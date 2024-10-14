2024 Election Questionnaire for Scott County Supervisors

Scott County Board of Supervisors 2024 General Election Candidates:

Todd Hill, No Party, Website: https://votetoddhill.com

Trevor Goodall, No Party, Website: http://www.goodall.vote

Maria Bribriesco, Democrat Party, Website: https://www.facebook.com/MariaBribriescoforiowa

Rita Rawson, Republican Party Incumbent, Website: https://ritarawson.com

Topic 1: Qualifications and Top Priorities for Next Four Years

Two of the five Board of Supervisor seats are up for Scott County voters to elect into office November 5, 2024. Five candidates are running for two seats.

Question 1.1: What prior education or work experience do you have that will help inform how you represent Scott County residents to ensure what is a projected $137,000,000 in appropriations (expenses at page 100 of FY2025 budget) budgeted for July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, are taxpayer dollars well invested?

Todd Hill: I have started my own business and worked in management, construction, transportation, and manufacturing. While I don’t believe just one of those makes me a good candidate, I think that the knowledge gained from all those experiences and the people I've met along the way make me a great candidate. The most important thing I've learned in all experiences, whether job or life, is to ask questions. That is exactly what the board needs someone to ask questions, to actually inquire what is going on, and not just continue to operate the same old way it's been just because that works.

Trevor Goodall: Key Account Manager and Operations Manager at PSMI (Production Services Management Incorporated), who manage all of John Deere's perishable tooling in North America. Service provided to Deere is successfully cutting costs by millions of dollars. This experience provides a strong understanding of budget management, efficiency, and strategic planning, all of which is well aligned with the role of Scott County Supervisor. Thirteen years of experience in the manufacturing industry, ownership of an audio/video production company, Westbend Media LLC, and On-Air personality for The Local Stage on I-Rock 93.5. This provides constant engagement with residents to stay informed about local issues, further grounding a productive approach in the community. This will be my first public service, and am honored to be considered.

Maria Bribriesco: My priority is the welfare of human beings; hence, I believe that tax dollars should be spent where they can provide services to people. I have a law degree from the University of Iowa. My legal education provided me with a solid foundation of analytical and reasoning skills. My legal training and education gives me the ability to assess complex issues and situations and develop a sound approach to address any budgetary matter. I have 27-plus years of experience in contract and administrative law due to my employment with the U.S. Army as an attorney. I have the skills, the experience and the heart to ensure that tax dollars are well invested.

Rita Rawson: Education: B.A. and MSW, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC, retired), numerous licenses held in the financial industry: Series 7, 24, 51, 63, Life, Accident, and Health

Relevant local government or leadership experience: I built and expanded a financial management private practice business with offices in Davenport and Cedar Rapids for 25 years before retirement a few years ago. I served on Davenport City council for 2 terms (2016-2019 inclusive) and am in the process of completing the final 2 years of a 4-term seat as a Scott County Supervisor. I volunteered in the Davenport Crime Prevention department as a VIPS for 7 years. In addition, when I first moved to Davenport, I was appointed to a Mayoral task force to develop a plan to deal with increasing crime in neighborhoods and to update rental ordinances. Prior to being on Davenport City Council, I held monthly meetings on the east side of Davenport to foster communication between residents; generate ideas to build a better relationship between residents and the police department; and to address issues on the east side of Davenport through positive change. I was the initial creative force behind the Davenport DREAM Project and this project has had phenomenal participation. I currently serve on 5 boards, conduct workshops on gardening and healthy eating by request around the QCA. I am a Master Gardener, Master Conservationist, and have a Certificate in Medicinal Plants. I also have a Native Roots yard certified by the City of Davenport..I have a long history of leadership in the community on a variety of levels and am a well-rounded individual. I have demonstrated the ability to be thorough and prudent with the County budget, exhibit full transparency for decisions and discussions, and to work for the citizens of Scott County and not special interest groups. I make decisions based on facts and data and not emotion – I look for what is the reasonable compromise that works for the most people. I would like to be elected to a full term so I can continue to work on County initiatives such as the Juvenile Center, the County Strategic Plan, and balancing upcoming budget cuts from the State. There are a lot of moving parts in the next few years, and I am ready for the challenge.

