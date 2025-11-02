If It Can Happen in Mesa County, Colorado, It Can Happen in Scott County, Iowa

Outstanding Event Hosted by the New Scott County Republican Leadership

It's exciting like the old days again! You can teach old dogs new tricks. Okay, not GOP old dogs as a rule, and I admit the new leadership of the Scott County Republicans are younger dogs with mad skills!And open minds with big hearts! It makes participating a million times more appealing, educational, empowering, and wait for it … fun!

This means there is real hope for growing the GOP in Scott County into a pack of American Republic advocates for nonnegotiable election integrity as spelled out below, the restoration of adjudication using petit juries and public access to grand juries, and a force for the people's purse power.

This was apparent with the recent annual Reagan Dinner, held at Bettendorf's Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, where the service was exceptional, the food uncommonly good for a large catered event, and for our entertainment, enjoyment, and self-improvement, four remarkable gentlemen provided much-needed perspective as front-liners to subjects that otherwise lurk in the corners of establishment politics as third rails.

The following speakers were riveting, provocative, authentic individuals dedicated to sharing their expertise and experience for the betterment of this country:

Professor David K. Clements, the former award winning prosecuting attorney in New Mexico's 12th judicial district, and former law professor at New Mexico State University, who was terminated for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, one of the forensic analysts for Colorado Mesa County Auditor, Gold Star mother and civic hero Tina Peters' defense, and creative force and author of the 2023 documentary Let My People Go; Alex Newman, award-winning freelance journalist for The Epoch Times and staff member for New America Magazine, author and forensic critic of climate change; Leo Kelly, a 28 year old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, small-family businessman, faith leader, and targeted victim of the January 6 “Fedsurrection's” weaponization of America's foundational law that crushed his otherwise constitutionally protected rights by imprisoning him for 11 months using egregious lawfare; and Brandon Friewald, a Marine Veteran, who joined TPUSA resolved to take up Charlie Kirk's mission of open debate on college campuses of all political viewpoints, along with the unabashed acknowledgment of Jesus Christ's loving charge of mankind's affairs. All four of these courageous, profoundly spiritual, and beautifully optimistic men graced us with their invaluable insights and encouragement.

Between tears, standing ovations, bobbing heads of camaraderie, smiles and hugs, and a lot of finished plates, the evening was a gigantic success! Chuck Brockmann, the newly elected Chairman of the Scott County Republican Party, along with his fantastic team, have proven worthy of our support. Chuck is also a man of his word in bringing attention to deeper, less politically comfortable concerns of Scott County Republicans, concerns that belong to all Scott County voters for that matter, such as fair, accurate, and secure elections, the nonnegotiable defense of constitutional protections of our rights, and those political issues, both conventional and lurking, that impact Scott County life and our children's futures. The entire Scott County Republican Central Committee and their remarkable volunteers hit it out of the park for this year's Reagan dinner! Bravo!

Professor Dave Clements has a podcast on Rumble, The Professor's Record, that is thought-provoking – nay, thought-electrifying with his logical, well-reasoned, and lawfully justified theories and predictions, especially with his devotion to the law in a founding spirit sort of way, augmented by a deep faith woven through everything he shares. The speech he gave at this year's Reagan Dinner is published on pages 8 and 9 of this edition. It is worth every second of your time, regardless of party affiliation. Professor Clements is a total original, a high-minded thinker, philosophical and artfully articulate. He is also you and me.

TheProfessorsRecord.com

ProfessorDavidClements.substack.com

Rumble.com/theprofessorsrecord

Leo Kelly has become an active advocate for all J6 victims and speaks whenever invited on this epic government bullying of innocents by lawfare predators, twisting the law into novel theoretical distortions devoid of anything resembling justice. Why? To deliberately create misdirection away from its own subversive intent to avoid various state challenges to certifying the election, all of which involved election irregularities, during Congress' Joint Session convened on January 6, 2021, to formally certify the 2020 election.

