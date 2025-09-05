Silence Is Consent. What Have We Learned Since 9/11?

Fabled Enemies is a brilliant 2008 documentary about 9/11 by Jason Bermas. Below are just a few of the critical facts that expose the extreme deficiencies that abound in the official 9/11 narrative. Inconsistencies, contradictions, and many provably false points of information have remained unresolved for more than two decades only to grow ever more controversial. Perhaps most alarming is that many of the same bad actors who covered up much of 9/11 have resurfaced to obfuscate, insulate, and cover up Russiagate, irregularities in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, January 6 lawfare, and all things COVID. Watch it here: Rokfin.com/stack/1339/Documentaries—Jason-Bermas.

The FBI never listed 9/11 on Osama Bin Laden's crime sheet due to “lack of hard evidence.”

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is the fifth-largest issuer of visas in the Middle East, run by the future CIA Director John Brennan from 1982-84, who issued covert visas to unqualified applicants during this period, according to J. Michael Springmann, Chief of the Visa department in Jeddah.

Osama Bin Laden was recruited by the CIA as an asset, beginning in early1980 thru 1990s. His code name was reported to be Tim Ossman. The U.S. paid $300 million to the Bin Laden family, many of whom were close personal friends of George H. “Daddy” Bush, to build U.S. military bases in Saudi Arabia.

After 9/11, the FBI released information that five of the hijackers received training at secure U.S. military bases in the 1990s. Three hijackers listed the U.S. Naval Station in Pensacola, Florida, as their address for drivers licenses and car registrations. Two hijackers rented rooms from an active FBI informant in California.

Former Judicial Watch Larry Klayman held a press conference after 9/11, exposing the FBI's curious obstruction of FBI Chicago Division Special Agent Robert Wright's exhaustive investigation of U.S. money laundering (using American tax dollars) to known Middle East terrorists (Operation Vulgar Betrayal). Special Agent Wright was eventually demoted to quash his findings and neutralize him.

Michael Chertoff is a dual citizen of both America and Israel. He has served as both a district and appeals judge prior to becoming the head of the Department of Justice Criminal Division under U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft at the time of 9/11. Chertoff refused to investigate arguably criminal activities and relevant critical information discovered during various FBI investigations of U.S. money laundering to foreign terrorist groups, dismissing the investigative body of work as conspiracy theory. Chertoff was eventually rewarded with his appointment as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under George W. “Baby” Bush, establishing the Transportation Security Agency (TSA). After which Chertoff started the Chertoff Group, providing risk management and security consulting for airports and transportation facilities, securing lucrative contracts providing screening equipment et al as mandated by government regulators. (He has worked as senior of counsel for Covington & Burling.)

Daddy Bush was at the White House on the morning of 9/11 with Osama Bin Laden's brother Shafid Bin Laden, and other members of the Carlyle Group, one of two companies (the other then-Vice President Dick Cheney's company Halliburton) that profited exponentially from the subsequent U.S. invasion of Iraq. These cozy relationships, despite the glaring conflicts of interest, flowed directly to Bill Clinton and Baby Bush in uninterrupted continuity of corruption. After 9/11 and all domestic flights were grounded, Bin Laden family members of Osama, the supposed “mastermind” of 9/11, including another brother, Khalil Bin Laden who had been vacationing in California, were all allowed to leave the United States by air.

Special Operations “Able Danger” Chief Colonel Anthony “Tony” Schaffer uncovered multiple serious threats to the homeland by Al Queda, including similar attacks to those that actually occurred using airplanes. However, military lawyers disallowed him to present his research, so he provided these Able Danger reports to the FBI, who also buried them. Afterward, Colonel Schaffer, too, was silenced and eventually discredited by his own military constituency to quash his findings. And to silence and eventually neutralize him by stripping him of his classified clearances, then unleashing the mainstream media to discredit him. (By deploying this tired tactic using epically unreliable media mutts and showdogs, Colonel Shaffer is considered a national hero and treasure by many who know his story.)

NORAD's “Operation Amalgam Virgo” diagrammed five different threat scenarios against the homeland, including using airplanes as missiles to destroy high-rise commercial buildings. The Operation included a second trial run to simulate this particular threat just three months before the 9/11 actual attack. Eerily, the UAV/drones used in this specific diagram were identified in red circles and labeled as UAV 9 and UAV 11. What are the odds?

The National Program Office or Presidential Successor Support System comprises the Shadow “Bunker” Government for the “Continuity of Government” protocol under the purview of the Vice President, Dick Cheney during 9/11, which includes approximately 100 senior staffers from every agency. Eyewitness testimony revealed that Vice President Cheney was secured in a designated emergency situation room 15 to 20 minutes before the Pentagon was hit by that airplane, receiving a location report of an incoming plane from a minion in five-minute intervals until impact. However, the official 9/11 Commission Report changed Cheney's arrival at the emergency situation room to 15 minutes after impact, covering up his otherwise incriminating timeline.

