities have substantial and critical impact upon our students' education in their most formative years.

Our school boards' leadership and decision-making not only have immediate consequences for families with school-age children, but also have long-lasting impact for our region's economic vitality.

Below are 19 questions we invite you to review and answer in the spirit of full transparency and fostering a fully informed electorate. Undoubtedly, the last 18 months have brought into strong relief numerous controversial and challenging issues that current and future school board members will continue to deal with. Your participation is greatly appreciated.

1) Have you researched, sourced and read the School District's Discrimination or Non-Discrimination policies?

(Bettendorf Challengers)

Analicia Gomes: Yes

Melissa Zumdome: Yes

(Davenport Challengers)

Farrah Powell: No, I was not aware a Policy involving discrimination of any kind would change. To my knowledge it is the same across all platforms, as identified in question 2.

James Quinn: I have read the policies on the district website.

2) When it comes to the School District's governance policies, do you consider a District policy that identifies any staff member's employment status, or student's classroom participation status, based on one's skin color, gender identity, physical attributes, disability(s), sexual preference, or religious affiliation to be discriminatory?

Analicia Gomes: Yes

Melissa Zumdome: The current policy of the Bettendorf Community School District (Code No. 102.E1) is not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, creed, age (for employment), marital status (for programs), sexual orientation, gender identity and socioeconomic status (for programs) in its educational programs and its employment practices. For more information in regards to the current Bettendorf School District board policies please visit Bettendorf.k12.ia.us/board/policies

Farrah Powell:Yes, those are all discriminatory if utilized to make a decision or if considered for any reason.

James Quinn: Absolutely, yes.

3) If your answer to question 2 above is “No,” under what circumstances is such a policy not discriminatory and why? (None apply.)

4) If your answer to question 2 above is “Yes,” what is your position on a District policy, whether permanent or temporary, that determines a staffer's status for employment, or student's classroom participation, based on one's personal medical circumstances, such as opting not to wear a facial covering (mask) or declining to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 mRNA injection or booster injection?

Analicia Gomes: According to House Bill 889 section 27b.2 (introduced on 5/20/2021) no mandates on vaccination status are legal on government properties at this time. Therefore, no policy shall be introduced at the district level that contradicts state law.

Melissa Zumdome: As of May 2021, with the approval of Governor Kim Reynolds, The House Filed 889, an Act prohibiting the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a vaccination for COVlD-19, disqualifying certain entities from receiving state grants or contracts, and including effective date provisions. I recommend the schools do not implement any policy that would require a screening for one’s vaccine status.

Farrah Powell: I am not in support of anyone's employment being jeopardized, there needs to be an alternate solution or complete exemption.

James Quinn: Regarding employment it is the employee’s personal choice to make any medical decisions for themselves and determine the extent of their ability to comply with any requirement of the employer. Any forced medical procedure, such as wearing a mask, is discriminatory. As regards our kids, the parent/legal guardian(s) of each child is SOLELY responsible for ALL medical decisions for their child. The current school board’s intrusion into this area is discriminatory against parents and students in mandating a medical procedure.

5) If your answer to question 2 above is “Yes,” why is it acceptable and/or legal to discriminate based on one criteria, but not upon another?

Analicia Gomes: It is not acceptable, by any means, for any student or employee to be discriminated against on the basis of the identifiers listed in question number 2.

Melissa Zumdome: It is not acceptable.

Farrah Powell: N/A

James Quinn: It is NOT ever acceptable.

6) Based on what you have researched and/or observed personally, what is the actual risk to students under 18 years of age of serious illness, hospitalization, or dying from COVID-19?

Analicia Gomes: I am a strong advocate for effective research and trusting many different experts in their fields. I recently came across an article by the Academy of Pediatrics entitled: Children and COVID-19 State-Level Data Report last updated on 9/27/2021 which states, “at this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children.” article link: AAP.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/children-and-covid-19-state-level-data-report/

Melissa Zumdome: American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children Hospital published an online article, version 9.23.21. AAP.org/AAP/PDF/AAP%20and%20CHA%20-%20Children%20and%20COVID-19%20State%20Data%20Report%209.23%20FINAL.pdf Hospitalizations: Among states reporting, children ranged from 1.6%-4.1% of their total cumulated hospitalizations, and 0.1%-2.0% of all their child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization. Mortality: Among states reporting, children were 0.00%-0.27% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 7 states reported zero child deaths. In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.

Farrah Powell: COVID-19 can be a risk to anyone at any age, especially when underlying health issues are evident.