Leo also shared his despair in being unable to secure legal representation, being told by the attorneys he contacted, all of whom refused to defend him against the government's multiple violations of his rights, that such arguments are useless because the U.S. Constitution has no effect in Washington, D.C. How is that even possible in an embedded 10-mile-by-10-mile carve-out that isn't a state or a territory? And if true, what the fish is D.C. if the U.S. Constitution has no effect within its boundaries?

I also want to encourage readers to avail yourself to Alex Newman's coverage of this year's United Nations 2025 Climate Change Conference COP30 in Belem, Brazil, from November 10 - 21, 2025. Topics will include limiting temperature increases and financing climate initiatives [again?], possibly in contrast to Bill Gates' recent declaration that we must stop dooms day predictions and trying to effect temperature changes to focus on poverty and starvation [since when?].

TheNewAmerican.com/video/top-un-court-vs-trump-on-climate-change/

TheEpochTimes.com/focus/alex-newman

UNFCCC.int/cop30

Mesa Reports 1 - 4

Below is a recap of cybersecurity expert Colonel Shawn Smith's own summary of four reports for Mesa County Reports, examining Mesa County Colorado's election fraud that led to the prosecution of an innocent county auditor, Tina Peters, egregiously convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison, published for Change of America, a prolific election integrity advocacy group. Peters' case is on appeal and has been covered this past August in Reader issue #1036.

Mesa Report #1 by Cybersecurity Expert Doug Gould (September 2021)

Colorado's Election Management System (EMS) configuration, promulgated by Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, automatically erased vital log records statewide that are an essential part of audit trails, by overwriting those files earlier in the election via its election server management system.

The Trusted Bill ordered by SOS Griswold, instead of removing the counties' hard drives and replacing them with new ones, or creating new partitions in the resident hard drives, the Trusted Bill protocol was used to erase log and election data files altogether, replacing it with new files. This Trusted Bill protocol ordered by SOS Griswold ensured no comprehensive forensic audit would be possible now or in the future.

Cybersecurity “expert” J.Alex Halderman gave testimony for the prosecution in Mesa County Auditor Tina Peters' trial, testifying that no election fraud was found in Mesa County, while deliberately neglecting to disclose that the necessary files for investigating said fraud had been prematurely and permanency destroyed, making it impossible to detect any fraud.

Meanwhile, destruction of log records destroying audit trails violates Colorado's 2002 Voting System Mandatory Standards for Certification, Purchase Lease and Use of voting systems. None of Colorado's voting systems met statutory certification requirements, yet no prosecution of SOS Griswold has been forthcoming.

Had Mesa County Auditor Tina Peters not copied the original 2020 election database file, she would have broken the Colorado law that requires her, as auditor, to retain all election databases for 22 months following each election. More importantly, had she not copied the original 2020 election database, the Trusted Bill protocol would have destroyed it and there would be no remaining evidence of the irregularities having occurred in Mesa County's 2020 election. In other words provable malfeasance was found only by comparing the original 2020 election database to what was replaced by SOC Griswold's mandated Trusted Bill protocol. To pile on corruption, Colorado Judge Matthew Barrett blocked myriad relevant evidence from being submitted as evidence in her defense.

Mesa Report #2 by Cybersecurity Expert Doug Gould (2022)

“There is no conceivable interpretation under which this voting system could be considered secure,” according to the Mesa Report #2 Executive Summary. Colorado's standards for voting system certification are 20 years old, and require the bare minimum qualifications for certification. Yet examiners found that Microsoft SQL Studio was never tested before it was modified and installed. And the same was true when LibreOffice's modified version was downloaded without testing first.

These provably illegal installations for Colorado elections have gone unaccountable, let alone unprosecuted. Databases cannot be modified by law. Yet examiners exposed Colorado's Voting Management System Configuration deliberately disabled system requirements for legitimate audit trails. Dominion Election Management Server also deliberately configured its firewall settings to allow any computer and/or any device in the world to connect to its Election Management Server. Only permissioned Windows passwords and generic user IDs were used, ensuring no way to track/trace anyone who accessed the EMS.

