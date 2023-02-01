And now, from an undisclosed location deep beneath the Earth's surface, it's the 6th Annual Fake News Awards! Shining the spotlight of ridicule on the dumbest disinformation, the silliest smears and the most ludicrous lies of the mainstream-media dinosaurs of the past year! Which press-titutes will walk away with a DINO of shame? What mendacious government mouthpiece will commit seppuku after being exposed as a deceiving sack of excrement ? And who will walk away with the greatest dishonor of them all: the Fake News Story of the Year? Find out in this year's exciting Award Show Extravaganza ... .

FAKEST WAR STORY OF THE YEAR: The Associated Press for "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people."

TRUEST WAR STORY OF THE YEAR: NBC News for "In a break with the past, U.S. is using intel to fight an info war with Russia, even when the intel isn't rock solid."

FAKEST CLIMATE CHANGE STORY OF THE YEAR: The Associated Press for "Climate grant illustrates growth in philanthropy-funded news."

FAKEST FACT CHECK OF THE YEAR: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for "How a London, Ont., cricket plant found itself at the heart of an international conspiracy theory."

PEOPLE'S CHOICE STORY: The Media's Sudden Discovery of All the Many, Many, Many NON-vaccine-related Causes of Heart Attacks That Were Never Worth Reporting on Before But Which You ABSOLUTELY Have to Know About Now For No Particular Reason!

FAKE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR: Julien Fomenta Rosat - Journalist commissioned by agency to ghostwrite articles defending glyphosate and attacking IARC

FAKE ARREST OF THE YEAR: Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar for their ridiculous air handcuff arrest charade

FAKE FALSE FLAG OF THE YEAR: The Controlled Corporate Media Struggling to Find a Way to Convince Their Dwindling Audience that Russia Blew Up Its Own Pipeline for Absolutely No Discernible Reason

FAKE NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR: Justin Trudeau for "The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country."

[Publisher's Note: Each one of these headlines below is referenced and cited in James Corbett's video presentation the Corbett Report's annual Fake News DINO awards. You can watch James Corbett's highly entertaining and deeply disturbing mainstream media analysis as well as live links to the headlines listed above and below at RCReader.com/y/2022fakenews.]

UKRAINE & RUSSIA WAR

Underdog Ukrainian pilots fight high-tech Russian adversaries with skill

The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ was never alive, Ukrainian air force says

A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people

Reuters retraction of fake AP missile report

Russia is giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians

UN envoy admits fabricating claim of Viagra-fueled rape as ‘Russian military strategy’

The offensive of Russia and the new world

Mainstream Press Runs Fake Headline that Could’ve Kicked Off WWIII — AGAIN — and No One Cares

AP Editor Said She 'Can't Imagine' A US Intelligence Official Being Wrong

AP Fires Reporter Responsible for Fake Story Alleging Russian Missiles Hit Poland

Fired AP Reporter Who 'Risked Triggering WWIII' Was a Scapegoat

In a break with the past, U.S. is using intel to fight an info war with Russia, even when the intel isn't rock solid

CLIMATE & CRICKETS

Parts of Great Barrier Reef record highest amount of coral in 36 years

Sorry, CNN, Great Barrier Reef Is Setting Records, Fearmongering Won’t Work

Climate grant illustrates growth in philanthropy-funded news

UK Met: How we make our 2050 ‘forecasts’, and why we do them

Forecast For 22nd June 2050 (will not come true!)

BBC climate editor whose sister is an Insulate Britain fanatic made false claims on global warming including worldwide deaths are rising and Madagascar is on the verge of famine, inquiry finds

WMO: Weather-related disasters increase over past 50 years, causing more damage but fewer deaths

The Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics

Morano: Paid press releases now officially the news: AP announces ‘largest single expansion’ of climate reporting ‘paid for through philanthropic grants’ of $8 million

How a London, Ont., cricket plant found itself at the heart of an international conspiracy theory

Fact Check-Posts about the world’s population fitting into a 50.8-mile x 50.8-mile square are missing context

Off-Guardian debunks population "fact check"

Fact Check: Does Photo Show Ariana Grande Kissing Osama bin Laden?

Fact Check-Widely-viewed picture is a computer-generated illustration of Antarctica as it appears from space

Off-Guardian debunks Antarctic photo "fact check"

Court: Facebook “fact-check” label does not mean that the assessment is “objective fact”

Archived original version of CBC's cricket plant "fact check"

COVID SCIENCE & CANADIAN CONVOY

Rise in heart disease may be explained by extreme weather conditions

Happy heart syndrome: Even positive stress can affect the heart

Is there a reason why cardiac arrests often happen in the bathroom?

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, study reports

Increased risk for heart attack during holidays, doctors say

Urgent warning to gardeners as soil 'increases risk of killer heart disease

Over 10% of Heart Disease Cases Could Be Prevented by Watching Less TV, Experts Say

New Study Reveals Shocking Benefit of "Heart Attack"

Off-Guardian covers the heart attack stories

Trudeau decries 'fringe' views of some in trucker convoy, as police prepare for its arrival in Ottawa

CBC says Freedom Convoy protesters manipulated by Russian agents

No Evidence Freedom Convoy Donations Were From Criminal Origins: GoFundMe Exec

CBC Interview Alluding to Russian Involvement in Trucker Protests Breached Journalistic Standards: Ombudsman

CBC Retracts "Foreign Funding" Claim

CBC "Corrections and Clarifications" page

What the Toronto Star got very, very wrong about the Freedom Convoy

Ottawa Police chief admits no firearms discovered at Freedom Convoy

Global News falsely links Ottawa arson to convoy

CTV: We will not be intimidated: A New Year's message from our newsroom

Original article source: https://www.corbettreport.com/fakenews6/