James Quinn: The risk to youth of serious illness or hospitalization has been shown over and over to be far less than that experienced by an older population. The mortality rate for students with COVID-19 is something like .03%. That being said, 1 death of a child is too many and effective measures should be put in place to address our children’s safety. Unfortunately the school board has chosen to focus on a proven ineffective method and deny our kids a safe educational environment.

7) Based on your research, do you believe it is an effective mitigation to require all people on District grounds to wear a facial covering or mask against the transmission/spread and subsequent infection from COVID-19?

Analicia Gomes: As a border community to an enforced mask mandate in Illinois, we can see that requiring masks has not stopped transmission among the students and staff. Subsequently, their transmission levels are very similar if not higher than current positivity rates in Bettendorf Community School District where no state level mandate is present.

Melissa Zumdome: No. I believe it should be the parent’s choice to decide what is best for their child’s health care needs. In regards to everyone else in the District, I feel they are capable of making their own healthcare decisions.

Farrah Powell: This question for me is adult visitor based. I feel social distancing is important for adults regardless of spread levels. As a kid my mom would correct me if I stood too closely to people, such as the grocery store line and I've taught my children to also give people space. Visitors inside of the school should wear masks just because they have the potential of exposing a greater number of people at one time, as long as the data supports the threat.

James Quinn: Absolutely not. The school claims to follow the “CDC guidelines”. However these are just that, guidelines. While the CDC mentions masks in their guidelines they do not clearly define what a mask is. This is left to the regulatory arm of the FDA which is very clear in stating the types of masks used by our school district are completely and totally ineffective in affecting any transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

8) If your answer to question 7 above is “Yes,” please provide your sources supporting this universal masking on District grounds, especially research sources, other than CDC guidelines, for masking children.

Alicia Gomes: N/A

Melisssa Zumdome: N/A

Farrah Powell: I've researched this and have been unable to find the supporting evidence of the effect on children without existing underlying health issues. I'm not saying it doesn't exist, just that I was not able to easily locate it, please keep in mind several entities have restricted such information. My answer to #7 was based on adults, I feel if adults are able that would be the better start. I would also like to see a better option for the parents that are having issues with wearing a mask, without compromising their lives.

James Quinn: N/A

9) Does the School Board have the authority and autonomy to not follow CDC guidelines, despite any directives otherwise from a state or federal government branch?

Alicia Gomes: According to an education article, although school boards are allowed some autonomy and authority, they are still required to work in conjunction with state legislatures, federal government and state boards to make policy decisions that affect their district. Article referenced: Education.stateuniversity.com/pages/2391/School-Boards.html

Melissa Zumdome: YES. Local educational agencies (LEA’s), such as public school districts are not considered employers under the OSH Act and thus are not subject to OSHA’s federal regulation, inspection, or enforcement. However, they may be covered by OSHA-approved state plans (Information sourced from CRSReports.congress.gov | IF11619 · VERSION 2)

Farrah Powell: I'm not sure. I want to say yes and I'm sure there will be serious repercussions behind it.

James Quinn: As I’ve said, the guidelines are GUIDELINES. They are not laws, they are not regulations, they are suggestions. So yes, the school board has every authority and responsibility to carefully weigh all input from various sources in determining an effective course of action.

10) Federal and state legislatures, in cooperation with state education departments, have appropriated COVID relief funding nationwide, which is then allocated to individual schools through the School Districts. What conditions must be met for the school district's grant eligibility that would otherwise be forfeit if not complied with? For example, COVID mitigation policies that include masking, distancing, and vaccinating.

Analicia Gomes: A guidance was released by the Iowa Department of Education and revised on May 11, 2021 stating that: “All Iowa districts submitted a compliant Return-to-Learn Plan by July 1, 2020 that meets the requirements of ARP Act for the ‘safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services.’ All Iowa districts also used the materials provided by the Department on garnering public input on Return-to-Learn Plans. The Department presumes that all Iowa districts are in compliance with this requirement of ARP Act at Iowa Department of Education guidance should be viewed as advisory unless it's specifically authorized by state statute, according to Iowa Code section 256.9A. This does not apply to administrative rules, declaratory orders, or materials required by federal law or courts. Page | 4 this time. If further information is needed as USED releases requirements for the ARP ESSER III Plan, we will provide updated guidance.” Bettendorf’s return to learn protocol aforementioned can be found here: Bettendorf.k12.ia.us/application/files/7616/2929/5049/2021-2022_BCSD_Parent-Guardian_COVID_Protocols_8-18-21.docx.pdf

Melissa Zumdome: The American Rescue Plan offers different levels of funding for many LEA’s (Local Educational agencies). At least 20 percent of funds must be used to address learning loss through the implementation of evidence- based interventions. The remaining funds may be used for a wide range of activities, for example planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental after-school programs. For the entire list of ways the funds may be used visit OESE.ed.gov/files/2021/03/FINAL_ARP-ESSER-FACT-SHEET.pdf

Farrah Powell: The details I found on the most recent COVID Relief did not have qualifiers, it explained the details behind how much each school would get based on school size. There were some very interesting limitations on what the money could be spent on that I found to be interesting.