Ken Beck: As a Senior Principal and manager for over 24 years of the Quad Cities office for Terracon Consultants, Inc., a leading national geotechnical engineering firm, my duties included budgeting, employee resource needs, client development, etc. The county budget is complex with a steep learning curve, but I have gained invaluable experience participating and completing the budget sessions for the last 8 county fiscal years.

Question 1.2: What are the top two priorities you will focus on if elected to serve for the next four years?

Todd Hill: My top two priorities are job recruitment and retention, especially as it pertains to jail staff. Oversight and question spending habits to make sure we don’t have unnecessary tax increases.

Trevor Goodall: No "Rubber Stamping" of approvals. Fiscally Sober approach on all proposals.

Maria Bribriesco: My top two priorities are transparency and accountability in county government and the championing of programs and/or initiatives that will result in clean water by promoting more testing of water wells and the reduction of nitrates.

Ken Beck: Covid, inflation, supply chain issues brought many challenges which we negotiated successfully. We have learned from those challenges and continue to strive for operational efficiencies through the use of robust technology and investing in cybersecurity. I will continue to focus on our top Strategic Plan priorities which are Employees, Facilities and Operational Efficiencies. I will remain fiscally conservative, financially responsible and committed to providing essential services, while preserving our beautiful parks and attractions. I will remain an advocate for mental health services as the state assumes all responsibility for these services on July 1, 2025.

Topic 2: Mitigating Fast Tracking or Rubber-Stamping Board Agenda Items

The River Cities' Reader's reporting on the Scott County Board of Supervisors has consistently been critical of the decades old “rubber stamping” governance culture, approving nearly every measure the county administrative staff puts before the Board with little to no substantive public Supervisor inquiry, discussion, or public disclosure prior to approving agenda items.

Very rarely are there votes other than unanimous five Yes's and zero No's to proposals put before the board.

The Reader's coverage and prior candidate questionnaires have proposed that one possible predicate to this “fast tracking” during the public meetings is the long standing practice of pre-public Committee of the Whole (usually every other Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.) and Board meetings (usually every other Thursday at 5 p.m.), non-public meetings with Supervisors and the County Administrator. These are held in private, not publicized and with just less than a quorum of Supervisors, to ensure compliance with open meetings laws.

The other potential current “fast tracking” practice symptom is the county administration providing Supervisors the draft agenda and supporting documentation on a Friday, to be fully voted on the following Thursday, with only a six-day window for review, questions, and possible public review.

Question 2.1: Will you continue the practice of meeting in private with the County Administrator prior to the public Committee of the Whole and subsequent Board Meeting to review the agenda items and background materials associated with the measures that require your vote? Yes or No?

Todd Hill: No. Meetings involving the board should all be public.

Trevor Goodall: No. Open review and proposals should be prepared and ready without any "backroom dealings" that move the decision of a Scott County Supervisor.

Maria Bribriesco: No; this practice serves to obscure from the public the important issues that are being voted upon. Unless it's a personnel or litigation related matter, the briefings to the board should be public.

Ken Beck: Yes. I have been on the board of supervisors for over 7 years and have been selected by my peers to chair the board since 2021. Based on my experience and the comments we hear from new supervisors, the County is a complex operation with a steep learning curve. Communication is important to exchange ideas between staff and the supervisors, build rapport and to provide opportunities for supervisors to tap into the knowledge of staff members who are professionals in their field. This is a component in the research and education process supervisors must do to understand the issue and to determine what is best for Scott County. In the end all items are voted on and discussed in our public meetings.