The Pentagon, considered the most secure property in all of government, had no camera footage of the airplane's impact into the Pentagon. None??? There exists only three blurry pictures of the impact taken from a gas station security camera across the street. Not on its worst day would the Pentagon be that deficient in its security. And come on, Americans have every right to doggedly question this nonsense, demand truthful explanations, or insist the Pentagon's entire leadership be terminated for extreme dereliction of duty. And if this is refused, make it a nonnegotiable condition for reelection of any Senator or Congressperson. And then mean it!

CODEX911, another brilliant 2025 documentary by Brad Serbo just released on Rumble, reviewing original and updated information about 9/11, exposing the enormous amount of connective tissue from events that transpired then to events that occurred more recently and are ongoing, such as election irregularities, lawfare, and abuse of civil rights, mass surveillance, and censorship worming its way into the new normal, all kickstarted with 9/11 and our government's responses achieved thru propaganda and silent consent. Below are just a few examples Serbo provides. Watch it here: BadlandsMedia.tv/codex911.

On 9/11, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC7) also collapsed into its own footprint exactly like the two towers had that morning. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was tasked with investigating the cause of WTC7's collapse. NIST determined that a fire on one of the upper floors caused steel beams to expand, pushing a core supporting beam off its base that triggered a pancake effect, a floor by floor drop beginning close to the top and dropping until the entire building was down. This explanation has been definitively proven as pure fiction, a scientific impossibility that has irredeemably disgraced NIST.

The majority of the U.S. Patriot Act enacted after 9/11 is mostly comprised using the original legislation written by then-Senator Joe Biden. Braggart Biden smugly reminded his fellow Senators of his mighty contribution. Michael Chertoff was also coauthored the Patriot Act. Ironically, the surveillance infrastructure this legislation authorized was the very weaponry Biden used against his political opponents decades later.

Following a successful propaganda campaign, albeit 100 percent false, to convince Americans that Saddam Hussein had “Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD),” President “Baby” Bush secured the people's consent to invade Iraq. It was unknown at that time that the necessary authorizing documents and legislation were already drafted and just needed dusting off to deploy American treasure – troops and tax dollars in the trillions.

Fast forward from 9/11 to the present. For example, education no longer encourages critical thinking as an essential skill. Problem solving out of the box used to be doable because students had fundamentals as a place to start. Common Core has produced a couple of generations of college kittens with something akin to mush for brains. Curriculum nationwide, designed by a cartel of bad guys who despise them, are turning all that post pubescent mush to hardened low information dogma (idiocy by definition) and angst, resulting in an unprecedented generational compliance.

The kicker is that compliance itself is the kahuna goal because it is the ironclad nonnegotiable of all governance – silent consent. No government, no matter what its model (democracy, monarchy, socialism, communism, plutocracy, pick one), can exist without the people’s consent, silent or otherwise. Let that sink in because it is an immutable truth, a forever truth … .

Has it sunk in yet? I’ll hold… .

If it has, internalize it (let it sink deeper) so that its significance registers. And buckle up, because even though it is such a simple overarching truth, connecting with its power is like being Shazamed!

I carry on about the three individual authorities protected in America’s constitutional republic: our powers of the purse, the jury, and the vote. But this business of consent transcends those by measures of magnitude. Think of consent as the enforcer of our authorities.

My favorite part is that consent is an individual choice, in keeping with free will, self determination, and human evolution, for starters. Consent can bond individuals to such an awesome degree when it is rooted in humanity, purpose, conviction, principles of justice and fairness, protecting mankind and Earth’s living things.

How? Because individual consent blossoms into collective consent, or better stated, the people’s consent.

Humans absolutely choose how we survive by our individual consent. When we consent to life-affirming and preserving principles relative to our governance, such as freedom of speech or “Do no harm to others or their property,” our collective consent positively steers our daily lives and futures in that positive direction. Or not, if only a few of us are making most of the governance choices, sucking up all the excess silence as consent.

You need to be crystal clear on how your individual consent actually works. Whether you actively participate or curbside your governance choices, you still 100-percent choose. There is no sitting these choices out, not by any of us. You 100 percent choose every time, knowingly or obtusely, but you do choose and are 100 percent accountable, whether to your fellow man, or to God, or to both.

How? Because silence is also consent. Ergo if you think you are staying out of the fray, you are deceiving yourself. There is no staying out of frays in any governance model under the sun.

Every time you say or do nothing relative to government activities, your silence on every matter is taken as your consent to whatever is afoot. All that individual silence, including yours, is then usurped and used as collective consent by those clever enough to capture it. Curbsiding is essentially casting your proxy silent consent to bad actors’ governing larcenous behavior. So not only are you funding it all with your tax dollars, your silent consent is tacit approval of the good, the bad, the underhandedness, and the disjustice that too often goes unaccounted for by government.

The most enduring way to prevent undesirable government conduct is to withhold your consent, silent or otherwise, but resolutely never with your silence.