James Quinn: See below.

11) What is the dollar amount of COVID Relief funding that has been awarded to your school district via grants and all other other sources, including federal, state, non-governmental and private sources, and how much of that funding has actually been received to date?

Analicia Gomes: After reading multiple Bettendorf School Board minutes to see where stakeholders were told the amount of additional funding received with COVID Relief funding to no resolve, I began to research other entities for such information. In January 2021, the Iowa Department of Education advised constituents of receiving almost $345million in federal relief for Pk-12 schools. According to an article released by SiouxlandProud.com, Bettendorf School District was said to have received $1,683,175.00 within the 2021 round of federal grant assistance. In addition, grant history can be found on the district website at: Foundation.bettendorf.k12.ia.us/grants/grant-history however, specific dollar amounts as well as new grants beyond 2019-2020 have not been updated or made readily available.

Melissa Zumdome: The Iowa Department of Education provided Iowa School Districts PK-12, 3 different State Emergency Relief Packages. On July 2021 the Bettendorf School District Leadership released a letter to all BCSD Families seeking feedback in regards to the use of the remaining funds available to our district through the American Rescue Plan, which included Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. For more information in regards to this specific news release Bettendorf.k12.ia.us/our-district/news/2021/07/full-time-remote-learning-21-22-esser-iii-funding)

The amount of funding that was allocated to each School District in regards to ESSER III Funding is available on the Iowa Department of Education. EducateIowa.gov/documents/pk-12/2021/06/arp-act- esser-iii-allocations.

Farrah Powell: I'm not sure, there have been 3 different grants so far.

James Quinn: See below.

12) What has the School District used the COVID-relief funds for to date, and has any of the funding gone to payroll expenses, including future obligations such as pensions and benefits?

Analicia Gomes: My research shows that Iowa may use up to 0.5% of its total ESSER III allocation for administrative costs and emergency needs as determined by the Department to address issues related to COVID-19. I am currently waiting on a response in regard to this specific question after leaving multiple voicemails with administration.

Melissa Zumdome: I feel this would be best answered by the Director of Finance, Brie Collier.

Farrah Powell: Again, that is something I would like to analyze.

James Quinn: See below.

13) What is the percentage of COVID-relief dollars spent on administration versus student needs, including teacher support?

Analicia Gomes: Gain, as stated above, 0.5% of total grant funds may be used for administrative costs. As I mentioned above, I am still awaiting a response from our administration.

Melissa Zumdome: Once again, I feel this would be best answered by the Director of Finance, Brie Collier.

Farrah Powell: Again, that is something I would like to analyze.

James Quinn: The nature of any “conditions” regarding specialized “covid funding” and how that funding is used is one our campaign is vigorously researching and at this time I am not able to give a complete answer to these questions.

14) Do you support Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programs such as Critical Race Theory (CRT), 1619 Project, as part of your School District's curriculum?

Analicia Gomes: On June 8, 2021 House File 802 was approved by Governor Kim Reynolds blocking such curriculum in Iowa elementary thru postsecondary schools. House Bill 802: Legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HF%20802&ga=89

Melissa Zumdome: No, I do not support Critical Race Theory. I believe a course such as this should only be available as an elective at the college level.

Farrah Powell: Yes.

James Quinn: No I do not.

15) If your answer to question 14 above is “Yes,” why? And, what are the stated goals of such SEL programs, including the specific targeted outcomes for individual students who complete SEL programs in CRT, gender identity, and sexual behaviors, as applied in elementary, middle school, and high school curriculums? If your answer is “No,” why not?

Analicia Gomes: Governor Reynolds commented on House Bill 802 saying, “Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character,” according to an article written by Erin Murphy of Des Moines on June 8, 2021 to which I concur this curriculum does not belong in our elementary and secondary schools. Erin Murphy’s article available here: QCTimes.com/article_4bc8cfc9-9b71-541b-954c-64ba7b0f9eab.html.

