Missing: Hopeful Celebration That COVID-19 Is Not the Lethal Pathogen Feared

The most mystifying phenomena of this COVID-19 pandemic is the public's resistance to a wealth of compelling new data that confirms the SARS-CoV2 virus, claimed by the CDC, NIH, and WHO to be the cause of the disease COVID-19, is not nearly as lethal as originally feared. In fact, the data is showing less than 1/10th of 1 percent (0.01percent) of people who test positive for COVID-19 will actually die, with 90 percent of those people averaging 65 or older and having multiple critical comorbidity conditions. The percentage of children 12 and under at risk is infinitesimal. So the question should now be: Is COVID-19 worthy of pandemic status, and based on widespread compelling new data, is the extreme global response still justified?

After several months of hyper focus, the medical community at large has a broad range of testing results from actual patients, including expansive correlative observations, that provide enough redundant data to extrapolate the behavior of the coronavirus across demographics to accurately predict outcomes as minimally lethal and proportionately in line with influenza- and pneumonia-related illnesses that strike annually without shuttering entire economies. Herd immunity, instead of innoculate immunity using vaccines, is now believed to be the most viable course of action, along with various treatments that have been consistently successful, making these discoveries exciting and newsworthy.

So where is the public rejoicing that should accompany such positive medical discoveries? Where is media's coverage of these powerful scientific breakthroughs? Where is our leaderships' acknowledgement that we are out of the pandemic woods, simultaneously initiating steps to dial back quarantine protocols and rescind restrictions on normal economic activities that, if not reversed, are a far greater threat to Americans and billions worldwide?

This turn of events is cause for celebration, yet crickets from the media, governments, and so-called trusted health experts on these advancements. Instead, they have circled the wagons, resolved to maintain now-unsupported narratives that COVID-19 is a dangerous pathogen requiring ongoing extreme mitigation measures until a vaccine is ready for global inoculation.

To date, no reliable scientific studies support any part of this extreme worldwide response of shuttering economies indefinitely, quarantining healthy people en masse, and closing schools from preschool through post-graduate. Highly credentialed medical professionals across the globe are speaking out against the exaggerated response, based on time-honored scientific analysis of data collected from observations and testing of their own patients.

Emergency room doctors, clinical practitioners, microbiologists, virologists, immunologists … . The list of medical professionals contributing their years of vast collective experience are weighing in with conclusive evidence that contradicts – sometimes in part, sometimes in whole – narratives that the planet is in the throws of a virulent pandemic from a highly infectious, deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

There are glaring problems with the science behind this COVID-19 pandemic that have yet to be resolved: (1) The SARS2-CoV2 virus has not been verified as an independent virus using purification, which is the accepted gold standard for authentication of new viruses. (2) The use of PCR testing for SARS-CoV2 uses technology incapable of distinguishing between coroanviruses, or even other RNA/DNA sequences present in the samples. This means PCR tests cannot specifically detect SARS-CoV2, resulting in diagnoses of COVID-19 that are not scientifically definitive. (3) Nationwide, death certificates are claiming COVID-19 as the cause of death even if patients have serious comorbidities, and in many cases not even tested. Autopsies are not being preformed, so the true underlying causes of death are being ignored, based on the CDC's own reporting forms that allow for presumptions of COVID-19 as causal to be reported. Obviously this skews the death rates higher and advantages hospitals because the payout is much higher per patient if COVID-19 is present. (4) The computer modeling that projected SARS-CoV2 as a virulent pathogen killing millions of people and triggering the extreme mitigation response, has been an admitted epic failure. Yet this admission has not translated into a proportional revision of the extreme mitigation response. Instead, it has been largely ignored as part of the calculus going forward to justify continued economic shuttering, and to proceed with draconian legislation and administrative rules that will ultimately infringe upon our constitutionally protected rights.

In summary, without purification of any novel coronavirus, there is no valid authentication as an independent virus. Therefore, any definitive claims of it causing transmittable infections, disease, and death are still speculation. More importantly, any vaccine manufactured without first having purified the virus would be irresponsible, if not dangerous. Antibodies developed from unauthenticated virus RNA, then injected into humans, could result in devastating outcomes. Yet this is the very path we are on with SARS-CoV2 and COVID-19 because, inexplicably, the offending virus has still not been through Koch's Postulates rigorous verification protocols.

Meanwhile trusted health authorities are fast-tracking treatments and vaccines without ever having done the basic preliminary work necessary for the precision required in proper development. In addition, the deficient diagnostic testing is anchored to emerging technologies that will trace and monitor the public. It is hard to fathom this massive incompetency by trusted authorities, but try. Below are links to help you with that.

H.R. 6666 COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, introduced in House (05/01/2020) by Bobby Rush (D-IL).

This bill authorizes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to award grants for testing, contact tracing, monitoring, and other activities to address COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019). Entities such as federally qualified health centers, nonprofit organizations, and certain hospitals and schools are eligible to receive such grants. In awarding the grants, the CDC shall prioritize applicants that (1) operate in hot spots and medically underserved communities, and (2) agree to hire individuals from the communities where grant activities occur.

Congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22H.R.+6666%22%5D%7D&s=2&r=1&overview=open#content

Legislation by state:

NCSL.org/research/health/state-action-on-coronavirus-covid-19.aspx

CARE Act of 2020:

ThomasReports.org/2020/03/28/the-care-act-the-covid-economic-recovery-what-it-means-to-you

Statistics on COVID-19

Worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

CoronaVirusStatistics.org

Epidemic-stats.com

Insight into Professor Neil Ferguson, Imperial College, flawed computer modeling

ZeroHedge.com/health/we-now-know-far-more-about-covid-19-lockdown-should-end

LockdownSceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model

Compelling perspectives on COVID-19 contrary to “trusted” health authorities narratives

David Stockman is a numbers guru, especially as they relate to economic analysis:

ZeroHedge.com/health/david-stockman-three-nations-covid-windbag-named-fauci

Valuetainment interview with Robert Kennedy, Jr.:

YouTube.com/watch?v=QLi6ZrFp6vQ

David Crowe Tackles the Coronavirus Panic March 3, 2020:

InfectiousMyth.podbean.com

RELATED STORIES: