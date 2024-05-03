2024 Scott County Iowa Primary Candidate Questionnaires

In keeping with the Reader's tradition during primary season, we are publishing a candidate questionnaire for each of the three Scott County offices on the ballot this election year. The following questions were emailed to the candidates below. The unedited responses will be published at the Reader's website May 8 through May 10, and then again in print on May 23, 2024, when the June Reader print edition hits the streets.

Scott County Board of Supervisors Candidates & Questions

Republican Party Candidates: Ken Beck (Incumbent), Jeff Bloemker, Jennifer McAndrew Lane, Thomas Nelson, Rita Rawson (Incumbent)

Democrat Party Candidate: Maria Bribriesco

Question 1: Do you support the practice of select Supervisor private pre-meetings regarding Board agenda items with the County Administrator that are not publicly announced and not publicly accessible? If yes, why? If no, why not? Please be specific. Question 2: If such meetings are proven or determined to be critical to the county government and its staff's efficient and timely functioning, do you support making such Supervisor meetings with management staff public along with agenda items and minutes, similar to the City of Davenport's practice? If yes, why? If no, why not? Please be specific. Question 3: Under what circumstances, if at all, will you support Scott County enforcing medical intervention (masking, vaccines, boosters, etc.) mandates as a condition for employment within the County government? Please be specific. Question 4: What are the top two current standard practices by the Board of Supervisors that you would strive to change should you be elected in the General Election in November? And, likewise what are the top two current standard practices that you would strive to maintain should you join the Board in 2025? Question 5: In 2020, then County Auditor Moritz applied for and accepted grants from a private foundation funded by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's foundation under the auspices of providing safer elections during a pandemic. The practice was so controversial that lawsuits were filed in several Iowa counties and across other states trying to limit private funding of public elections. In June 2022, Iowa state government updated Iowa Code 49.17 restricting funding of public elections to only public funds. In August, 2022 the Scott County Board of Supervisors updated General Policy 30 “Grants and Funding Assistance” and due to Iowa Code 49.17's restriction on private funding of public elections did not include language in the policy restricting this practice at the county level. Should the Board of Supervisors further update Policy 30 to restrict private funding of all public county office and department functions, without Board approval? If yes why and if no, why not? https://www.legis.iowa.gov/ docs/code/49.17.pdf 30 Grants and Funding Assistance (183.3 KB)

Scott County Auditor Candidates & Questions

Republican Party Candidates: D. Mark Nelson, Kerri Tompkins (Incumbent)

Democrat Party Candidate: Matt Trimble

Election Integrity

Since 2020, one of the most legally contested rights, especially in “purple” counties where the Democrat or Republican party as the dominant player is not a foregone conclusion, has been public access to publicly funded and locally governed election system documentation – especially when the investigating party is “trusting, but verifying” elements for which the county auditor is ultimately responsible.

Question 1: On a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the most open and 0 being the least open, what is your current stance on the following local voter registration and local election best practices?

NOTE: If a best practice is in place currently, please score 11 and tell our readers how to best access the information. Also, additional comments up to 100 words per answer are welcome if you wish.

A) Publish at the Auditor's site the Voter Pre-Registration and Absentee Ballot ledgers within two days of the May 20, 2024 deadline.

https://elections. scottcountyiowa.gov/elections/ info/primary_election_2024_06_ 04/

B) Publish at the Auditor's website the current Chain of Custody Policy for all voter registration, ballot procurement, ballot recording and counting equipment including peripherals and associated firmware and software currently in place and/or being implemented.

C) Maintaining hand written ink hard copy signature records for voter registration procedures and verification.

D) Migrating to stylus digitized screen signatures without ink hard copy signature records for voter registration procedures and verification.

E) Create a secure backup duplicate record of the election results and all associated data that is eventually submitted to the Secretary of State.

Private Funding of Public Elections

Due in part to the controversial Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's foundation funded Center for Technical and Civic Life private grants given to counties such as Scott County in 2020 for over $400,000 for the purpose of safer elections during a pandemic, in June 2022, Iowa state government updated Iowa Code 49.17 restricting funding of public elections to only public funds. https://www.legis.iowa. gov/docs/code/49.17.pdf

Question 2: Why do you agree or disagree with this new restriction implemented by state code?