Melissa Zumdome: I strongly agree with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on this topic. “Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character,” Reynolds said in a statement from the Des Moines Register. (Information sourced at DesMoinesRegister.com/story/news/politics/2021/06/08/governor-kim-reynolds-signs-law-targeting-critical-race-theory-iowa-schools-diversity-training/7489896002/ - We need to get back to the basics and focus on improving our current curriculum.

Farrah Powell: I am from a diverse background and there is not enough curriculum in regards to a multitude of cultures that I feel are needed. It gives an understanding of where you are from and mistakes made all over society that we don't ever want to repeat. I do think this is something for upper grade students, our kids need help understanding and navigating what so many of us parents still struggle with.

James Quinn: The problem with programs such as these is their advocates’ insistence on propagating an ideology disguised as history. The main focus in CRT is that racism is, by its nature, systemic. If this be true then, in their eyes, a complete destruction of a corrupt society is the only way to eradicate racism. Not only is this a radical solution to a problem but CRT also invariably hampers our students’ self-esteem and self-determination through prejudice and guilt.

16) Iowa Core, also known as Common Core, are the legislated student educational standards currently in place. Please describe what you understand the specific benefits and/or failures are that have accrued to students over the past decade fro Iowa Core implementation.

Analicia Gomes: Statistically, our current teaching standards in BCSD have lowered our Iowa AP Index from 11th place ten years ago to 29th as of 2019. As a former teacher, I believe we should always look for the best methods that promote learning for all students.

Melisssa Zumdome: I don’t agree with Common Core because I believe students should he taught the most efficient way to do Math; however, I would reach out to teachers in the school district, to better understand their point of view in regards to the effectiveness of common core for student’s learning outcomes. Those are the voices that matter in regards to this topic.

Farrah Powell: I'm aware of the Common Core, but not sure of the data surrounding it over the last decade.

James Quinn: Common Core is inherently flawed. This bureaucratic laden top down approach to learning fails to address the curiosity in a child that sparks learning and instead chooses to present subjects in a cut-up, often unrelated context. Additionally, the emphasis on test scores most likely results in teachers teaching to the test rather than to the subject matter. Finally, while Common Core does make adjustments to its curriculum for those with IEPs, little accommodation is given to this same population, and others, when it comes to the actual testing.

17) Do you support increased interaction and collaboration between the School Board with parents and the community, including increased transparency such as disclosure of all curriculums, materials, budgets, and policy-making? Why or why not?

Analica Gomes: Absolutely, I believe collaboration with community members in full transparency is vital to promoting the most positive outcome for our students and our district as a whole.

Melissa Zumdome: Yes, I believe this is always up for discussion.

Farrah Powell: One of the biggest things I would like to focus on is interaction and relationships between Teachers, Students, Parents, the SB and Administration. Yes, a certain amount of transparency is important, meaning some things need a level of understanding, some dialogue when it comes to important issues and other issues may need an alternative option as needed.

James Quinn: My primary purpose in running in this campaign is to eliminate the immoral and illegal mandate instituted by the school board. This issue stands clear as having been brought about through an arrogant refusal to work with the parents of the district. This board’s actions have shown they have little interest in the opinions, advice or criticisms of those who have elected them to office. Communication is not just a good idea, it is required if we are to advance this district rather than spend all our resources putting out all the little fires sparked by this indifference.

18) Overall, pertaining to the District's budget, what is the ratio of expenditures between administration, teachers and students?

Analicia Gomes: These numbers have not been made public at this time.

Melissa Zumdome: In regards to finance concerns and questions, I would follow up with the BCSD Director of Finance, Brie Collier.

Farrah Powell: As mentioned prior this is something I have great interest in, allocation!

James Quinn: I am not able to answer this question at this time.

19) What is the teacher union's role in the governance of the School District, and what is the School Board's obligations to that union(s), especially as such obligations may impact students?

Analicia Gomes: A teacher union’s role in the governance of the BCSD is to be a bargaining agent for their members when contractual agreements between the school board and the union are up for negotiations. They then work in tandem with the board to retain and provide the best possible candidates for employment to support the common goal of providing an exceptional education for all of our students.

Melissa Zumdome: To keep this simple, the teacher’s union (Iowa State Education Association) purpose is to support the teachers, not to govern the school.

Farrah Powell: The Union has a job to be a voice for Teachers and advocate the needs of the whole. The Board members are obligated to work directly with the Union for collective bargaining purposes and implementing policies.

James Quinn: As I have not read the most recent contract between the teacher’s union and the school board, I really can’t comment on any conditions therein. However, any obligations, whether on the part of the school board or the teacher’s union, must ALWAYS yield to the health and welfare of our kids.