Question 2.2: Will you support a new Board policy that requires the County Administrator to provide the Supervisors the draft agenda, draft resolutions, and supporting documentation at least 10 days prior to the pending scheduled Board Meeting (when the agenda items and resolutions are voted on for the second time, now binding, in public) rather than the current six-day practice of providing the draft agenda and support information on a Friday, to be fully voted on the following Thursday? Yes or No?

Todd Hill: Yes.

Trevor Goodall: Yes. More time equals further insight into any proposal for Scott Countians.

Maria Bribriesco: Yes; I see my goal of transparency being promoted with a policy that provides a reasonable time and opportunity for the supervisors and the public to review the draft agenda, draft resolutions and supporting documentation.

Rita Rawson: I read the agenda and all supporting documentation within 24 hours of receipt as that is my job. Most items on the agenda are routine, such as IT licensing renewals or liquor licenses. The public has the opportunity to comment on the agenda either in person, through zoom, by phone, or by email. There are no issues with fast-tracking budget items or rubber necking – we should be proud to have a County that runs so smoothly. Fast-tracking is rare and the last item fast-tracked was a stop sign because we felt it was a safety issue and did not need to be discussed for 6 weeks. Six days is plenty of time to review the agenda and comment.

Ken Beck: There is no county policy that governs when to publish the agenda; however by statute, the agenda must be posted at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Our current practice is to publish it on the Friday afternoon prior to our vote on the following Thursday. To the best of my knowledge, a request to publish the agenda at an earlier date has not been made in the past, as current practice provides sufficient time (6 days) to make a decision.

Question 2.3: Will you support a new Board policy that allows Supervisors to be notified of and attend and observe non-public department head led meetings with department staff? Yes or No?

Todd Hill: Yes.

Trevor Goodall: Yes.

Maria Bribriesco: Yes; I will support a new Board policy that would allow Supervisors to be notified and attend and observe non-public department head led meetings with department staff. The emphasis is on observation; the supervisors should be there to have a fuller understanding of an issue or topic. The information obtained by supervisors by observing department staff meeting will help the supervisors better understand the issue and be better able to make sound policy decisions.

Ken Beck: No. Our professional staff and administrator are responsible for managing the day-to-day operations, while the Board of Supervisors need to embrace their responsibility to focus on policy, vision and strategic goals. Our management team needs the opportunity to openly discuss their challenges and ideas with the administrator without direct oversight of the supervisors. Having supervisors participate in these meetings would likely curtail creativity and solutions that are best for Scott County. Care would also be needed to avoid violating the open meeting laws if supervisors attended these meetings. Our staff has always been available to meet with us on an individual basis to discuss any issue or concern in greater depth.

Topic 3: Politics and the Presidential Election

Giving credit where credit is due, North Scott Press' Mark Ridolfi's Supervisor questionnaire included the following: Do you support your political party's presidential nominee? A good question given the primary choices when it comes to the two primary party options. However, with 40 percent of the 129,648 voters in Scott County registering as “No Party” affiliation, this question is especially relevant when two of the five Supervisor candidates, vying for two of the five seats on the Scott County Board of Supervisors will be on the ballot as “No Party” candidates.

Question 3.1: Who are you supporting for President on November 5, and why?

Todd Hill: At this time, I am not sure; I have voted both Democrat and Republican in the past. With Biden dropping out so late, I need more time to learn about Harris and how she is going to accomplish what she says.

Trevor Goodall: Donald J. Trump. Given that the two-party system forces Americans to vote for only two options, his policies are better for the nation. Endorsements from both RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard shows Trump is correcting the mistakes of his first term by building a team of extremely qualified people.

Maria Bribriesco: I am supporting the presidential candidate that improved life in Scott County and the candidate that will continue to work for progress in a positive manner, and that candidate is Kamala Harris.

Ken Beck: I encourage everyone to do their own research to determine who the best candidate is; however, local elections make the biggest impact on Scott County residents. I will continue to remain open to all ideas, and make my decisions based on what will best serve the majority of Scott County residents.