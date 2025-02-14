Time to Rein in the Wannabe Reigners?

In 2013, the newly enacted Smith-Mundt Modernization Act permitted government, in partnership with media, to propagandize Americans for national security interests. Prior to this, the original Smith-Mundt Act of 1946 prohibited government and/or media from propagandizing Americans under any circumstances.

Also in 2013, less than three months after James Comey ascended to Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the Obama Administration, a behavior modification scheme was hatched by the State Department, intelligence community, and the Department of Justice (DOJ), including the FBI, to redirect Americans' focus from foreign terrorism to domestic terrorism as the number-one threat to the Homeland.

This new domestic threat magically permissioned DOJ and FBI to spy on Americans without warrants, without their knowledge, and without having to demonstrate predicate for such secret surveillance, otherwise strictly reserved for foreign threats to our national security.

Constitutionally squishy portions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA) laws, especially FISA Sections 702 and 201, have been systematically twisted and contorted into administrative lawfare, actions upheld by rubber-stamping federal FISA judges, who grant FISA warrants to secretly spy on targets almost 100 percent of the time. But who should otherwise stand in the gap to constitutionally protect our rights, and any American from prosecutorial mischief, abuse, and overreach?

Which the FISA Court attempted to do in May 2023 with its ruling, released by the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), that found the FBI had improperly used FISA authorities 278,000 times to search a U.S. database of foreign intelligence.

Reuters.com/world/us/fbi-misused-intelligence-database-278000-searches-court-says-2023-05-19/

Enhanced Secret Warrantless Searches

Since 2013, law enforcement has been pushing domestic-terrorism crimes using embellished criteria such as designating individuals and/or groups as “White Supremacists.” But such accusations require evidence that supports an actual threat. The Domestic Operations and Investigative Guide (DIOG) was created as a more specific means to remove the FBI's guardrails, endowing it with unconstitutional predicate and investigative privileges relative to domestic terrorism that they can exploit to make arrests.

Type 3 Assessments (5.6.3.2 of the DIOG) focus on “investigative techniques without needing a specific factual basis for suspecting illegal activity.” These techniques include “ … database searches, physical surveillance of public movement, engaging informants … .” No initial predicate makes a secret investigation, using DIOG's techniques outlined in Type 3 Assessments, a direct violation of due process rights, and an assault on justice itself.

Scribd.com/document/823920580/FBI-Domestic-Investigations-and-Operations-Guide-DIOG-2013-Version-Part-01-of-01

Enhanced Prosecutorial and Judicial Abuse

This was also evidenced with J6 defendants. Prosecutors are allowed “sentence enhancing,” designed to bully defendants into pleading to lesser charges instead of going to a jury trial with enhanced charges. In the case of J6 defendants, prosecutors threatened to enhance their misdemeanor charges to felonious domestic terrorism and face life in prison if found guilty by hanging judges and juries.

Activist jurors, whose demographic is almost always to the left of center, are convicting based on ideology and political guilt by novel theory versus innocence with established evidence (often not admitted into proceedings). It is heartbreaking to know that there are jurors who are willing to ignore the oath they take to uphold the Constitution as a juror and deliberate using the Presumption of Innocence Doctrine, vowing to hold the government accountable to the burden of proof and not the defendant. Jurors are the absolute last line of defense in our Constitutional Republic and requires integrity, commitment, discernment, and enough self-respect to honor an oath.

More than 1,500 J6 trials were held nationwide. The trials held in D.C. were comprised of a super-majority of Progressive jurors, whose conviction rate was 100 percent, a statistically improbable rate unless some other attribute was at play, such as extreme bias against these Trumpster MAGA supporters, begging the question whether the constitutional right to a change in venue was consistently violated, as well.

It is important to note that the Progressive federal D.C. judges were also openly biased against J6ers, with an equally egregious conviction rate of more than 90 percent, with the added insult of punishing J6ers with far harsher sentences than was appropriate for their misdemeanor convictions.

Manufacture Bad Guys

Those of us who remember Ron Paul's candidacy for president in 2008 and 2012 also remember an eerily similar smear campaign to derail him politically and target his supporters as domestic terrorists that began with the infamous 2009 Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC) Report on the Modern Militia Movement. MIAC is Jefferson County's Fusion Center, making its findings relative to Ron Paul more professionally derelict.

This oddly unscientific analysis cited clues that might identify a potential militia man/woman or domestic terrorist disguised as a Ron Paul supporter that included Ron Paul bumper stickers, and Don't Tread on Me flags. Kind of a narrow, paltry few signals, 'tis true. But let your hearts be glad, because Missouri has come along way since those initial paranoid inFUSIONed days.

Not to mention suspicion of Ron Paul as a legitimate national threat was such an epically preposterous proposition, that this ludicrous smear campaign died practically the same hour it launched.