2021 Scott County School Board Candidates

Note: “(I)” indicates an incumbent candidate, currently serving.



Bettendorf Community School District School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Andrew Champion (I) 1215 Eastmere Drive • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (563)529-3298 • andrewcchampion@icloud.com

Traci Huskey 6426 Gabrielle Way • Davenport, IA 52807 (563)508-1900 • tracihuskey@gmail.com

Analicia M Gomes 3832 Danbury Ct • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (309)798-4823 • analiciagomes4@gmail.com

Richard A Lynch (I) 4315 Aspen Hills Cir • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (317)224-8530 • richard.a.lynch@mac.com

Melissa Zumdome 3328 South Hampton Drive • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (563)249-2497 • m_zumdome@hotmail.com

Adam Holland (I) 1845 Anderson Ct • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (563)210-9300 • hollandadamw@gmail.com

Linda Smithson 1550 Tanglefoot Lane • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (563)340-7561 • lindasmithson@live.com

Davenport Community School District School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Bruce Potts (I) 2813 Fairhaven Rd • Davenport, IA 52803 (563)320-3628 • brucejpotts@gmail.com

Farrah N Powell 2027 Jebens Ave • Davenport, IA 52804 (563)349-6444 • farrah.powell21@gmail.com

Karen Gordon 1727 Fernwood Ave • Davenport, IA 52803 (563)508-2802 • klh_gordon@yahoo.com

Allison Beck (I) 109 Essex Lane • Davenport, IA 52803 (563)528-4441 • allisonlbeck@gmail.com

James Quinn (write-in candidate) 3536 W. 29th St • Davenport, IA 52804 (309)550-6132 • jquinn3922@gmail.com

North Scott Community School District School Board Director

(Vote for no more than three)

Mark Pratt (I) 808 S 9th Ave • Eldridge, IA 52748 (563) 370-8194 • mark.pratt1010@gmail.com

Nick Hansel 917 Heiler Ct • Eldridge, IA 52748 (563) 271-8742 • nick_hansel@ajg.com

Donn Wilmott (I) 205 Fairway Circle • Eldridge, IA 52748 (563) 499-5717 • donnwilmott@gmail.com

Stephanie Eckhardt 27040 Grandview Ct • Eldridge, IA 52748 (563)210-5059 • seckhardt13@gmail.com

Frank Wood 1135 W Davies St • Eldridge, IA 52748 (563)210-4910 • woodforsenate@hotmail.com

Tracy Lindaman (I) 2130 Stone Brook Lane • Eldridge, IA 52748 (563)285-2315 • lindamanmt@hotmail.com

Pleasant Valley Community School District School Board Director District 1

(Vote for no more than one)

Kathryn Kunkel (i)19270 252nd Ave • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (773)677-4925 • akkunkel@hotmail.com

Sara L Bennion 7 Pebble Creek Dr • LeClaire, IA 52753 (480)567-4356 • slbennion@gmail.com

Pleasant Valley Community School District School Board Director District 2

(Vote for no more than one)

Brent Ayers (I) 398 Stage Coach Trail • LeClaire, IA 52753 (563)940-1623 • ayers.brent04@gmail.com

Jon Kundert 1472 Kaylann Drive • LeClaire, IA 52753 (563)459-8525 • jonkundert@yahoo.com

Pleasant Valley Community School District School Board Director District 7

(Vote for no more than one)

Doug Kanwischer 4903 Davis St • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (563)209-9405 • dougkanwischer@gmail.com

Aaron Hawk 5305 Emily Court • Bettendorf, IA 52722 (309)912-4398 • aaronhawk09@gmail.com

Bettendorf School Board Social & Public Forum October 14

The Bettendorf Community School Board Candidate Forum will be held at 6 p.m. on October 14 at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th Street. A “candidate social” with the public will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Commons. The local NBC affiliate KWQC is moderating this event and will air it live on all of their platforms. KWQC's Web site reads: “Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can e-mail news@kwqc.com and put 'Bettendorf School Board Forum' in the subject line.”

Davenport School Board Public Forums October 19 & 23

The first Davenport school board candidate forums will be held at 7 p.m. on October 19 in the Jim Hester Board Room, second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center at 1702 N. Main Street and is hosted by the Davenport Community School District. The local NBC affiliate KWQC is moderating this event and will air it live on all of their platforms. KWQC's Web site reads, “Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can e-mail news@kwqc.com and put 'Davenport School Board Forum' in the subject line. People attending the forum also can write questions on note cards that will be submitted to the moderator for consideration.” The second Davenport candidate forum will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Avenue.