All Hail Elon, the New Twitter Lord and Champion of Free Speech: Five Reasons Elon Musk Is a Trojan Horse Not to Be Trusted

Maverick tech renegade and all-around super-cool guy Elon Musk has done it yet again! He has singlehandledly saved free speech online by successfully purchasing Twitter. The legacy media tells us that the popular micro-blogging and social-networking service is of the utmost importance as the content posted on Twitter can literally make or break brands, drive stock prices, and sway voters during critical election cycles.

The social-media powerhouse is now in the hands of the greatest multi-billionaire the world has ever known. “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” states Musk. This is a man who smoked weed on-camera with Joe Rogan; a man who manufactured something that was not a flamethrower; a man who posts the dankest memes; a man who will surely lead us back to the moon and ultimately Mars; and a man who even appeared as the guest voice of “Elon Tusk” on Rick & Morty.

It doesn’t get any cooler, folks.

We should totally trust one of the world's richest men to restore the people's independent voice, right? After all, a $44 billion purchase could only be done in benevolence, correct? Musk is more likely a free and prosperous society's most dangerous Trojan Horse, built with your tax dollars and operated by the media-military-industrial-complex. If you are even slightly suspicious of the true agenda at hand, read on, because here are five reasons you should be questioning everything about Elon.

1) Elon Musk perpetuates the oxymoronic and heavily tax payer subsidized “sustainability” industry

Since 2004, when Elon became the largest shareholder of Tesla Motors, he has been at the forefront of the green-energy agenda and the subsequent coercive government policies and virtue signaling lifestyle-sustainability promotes. If you are not yet in-the-know, sustainability may sound like a great thing. However, the reality of the agenda is one in which your standard of living plunges as you are put under a carbon social credit score system of command and control. One of the first steps in this agenda has been normalizing the electric car and autonomous or driverless transportation, via TESLA.

What most people don’t realize about TESLA is that it is in large part funded by our tax dollars. Without the government subsidies, it is hard to imagine a world where Musk would have dominated the electric-car industry, among a host of other technological arenas such as SpaceX, which we will get to later.

While on the tax-payer-funded government dole Musk has promoted a $15-thousand home for the commoner that is more or less a chic-looking single-wide trailer with half the space “re-imagined.” Sustainable for thee, but not for me, indeed. These are just a few examples of how Musk is deeply involved in engineering society's “approved” and “sustainable” future.

2) Despite his “indie” or “anti-establishment” persona, Elon Musk is a darling of The Establishment

Aside from a massive amount of media attention over the past decade, most of which has been extremely positive according to every flavor of mainstream and alternative media, left to right and everything in between, there is one outlet, in particular, I would like to highlight.

Just one short year ago, the very fine people who run the extremely prestigious, authoritative, some might say legendary Time magazine, had crowned Elon with coveted “Person of the Year” acknowledgment. Right up there with other luminaries such as the Apollo 8 astronauts in 1968, fellow sustainability advocate Ted Turner in 1991, and ”The Good Samaritans” of 2005 Bill and Melinda Gates, as well as Bono, Musk is now forever enshrined in glory. Although there are clear parallels with all the recipients above with regard to space travel, benevolent billionaires, and rock-star status, some might argue that Time has honored some not-so-great world-stage actors in the past.

Those names include Adolf Hitler in 1933, Joseph Stalin in 1934, George H.W. Bush in 1990, and his son George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004. Only time (ha!) will tell how Elon Musk's record will rank among the eventual tragic records of these historical figures since they were bestowed Time's annual award.

3) Elon Musk gained more wealth than any one person during COVID

Wait a minute: I thought Musk was speaking out against things like lockdowns and was a free- speech absolutist while the COVID-19 madness was occurring? Well, it turns out Elon Musk positioned himself very well economically during the pandemic, increasing his wealth by 600 percent in that short time period – more than anyone else!

To absorb that astronomical feat, let it sink in that he did better than other billionaires in that short window, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin, among others. How is this possible? Aside from the government subsidies and contracts we have previously discussed, he is also heavily invested in CureVac. Tesla actually builds the “vaccine printer” that scales the production of mRNA shots.

While at the same time speaking out against the authoritarian nature of vaccine mandates and restrictions on human behavior, Musk was manufacturing and profiteering from the very thing the global establishment was imposing on humanity.

4) Elon Musk's company SpaceX is really a massive, government-funded military contractor, not a spacecraft manufacturer taking humanity to other planets

Hold on one gosh-darn second. There may be some valid points above, but that doesn’t mean Musk isn’t setting the common man on a course for deep-space travel to ultimately save human civilization!

Musk's SpaceX.com Web site states: “SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company was founded in 2002 to revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets.” Despite this messaging, Musk's SpaceX is more likely involved in enabling a world war that could destroy human civilization. One of its products Starlink has over 12,000 satellites being used in for drone warfare in the current conflict in Ukraine.

SpaceX not only moves the U.S. Air Force's cargo globally, but also distributes satellites that are part of the U.S. government's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA's) Blackjack program in conjunction with a ride-along program deploying U.S. military spy satellites. The military has openly contracted Musk’s Starlink for communications for years now, and Starlink is openly being used via drone warfare in Ukraine.

Just last week, SpaceX surpassed Boeing as its largest for-profit vendor, making the partnership very good for Musk! Once again, the groundwork laid for this network of nano-sat technology in the sky was paved with taxpayer dollars. Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to the Secretary of Defense, stated, “I mean, we're all paying for it. This is why he's so rich – the DOD's, like, biggest contractor is Elon Musk.”

5) Elon Musk is a leader of the transhumanist agenda to replace humans with robots

A decade ago, people laughed and joked about microchip technology, especially brain chips or what are now commonly referred to as human brain interfaces. It was seen as something in a sci-fi movie or TV show – certainly not a technology being pushed by the trendiest billionaire the world has ever known. And yet here we are with Elon Musk's Neuralink.

For those who are unfamiliar, this is the human brain interface Elon Musk would like to install via a robot kiosk that looks like something out of a euthanasia-fetish fantasy, that surgically removes a part of your skull before skillfully weaving several neural threads into your brain. No biggie, right? The promises of the device are vast as it will hook you into an internet experience that has only been imagined before now.

It is worth noting, however, that humans have currently already taken up brain chips for other reasons, including coping with mental-health issues such as severe depression. This isn’t new technology. The U.S. Department of Defense has been working on the technology for decades with DARPA, the Defense Research Project Agency.

What's especially concerning about Elon Musk's brand of brain chips is the way in which some have embraced the idea of having their brain hardwired into an Internet that has proven time and time again to track, trace, and database our every activity.

Imagine going up to a robot kiosk and having your skull opened up to implant a device developed by DARPA that provides an Internet link to sensors in your brain. Can there possibly be a greater example of a modern day Trojan Horse?

Given what's above, we have barely scratched the surface of Elon Musk and his compromised connections to an agenda that controls your energy and food supply; that enriches only a handful of elites through bio-medical tyranny; that weaponizes space and promotes war; and that ultimately wants to alter what it means to be human. Musk's Twitter acquisition is a major distraction and false hope for free-speech advocates. It is time to stop hoping for a hero and instead become a hero yourself because nobody else is coming to save you.