Mesa Report #3 by Cybersecurity/Database Experts and Forensic Examiners Jeff O'Donnell and Dr Walter Daugherity (March 2022)

Examiners identified two new election databases reloads (one in the Mesa County 2020 general election, one in Grand Junction's municipal election). In Mesa County, CO, during 2020 early voting, examiners O'Donnell and Daugherity found a digital sequential reload of a new database with 20,346 ballot records, of which 5,567 ballots didn't have the accompanying digital records that originated with those ballots, breaking the chain of evidence that links the Cast Vote Record to the ballots scanned.

In Grand Junction, Colorado, in its 2021 municipal election, a new database was digitally reloaded with 2,974 ballot records, of which 458 had no originating digital records, either. The difference was this reload was not sequential like the Mesa County reload. No identifying SHAW or Secure Hash Authentication files were copied for each digital ballot, making the ballot record virtually impossible to identify or authenticate where it came from.

Had Mesa County Auditor Peters not copied her original County's 2020 election database that was used for comparison purposes, there would have been no evidence of this election malfeasance, yet she is the one prosecuted and imprisoned for nine years!

Mesa Report #4 Cybersecurity Expert/Examiner Jeff O'Donnell (February 2025)

Grand Junction 2021 Municipal Election interim results were generated six days before the election was conducted, allowing them to be viewed and shared. The final election results involved “ticket splitting,” but with an inordinately massive 36 percentage split compared to historical national averages no higher than a 10 percent gap.

All four Mesa Reports, along with video summaries of these reports from which the above information was culled, are available at the links below:

CauseOfAmerica.org

Rumble.com/v6wj5no-elections-101-summary-of-mesa-report-1.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Rumble.com/v6wkp6g-elections-101-summary-of-mesa-report-2.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Rumble.com/v6wmlfm-elections-101-summary-of-mesa-report-3.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Rumble.com/v6wmlke-elections-101-summary-of-mesa-report-4.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

The purpose of these Mesa Reports is to demonstrate to American voters nationwide that this malfeasance can absolutely happen in your counties, especially if you are a centralized counting state such as Iowa, often without county elected officials even knowing. Election system vendors are integrating all functions of elections, including consolidating and merging with tabulation equipment vendors. Meanwhile, states are simultaneously farming their election responsibilities to these centralized technicians, endangering fair, accurate, and secure elections nationwide.

According to cybersecurity expert Colonel Shawn Smith, so far greater election systems integration and centralization has resulted in “Insecure voting systems, destruction of election records, unexplained manipulation of election records during elections, unexplained results that correlate with the above coincidence of factors, and electoral rights unprotected by legislatures, election officials.”

And sadly, undefended by Americans themselves.

Election Systems Internet Connectivity Is Still Illegal

These integrated election management systems are now openly connected to the Internet via the Amazon Cloud Services or Microsoft Azure cloud services. How secure is that, really? We just learned of a massive data breach with Amazon's cloud services, also serving Tenex's election management system. These multifunctional systems are also connected to all manner of government agencies such as the DMV and the AAMVA (the international license database), the Social Security Administration, Department of Social Services (DSS), DHS Fusion Centers, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Vital Statistics (DVS), as well as NGOs such as NOCA Melissa data, Center for Internet Security (CIS) Albert Sensors, ERIC, and anyone else Total Vote interfaces with?

One can only imagine how many other agencies, NGOs, and public and/or private entities have access, or will have access, to our counties' and state's election data? It is an outrage that the public is not allowed to inspect or participate in any part of it election operations other than poll work or poll watching the day of elections. Since Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins took office, Scott Countians no longer have access to simple election protocols that just five years ago were publicly available, such as the ballot chain of custody policy. Auditor Tompkins and her election sidekick Yikes resolutely follow what could arguably be vendor instructions to further shut the public out by refusing to answer any of our questions. It is a strategy that eludes me as to her goal in annoying and alienating her constituency.