The County Government's Hub

The Iowa State Association of County Auditors states at their website: “The Institute of Public Affairs has labeled the Auditor’s Office as the “Hub of County Government. ””

Beyond numerous election duties the County Auditor's responsibilities are diverse and critical in numerous ways to the business functions for all elected offices and their respective departments and staff.https://www. iowaauditors.org/about/ auditors_responsibilities/

Question 3: What private business, not-for-profit organization, and/or government sector leadership experience do you have that best translates into enhancing efficiency and operations within the Auditor's office?

Question 4: What are the top two current County Auditor's standard practices that you would strive to change should you be elected in the General Election in November? And, likewise what are the top two current standard practices that you would strive to maintain should you start serving as Auditor in 2025?

Scott County Sheriff Candidates & Questions

Republican Party Candidates: Tim Lane (Incumbent), Chris Laye

Democrat Party Candidate: Thomas Gibbs, Gordon Morse

Personal Choice Regarding Potential Future Professed Health Crises

Question 1: If local, state, or federal health officials decree that Americans must comply with mandatory vaccinations, would you support or oppose using the county sheriff's resources and personnel to enforce such a mandate?

Question 2: If you do support a mandatory vaccination or biological test result for all or any specific segment of the American populace, for which Scott County citizens qualify, for any reason or under a specified health crisis, please share the source for such constitutional and/or administrative authority (e.g. county, state, federal) to enforce such a mandate, and please include under what type of order or directive (e.g. county board policy, state health department declaration, federal agency guideline) you would require in order to enforce any restrictions of citizens' lawful activities, commerce, education, or travel in Scott County, Iowa, who do not comply with said mandate.

Question 3: Under what circumstances would you utilize the County Sheriff's resources to enforce certain businesses must comply with so-called “lock-down” order to cease business operations due to not being designated an “essential business” by any government body?



Governance & Authority

Background: In the 1977 Printz-Mack v U.S. case, the Supreme Court ruled that the two Sheriffs petitioning the court had standing, and were constitutionally compliant in their refusal to enforce or administer a Federal directive. (RCReader.com/y/mack)

“We held in New York that Congress cannot compel the States to enact or enforce a federal regulatory program. Today we hold that Congress cannot circumvent that prohibition by conscripting the State's officers directly. The Federal Government may neither issue directives requiring the States to address particular problems, nor command the States' officers, or those of their political subdivisions, to administer or enforce a federal regulatory program. It matters not whether policymaking is involved, and no case by case weighing of the burdens or benefits is necessary; such commands are fundamentally incompatible with our constitutional system of dual sovereignty. Accordingly, the judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is reversed.”

Question 4: What office comprises the chief law enforcement officer (LEO) in Scott County, and why?

Question 5: Given this 1997 Supreme Court decision, what agreements currently exist between the Scott County Sheriff's office and any of its vendors, suppliers, consultants, grantors, and/or state or federal agencies that waives, or suspends temporarily or in perpetuity, the County Sheriff's authority as a State officer upheld in Printz-Mack v U.S. cited above? (For example: conditions contained in “Certified Assurances” or requirements for obtaining a Homeland Security grant.

Question 6: Under what circumstances, if any, would you consider ceding the County Sheriff's authority to a state or federal agency appropriate and/or justified?



Scott County Grand Jury

Question 7: When a duly sworn Scott County Grand Jury contacts the Scott County Sheriff for assistance in investigating alleged crimes or wrongdoing by a publicly sworn officer, and this investigation is independent of the Scott County Attorney's initiative or participation, will you as County Sheriff assist the Grand Jury with such matters as serving and enforcing subpoenas for the Grand Jury's investigation?

Question 8: If no, why not? If yes, and the Grand Jury's subsequent investigation results in probable cause for an indictment and due process for the accused, will you also enforce the Grand Jury's indictment or True Bill, and arrest and incarcerate the accused, so that due process can ensue?

Property Rights & Privacy

Question 9: Do you consider an individual's body his/her own private property?

Question 10: What is the probable cause standard for obtaining a warrant to search constitutionally protected private property of a resident of Scott County, Iowa, as defined by the U.S. and Iowa Constitutions?

Question 11: Under what circumstances is it appropriate and legal to conduct warrantless surveillances or searches, whether physically or virtually upon a Scott County citizen's private property?

Question 12: Approximately what dollar amount of the County Sheriff Office's annual budget is allocated to deputies serving notification to employers to enforce court orders for garnishment of wages, specifically associated with unsecured credit card debt collection?

Question 13: Do you support or oppose asset forfeiture only upon a conviction and not before a conviction? If yes, why, and if no, why not?