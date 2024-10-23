Nothing About Our Political Environment Is Organic

In our October issue, responses to 2024 election-related questions provide genuine insights into the candidates running for local offices, whose representation will impact you most directly. Candidates who care enough about your vote to share their perspectives about representation should factor into your choice. (Visit the questionnaires for Scott County Auditor, Sheriff, and Supervisor.)

Perhaps the single most dangerous corrosive in our Republic is the increasing lack of transparency in government. Less transparency enables less accountability. Less accountability fosters less collaborative governance. Less collaborative governance devolves into socioeconomic chaos. Socioeconomic chaos empowers authoritarian tyranny. Where in this downward spiral do you see our American Republic?

For the last three decades, elections have usually expressed concerns over the more serious issues and policy differences of the time. Ideology among the super majority of voters has been largely ornamental, meaning voters have been Democrats or Republicans in name only, much like sports fans, observing from the sidelines and not actually in the game. Most voters couldn't name a plank in their Party's political platform. Instead the extent of their engagement is their steady allegiance to team D or R, predictably securing their votes through time.

Political Allegiances Are Venomous and Breed Mass Stupidity

This 2024 election is different. It is ugly. And has even less to do with keeping faith with liberal or conservative principles. Political allegiances are full of venom, and perhaps worse: mass stupidity. The entire political apparatus is obsessed with one man, Donald J. Trump. Legacy media has willingly “presstituted” itself, not for any ideology, but for money. Newsrooms have always been propaganda managers on some level, but investigative journalism still thrived, especially locally. News anchors used to be among those investigative journalists, now they are nothing more than actors and actresses, media mutts and show dogs reading scripts regardless of the veracity of the content.

The result of this deep betrayal by the people's watchdog is abandonment to our own devices, literally. And therein lies the crossroads for Americans: one direction includes curious engagement requiring discernment; the other direction, incurious complacency demanding compliance. No matter how you toss this civic coin, it always comes up one direction or the other.

Humanity is dealing with so much subterfuge and ill intent by megalomaniacal scoundrels lurking behind great walls protected by the theft of treasuries, systems, and schemes. Very little of the mega-wealth among such men is due to any real risk rewarding ingenuity and resulting in economic productivity for human advancement. It is probably why multi-tiered corruption throughout society is evolving so rapidly. Recall how many billionaires became even bigger billionaires during the COVID-1984 nightmare, while thousands of small businesses closed, never to come back.

Media no longer informs. It suborns by disseminating propaganda designed by a coordinated and well-funded faction (using tax dollars no less) within the State Department's National Endowment for Democracy, which funds the Global Engagement Center (GEC) with $100 million per year, which in turn funds the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to modify mass behavior for a predetermined outcome, such as the new world order or globalism or UN Agenda 30.

Key Transformative Puzzle Pieces in 2012

Three pieces of the “transforming America” puzzle were put into place during President Obama's term: first was the repeal of the Smith Mundt Act of 1948 with the Smith Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, making it legal to propagandize Americans; second was an Executive Order establishing the Global Engagement Center (GEC) to facilitate turning foreign messaging inward toward domestic messaging (propaganda); and third was authorizing DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson to add all elections to U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure just prior to leaving office.

Since that time, the State Department has ramped up efforts to propagandize, surveil, and covertly censor Americans using private public partnerships that deploy cyber systems, protocols, and blacklists for social media, media content, advertising placement, election content and interference, and in more aggressive cases, lawfare.

Considering all the above, it is not unreasonable to consider an inorganic love/loathe obsession with Trump as a glaring manufactured symptom of the deliberate, pervasive falseness that permeates and distorts how we think about our country, what we know about our government, our economy, our history, our elections, our law, our fellow Americans, name it, perhaps ultimately making us vulnerable to a change from afar in our socioeconomic governance model.

Few things can explain the absurdly low information fueling such extreme emotional responses toward one man who has done precious little to deserve all the inexplicable adoration or hate that is undermining the last decade's elections. Yet this same irrationality is driving the sudden, seemingly magical support for a thoroughly un-magical candidate in Kamala Harris, whose cover-up of President Biden's cognitive decline for her own advantage is unforgivable and renders her unworthy to serve.

Meanwhile half the country is abandoning deeply held values and carelessly abdicating inalienable constitutional rights over heightened animus and/or vengeance for what exactly? The other half is trapped in a euphoria of wishful thinking, ignoring hyper-embellished, incongruent, contradictory actions in favor of a feverish loyalty for what exactly?

Look closer: Nothing about this political environment is organic. And there is an ever-widening destructive path of constitutional violations by our government that are going unchallenged by the super-majority of Americans. Pretty soon, there will only be one choice remaining: Get curious or get crawling.