It is time to show up and stand up to demand a nonnegotiable halt to vendor usurpation of our local elections. This means you, too. There is real potential danger with the loss of local decentralized election management. Integrated centralized digital control could very well forever close voters out of the election process with the exception of performative election tasks to satisfy our dulled sense of participating in our own governance as our Republic empowered us to do. Digital election management systems will wield ironclad control of every aspect of elections from voter registration to pre-selecting which candidates will be seated.

Total Vote Election Management System is used in 36 states at last count, making it the most widely implemented election management system in the U.S. Total Vote was originally developed and owned by BPro in South Dakota, who then merged with Scott Lieindecker's election management software company KNOWiNK of St Louis, Missouri. KNOWiNK recently purchased infamous Dominion (ballot tabulators) and rebranded the entire enterprise Liberty Vote. Meanwhile Tenex, also a provider of election management systems, has merged with Hart-InterCivics and together have contracted with KNOWiNK/BPro's Total Vote Election Management Systems and ES&S tabulators, now the chosen provider for Scott County's election management.

Meanwhile, Dominion is facing investigations into their potential role in multiple jurisdictions where election irregularities have been identified by cybersecurity experts across the country, investigations that Lieindecker inherits with his purchase of Dominion. It is also reported that BPro curiously operates out of a small office in a South Dakota strip mall with part-time hours and virtually no staff to troubleshoot 36 states' use of their Total Vote Election Management System.

However, far more alarming is the complete capture of local, state, and federal election management and the unfettered access to massive databases that interact via Internet connectivity with them. Professor Clements and his brilliant wife and partner Erin call it “the election machine blob,” evidenced by the following breadth of election control: “Going forward, the election machine blob will manage voter registration, voter information, centralized election monitoring, ballot printing and design, electronic ballot delivery, electronic pollbooks, creation of the canvass documents, voter signature capture [and verification], precinct management, redistricting tools, address verification, campaign finance, and even geolocation of voters.” It is not unreasonable to ascertain why the inclusion of tabulators would complete these vendors whole-of-election oligopoly.

In addition, “A contract between Santa Clara County, California, and KNOWiNK/BPro discovered by an election integrity researcher, revealed that when a county uses their products, they turn over extremely broad power for KNOWiNK/BPro to access any networked device remotely associated with the County.”

Rumble.com/v70kf7a-the-election-machine-blob-evolves-w-professor-david-clements-of-the-profess.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v2_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Today, Tenex's uses of Total Vote and boasts openly about its internet connectivity to the cloud. Naturally it is potentially merging with ballot tabulator ES&S, for one stop shopping election results using unprecedented centralized digital control of all components of individual and aggregate elections, so why not for predetermined outcomes since the public will never get near their machinations at this rate.

The public is not allowed to access the election equipment, the software code, or anything system related that these private sector vendors deem “proprietary.” An utterly absurd, insulting, and destructive policy considering it is tax dollars that pay for it all and as taxpayers, we are the customers with the absolute right to inspect our purchases, especially those with such a constitutionally mandated public purpose. In what constitutional republic is this disregard for the people's authority in elections permitted or this kind of one-way policy tolerated by its people?

The mere fact that elected Republicans are the biggest obstructionists to election reform is proof positive that the uniparty is real, that there is no longer a hair's width of difference between elected Republicans and Democrats. Democrats have never represented their constituencies worth a fig if we are being honest. Both sides of the aisle are entirely captured just like the behemoth bevvy of bureaucrats, perhaps more so, and none make any discernible attempt to actually represent voters, the people, us anymore.

Any why should they? Like most things political, Americans, the collective cuck, predictably fail miserably defending our critical authorities, so defending our local elections and individual votes will likely not be different, to our own destruction this time. Perhaps it is precisely what such an ungrateful, civically slothful populace deserves? The controligarchs certainly think so. Nothing like a legacy of proving those malignant villains right.