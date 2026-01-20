The Great Fanny-Pack Coup!: Congressional J6 Special Committee's Fifth-Anniversary Hearing Is Psychopathy in Service of a Fedsurrection

Over the past five years, I have offered my rationale for believing the events that unfolded in D.C. on January 6, 2021 (J6) was far less an insurrection and far more a fedsurrection because review of the enormous amount of evidence available proves this conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt. (See all the Reader's articles on this topic, including local Iowa and Illinois citizens' firsthand accounts, at RCReader.com/tags/J6.)

But Americans have to be willing to review such evidence for themselves to understand how much proof there actually is, how incontrovertible it is, and how heartbreaking it is that such a profound degree of division and condemnation could ever occur en masse toward innocents, most of whom are family members, friends, neighbors, and coworkers, based entirely on a maliciously conjured fiction for no other reason than to punish a perceived political enemy, Donald J Trump, and his supporters.

I use the term “perceived” because most victims of Trump derangement have no firsthand knowledge of the things they rely on to justify their loathing. This is equally true for most victims of Trump adoration. In terms of factless-yet-resolute hyper-emotional responses, whether due to love or loathing, this prolonged political pathology is as mystifying as it is abhorrent.

This pathological loathing has continued to fuel disgraceful acts by members of Congress, augmented by various bitter bureaucrats, officers, law professionals, one lone reformed protester, and hysterical media mutts and show dogs, all of whom conspired, beginning back in 2021, to persuade the public that Trump instigated an attempted coup using his MAGA supporters to storm the Capitol and overthrow democracy – the great Fanny-Pack Coup!

Why Would MAGA Want to Stop the Electoral College Certification?

The accusation that Trump instigated MAGA protesters to disrupt the joint session of Congress to stop the official electoral collage certification is flat illogical. The only opportunity left for Trump to get the election irregularities presented to Congress was during the joint session. So why would he sabotage the session instead?

The traditional joint session for election certification provides states the opportunity to present their concerns to the Vice President, who is also the President of the Senate and presides over this session. In order to present concerns, irregularities, challenges relative to election results, both a state senator and congressman must stand together to make the presentation. Four states were prepared to do this, including Arizona, which had begun its request the customary 10-day investigation when the joint session was abruptly interrupted due to an alert about a pipe bomb triggering an evacuation. This is contrary to being told it was the rioters' attack on the Capitol that caused the joint session evacuation. Reviewing the timelines of these events as they occurred is most illuminating.

Media Malfeasance and Committee Cover-Ups

Also of critical importance is the admission by the BBC that they altered the speech Trump gave from the Ellipse on January 6, the very content that the prosecution had pinned its entire case on. Words were deleted and sentences re-hobbled together. The BBC then aired the carved-up version, attributing it entirely to Trump with no disclosure of their edits, fooling consumers into believing damning speech Trump never uttered. Two executives lost their jobs over this unacceptable breach of professional conduct, arguably straying into criminal territory for this putrid conduct as a provider of information for the public good. Who needs AI when you have this kind of real live fiction to wrangle with? More to the point, does this deliberately sabotaged speech become part of the AI agnostic resource pool of random information even though it's maliciously manipulated and dishonest?

Throughout the original J6 Special Committee's nine hearings, using a former television production executive to manage the made-for-TV spectacle, clipped segments (most lasting 10 seconds or less) had been cherry picked from an estimated 40,000 hours of video footage capturing almost all the movements of that day, then cobbled together to falsely create a sense of chaos and extreme violence by protesters when the reality was something quite different.

It is important to note that, once the hearings had concluded, the J6 Special Committee refused to release to the public any of the tapes or transcripts from its investigation of nearly 700 interviewees. Eventually a judge ordered the release of the transcripts, but the J6 Committee could only turn over 300 of the 700 transcripts because it had destroyed 400 of the most exculpatory testimonies.

Furthermore, the Committee strongly resisted releasing to the public the exhaustive number of videos of January 6 events, but was repelled when Michael Johnson was elected Speaker of the House on condition he release all the video footage initially to Tucker Carlson, which he did.

One of the more pathological, purely theatrical acts by Pelosi and Schumer was to place Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick's body on display in the Rotunda for 24 hours to honor his sacrifice, claiming Officer Sicknick gave his life to defend the Capitol and democracy on January 6. Except he didn't die on January 6, 2021. We lost Officer Sicknick to natural causes almost 48 hours later as confirmed by the coroner. Furthermore, Officer Sicknick's brother was recorded via audio tape confirming he spoke to his brother at home the evening of January 6 and that Brian was fine.

The narrative about Officer Sicknick changed several times (first he was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, then bear sprayed to death, et cetera). Regardless, reports of his death were falsely reported. Video footage released by the J6 Committee itself shows Officer Sicknick walking around the Rotunda mere hours after the 100-percent unarmed insurrection, the infamous Fanny-Pack Coup, was over … a Rotunda that was mysteriously still in nearly pristine condition! Apparently all those dangerous insurrectionists (approximately 200 out of a million protesters) were very neat and tidy during their couping, making sure to stay within the ropes and not disturb anything … except perhaps the minds of a chickenshit Congress feigning fear and cowardice in the wine room.

Officer Brian Sicknick's mother and brother attended the anniversary hearing in person, but did not provide testimony. J6 Chairman Bennie Thompson claimed Capitol Officer Jeff Smith's widow was in attendance, declaring "Officer Smith … who lost his life on January 6th."

That declaration regarding Officer Jeff Smith's passing is a despicable lie, made more salacious by its context, declaring it on live TV on the heels of acknowledging the officer's widow sitting in the room! She did not provide testimony either. It would seem curious that neither family offered testimony in this anniversary proceeding specifically dedicated to them, unless they knew the truth and were simply not the pathological obsessives these committee members have proven to be.

The Sole J6 Protester's Testimony Is Suspect

The lone protester, Pam Hemple (Pelosi kept calling her Ms. HempHell, so classy) testified that she came to D.C. on January 6 to support Trump, but had a change of heart after she collapsed and Capitol officers came to her aide. She was most grateful and demonstrated it with tears and restrained emotion, expressing her gratitude and apologies, along with a newfound disdain for Trump.

Ms. Hemple spoke to her horror and fear of the violence she witnessed by fellow protesters and was ashamed to be part of their madness. Which understandably confused viewers when she admitted she was positioned on the east side of the Capitol for her part. The breach and violence occurred on the west side after Capitol police dropped all manner of tactile crowd control weaponry (teargas, noise bombs, et cetera) on protesters who had been corralled into the area below and were trapped. That is when and where the "violence" occurred as protesters, crammed together, tried to escape the gas and noise by pushing through and breaching the West Tunnel.

Please note it was at the entrance of this West Tunnel, under these exact same chaotic circumstances, that 24 year old Rosanne Boyland did lose her life. Four protesters died at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot to death by Capitol Officer Michael Byrd, and two gentlemen, Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, who had heart attacks. No deaths of any officers occurred that day, but six officers committed suicide within six weeks of January 6, 2021. And for the record, there is plenty of video footage showing protesters protecting Capitol officers!

I wonder where are the 140 officers that the J6 committee members claim were violently attacked and brutalized? Where are all those officers to tell their stories and testify to their hostile engagements with protesters? Where are all the shocked, shaken, and traumatized officers who still suffer as claimed by the J6 committee?

The J6 Committee keeps interviewing the same four or five officers, whose interests beyond J6 were served by their participation, not to mention at least two officers caught perjuring themselves with no consequences. And DOJ lawyer Mary McCord was the second in command at the DOJ under Biden, a protege of Andrew Weismann, a quintessential Trump deranger, and long-term deep-stater, hugely responsible for replacing justice with injustice!

How Much More Unaccountable Spending and Debt Will Americans Tolerate?

Almost all graft is facilitated by administrative (deep-state) rules. Campaign finance, NGOs, and grants form a three-legged chair for potential corruption on an epic scale. This is being borne out with the Minnesota daycare scandal. Legislators, both federal and state, appropriate and then allocate funds to public service programs, such as daycare for settled refugees. The money is allocated by state legislators, who receive campaign donations in appreciation, as do federal legislators.

Meanwhile, all that appropriating and allocating allows for a percentage off the top of the total program amount for administration of the program, which magically rarely involves auditing the grant recipients. Or perhaps in Minnesota's case, the state employees who administer the daycare programs do so honestly and see the exorbitant dollars allocated to undeserving recipients and protest to the legislators, who conveniently ignore them because the campaign donations are sizable, justifying leniency for recipients but retaliation for whistleblowing employees. Or perhaps allocations for grant disbursements are mere paper entries, with the lion's share of the grant dollars never deposited with named grant recipients, who are perhaps not even aware of such business activities in their names. Instead it is laundered as bundles of cash in suitcases, then loaded on commercial airplanes and flown to Somalia where it disappears into the country as witnessed by TSA agents interviewed recently by the mainstream media.

But the aggregate amounts of money disappearing through legislative appropriations pose an existential threat to reserves, much like Venezuela. For instance, there is a school of thought that Somalis in Minnesota would not have the necessary institutional knowledge to steal billions from American taxpayers via unattended government granting programs without alerting authorities. Which means these authorities are in on the theft, doing their part to shield the Somali participants, who manage to navigate the complex processes of grant recipiency undetected for decades? What's wrong with this picture?

The great myth is that personal income taxes pay the lion’s share of the U.S. Government’s bills. Not true. There are many other taxing mechanisms, such as tariffs, sales taxes, or licensing fees, that contribute exponentially more to funding our government. Individually, we tend to think in very small numbers when it comes to actual dollar sense compared to reality’s gargantuan number of dollars accumulated and spent by government, having risen to an inconceivable estimated $100 trillion if you count Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

The 21st-century money supply is a combination of actual federal reserve notes (U.S. Dollars) in circulation plus the astronomical number of computerized book entries every 24 hours to record transacting as it occurs.

The sustained stunner since 1913, when that Conniving Congress passed legislation during Christmas recess without a quorum, to commission the printing of money (U.S. currency) to a central banking entity, the Federal Reserve Bank (FED), transferring its constitutionally mandated authority to a privately owned banking conglomerate.

And for the privilege of printing our currency, the Federal Reserve Bank charges us interest to use it. In other words, by putting the FED in charge of all our money minting, we must now borrow every cent from the FED to pay all expenses incurred running the government, among other expenditures. As of 1913, we suddenly had a new vig to pay for the use of our own money to a private banking conglomerate, artfully registered as a quasi public entity providing services on behalf of the U.S. government. And that is how we became a debtor nation.

Congress adopted drunken sailors' spending disciplines, and Americans covered not just the interest on the borrowed bucks actually budgeted, but also every excess, with interest, mustered by Federal, State, County, and Municipal government spending that slowly strayed from the needs of its residents, businesses, and taxpayers, instead becoming little secular fiefdoms of their own, intent on exponentially growing internally at citizens' limitless expense.

The lesson: No matter what model you think we are governed by, there is not a hair's width of difference between any of them, only matters of degrees of exploitation by the Haves, largely depending on the number of Have-Nots. The U.S. is an Oligarchical Democracy. Capitalism is not a governing model and requires competition to thrive. More to the point, our Constitutional Republic is being increasingly ignored in favor of Administrative Cronyism. And Oligarchical Socialism is the current EU, Canadian and Russian models. Oligarchical Communism applies to the Chinese and North Korean governing models, while Monarchism rules Britain. And in Africa there are Oligarchical hybrids such as Militarism governance.

The FED is guaranteed a 6-percent annual revenue stream for their complete access to our treasury, one of the largest on Earth. The FED is not auditable or accountable to Congress, meaning to the people. Operating entirely behind closed doors with virtually no transparency, while holding the only keys to the kingdom, the stage has been set and just waiting for theft on an unimaginable scale. Or is it?

Any potential seismic treasury theft requires a specialized battalion of protection, secrecy on a whole new level of encryption and subterfuge, continuous false narratives scripted for a completely captured media owned by 1 percent of the 1 percent wealthiest humans worldwide. Such sedition has lethal criminal consequences if the perps are ever held accountable. At least I think that's true.

I suspect it's what drives agendas with ever greater population control mechanisms to prevent justice from being sought, let alone executed. Technology is the fastest path to securing the .01-percent stranglehold on Earth’s multicultured people.

The .01 percent are the “Rich” we should be focused on because their stated goal is “…determined to own it all including you.” They are dark, inaccessible megalomaniacs funding and directing psychological or asymmetric warfare on humanity at large, using our ignorance and weaknesses to see it done. And it is working like a charm.

If Glyphosate Is So Great, Why Does It Require a Liability Shield?

These mega-fund managers (Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, Berkshire combined boast anywhere from $10-50 trillion under management) have been accumulating ever larger percentages of Earth’s resources, simultaneously influencing alarming legislation to secure and protect holdings in blatant opposition to public interests.

One example currently afoot is Bayer seeking the removal of liability from harm as the result of use of one of its flagship products, Glyphosate, used in herbicides. Recent studies have shown the serious health dangers associated with the use of Glysophates, spurring Bayer to try and influence lawmakers to shield them from liability for any and all such harm. Not only is the federal legislaturds considering giving Bayer similar protections to Pfizer and all Big Pharma for approved vaccines, Iowa is also currently wrestling with this very legislation (the Iowa Senate passed a bill to shield Bayer in March 2025, so Iowans need to get engaged and turn up the heat on legislators to block its passage on principle alone. It should be a deal-breaker for Iowa voters.

Rules.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/rules.house.gov/files/documents/cds92500.PDF

Are We Back to “King John's Deer Don't Belong to You?”

The National Asset Act is currently all about adding cyber-security to its database, but what about efforts to allow the government to put a price tag on anything it determines to be a national asset, more specifically nature itself?

Back in the day, England's King John considered all the deer in England to be his property, making a law no one could hunt deer for food or clothing. Even when England was starving, and deer were plentiful, King John ordered capital punishment for anyone caught hunting his deer. That is no different than today's bureaucrupts claiming any part of nature as a national asset for their own, including for transactional purposes.

From King John's tyranny came the Magna Carta, from which our own constitution was inspired, a powerful contract we are already a party to and can claim with great authority. But instead, we ignore it to our own destruction.