Changes in Georgia's Election Rules for 2024 Follow Proven Election Misconduct

We have all heard of election anomalies, irregularities, and fraud in different states, especially Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Georgia has the largest body of evidence to date that has been adjudicated by the courts. A summary of the election fraud adjudicated so far in Georgia is as follows: Total registration violations as defined by the National Voter Registration Act of 1983 was 543,659; the error rate in the 2022 Election was 6.1 percent (allowable rate allowed by Congress is .0008 percent), yet illegally certified; 45,000 ballots in Dekalb County drop boxes had no chain of custody paperwork; 550,000 Fulton County original Ballot Images are missing, violating federal and state retention laws; 393,000 original Ballot Images in Cobb County are missing, violating federal and state retention laws; 17,720 Fulton County Certified Recount In-Person Ballot Images are missing, violating federal and state retention laws; 18,325 voters had vacant addresses per USPS.

The above ballot images are among nearly 2 million original ballot images missing from 70-plus Georgia counties, violating federal and state retention laws. In addition, failed mandatory signature verifications of absentee-ballot signatures to corresponding registration files resulted in a 90 percent drop in ballot rejections, allowing 4,400 dubious ballots to be counted.

NOTE: The goal of United4Freedom and VoterGA is not to litigate the 2020 or the 2022 elections, but to prevent the fraud that provably took place from happening in 2024 and beyond. Theirs is a nonpartisan effort, focused entirely on fair, accurate, and fraud-free elections for all Americans from all political persuasions.

As a result, the Georgia State Election Board voted on rule changes beginning with the 2024 election that include the following: (1) The scanned ballots [ballot images] count must match [original] physical ballots. Estimated time to count ballots in each precinct is approximately 10-15 minutes at an average number of 500-600 ballots per precinct. Two people will each count the ballots once; (2) Election officials who certify the election must have all documents they need for a thorough inspection (already required under Georgia law); (3) Reconciliation of the tabulator count to scanned ballot count; and (4) All ballot images of a Cast Vote Record (CVR) must be available within three days (Rumble.com/v5g6ugd-press-conference-09-24-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp).

Curiously, various county election officials, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and legislators from both sides of the aisle are having fits over these common sense changes that are inexpensive and provide measures of magnitude, more security, and confidence in elections at the precinct level. What possible rationale could any of these state and county figures have for so aggressively objecting and/or resisting simple verification processes easily implemented with a huge ROI (return on investment), especially with counter measures that include emergency court actions? What possible rationale indeed?

It's Not Broken Blue or Red, It's Plain Broken

The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993 requires accurate voter rolls, placing all adjudication relative to this matter under the Constitution. Help America Vote Act (HAVA) defined voter registration data to be included. Certification must meet standards set by Congress. If it does not, it is a degradation of every vote – a sacred right of every individual American and intrinsic to his/her sovereign rights – and cannot stand. It is broken. It is not broken red. It is not broken blue. It is broken. It is a fracturing of the law and must be repaired immediately, according to Marly Hornik, founder United4Freedom.

DOJ Guidance for prosecuting election fraud includes “Acceptance of ballots improperly verified is election fraud and a felony.” Yet DOJ (Barr in 2020) Garland in 2022 and state AGs uniformly continue to ignore provable evidence of this very fraud nationwide, according to Attorney Harry Haury, United 4Freedom.

Counselor Haury continued, “Americans have a right to suffrage, a grand right that protects us from tyranny.” It is being flouted by the very guard tasked with that protection by accepting fraudulent transactions. Under Coy in 1888, SCOTUS set the precedence that Election Officials have a special duty to know and follow the law. If they refuse by permitting unlawful conduct, they are committing a fraud. Classic v. United States provides a framework for determining responsibility and requirements. (Supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/127/731/; Supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/313/299/).

1983, 1985, and 1988 provide remedy for civil-rights violations under NVRA and HAVA Civil Rights Acts. Not all fraud is intentional. (Some is; some isn’t.) But certifying elections not knowing if people who voted are legitimate is no excuse. HAVA provides a self-adjudicating system to comply – .nothing more than .008 error in an election is permitted.

Many election officials have claimed it is too burdensome to comply with such a narrow error rate, so many have ignored it. However, this is not optional. Interestingly, the recent SEC v. Jarkesy (June 28, 2024) ruling said that federal officials or deputized federal officials (state election officials) cannot overrule the law (GTLaw.com/en/insights/2024/6/sec-v-jarkesy-a-groundbreaking-supreme-court-decision-with-significant-implications-for-securities-enforcement).

Georgia and other states have grossly exceeded this legislatively established error rate for multiple aspects of elections. The current Georgia lawsuit, and similar lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, and Massachusetts, accomplishes putting election officials on notice to establish standing to sue them personally for their refusal to follow election laws (Unite4Freedom.com/progress/).