But the smear part of the campaign idea stuck. In order to do more secret illegal surveillance of Americans, a more general smear campaign was launched that resurrected domestic terrorism as America's primary danger by vilifying so-called “white supremacists” anew.

Hundreds of mainstream media news broadcasts, from local affiliates to the major networks, began reporting in choreographed unison, using nearly verbatim scripted messaging, that “White Supremacy” individuals and groups were now the extreme triple threat. Without so much as a single building collapsing from extreme airplane crashing, “White Supremacists” had suddenly eclipsed all those foreign terrorists accused of being responsible for 9/11, including radical Islamic jihadists, Al Queda, and a host of other global provocateurs in their centuries-old missions to prevent Western imperialism from rubble-izing entire countries and cultures for their natural resources.

Volumes of Super Clips have been compiled to demonstrate the magnitude of effort that went into nationwide media messaging to convince Americans to look inward, domestically, for the country's true national insecurity afoot in the 21st Century – white supremacist groups plotting and planning to … . Well, that part was never exactly articulated, but whatever the danger, it was extreme and widespread.

Because not one American in a million actually knows a White Supremacist, this new hair-on-fire threat assessment would take some convincing. No worries, though: The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2013 more than adequately funded such a dramatic switcharoo of the American psyche, including a complete reorganization of the State Department through 2015.

The Administratibe State Is Another Name – the Correct One – for the Deep State

As the Obama Administration passed into history at the beginning of 2017, the infrastructure for the secret surveillance of Americans, unaccountable censorship, and epically successful manipulation of groupthink was exponentially advanced to secure greater centralized authority to the federal Administrative State.

COVID's appearance in the world in 2020 (2019 if we are honest about it) kicked the secret surveillance/censorship protocols into high gear, giving the Administrative State (the true Deep State, if we are honest about it) a chance to trial balloon dismantling America's Republic by testing Americans' loyalty to our Constitution, including our constitutionally protected rights.

So how do you think we scored?

Today, the State Department augments its well-funded programming, especially its regime changing, using effective strategic partnerships and propaganda techniques such as neurolinguistics, cognitive dissonance, precise scripted redundancy, repetitive subliminal exposure to messaging, all to securely anchor said messaging without Americans' awareness of government's covert targeted influence operation to modify our collective behavior for a pre-determined or desired outcome/response.

The Real Triple Threat to National Security

The magnitude of the Administrative State's constitutionally violative nature, including its staggering bureaucratic theft of trillions of dollars from American taxpayers, much of it through the State Department's United States Agency for International Development (USAID) laundering practices using its $50 billion annual budget to fund all manner of suspiciously expensive, unaccountable programs, foreign activities, and regime change, that fall far afield of alignment with American interests, making the Administrative State American citizens' actual number-one national security threat.

The State Department also manages the lion's share of propaganda disseminated in foreign countries via Radio Free America and Voice of America. During the Biden Administration, it added America to its audience, and has been given carte blanche to implement propaganda programming for Americans. This new directive includes secret surveillance via social media and partnerships with the Global Engagement Center (GEC) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who in turn cooperated to discreetly create the disinformation, misinformation and malinformation censorship infrastructure, both domestically and abroad, to manage elections, super-cyber-surveillance capacity, and eventually digital transacting, for starters. GEC was closed in December of 2024 when Congress declined to enact its extension.

CRSReports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IN/IN12475

CISA.gov/about

Justice.gov/nsd/fisa-reports

Intelligence.gov/assets/documents/702%20Documents/statistical-transparency-report/2023_ASTR_for_CY2022.pdf

However, when these efforts were exposed using highly arbitrary and capricious surveillance targeting, the disinformation apparatus was closed domestically, only to resurface in Britain, employing the same goofball who clearly loves show tunes and tapping USAID resources to fund this unaligned program.

In conclusion, and to put a finer point on the Administrative State, be crystal clear that it includes the following: Democrat and Republican Parties' leadership (county, state, and national), whose primary directive is to control all ballot choices, nationwide county by county. In other words the two-party system selects who the American voters elect; any and all elected representatives who no longer represent Americans' interests but instead steward special interests for personal gain; and a judiciary that has lost all connection with its own prime directive – to ensure laws are written, enacted, and upheld in accordance with the U.S. Constitution as a checks-and-balances on legislative and executive powers. Ceding its fiduciary responsibility to administrative rule inevitably compromises justice itself and our constitutional republic.

Oh, and did I mention a civically deficient public without critical thinking skills, whether abandoned or Common Cored out of their skill sets? Or the ability to meaningfully discern things correctly, largely due to the abandonment of foundational knowledge we once possessed (i.e. understanding of natural immunity and herd immunity that many of us experienced first hand with chicken pox and the measles!) And whatever happened to simple curiosity, healthy skepticism, questioning the status quo, and certainly questioning “The Man?”

Be done with being manipulated by government and media. The only important choices to be discerned lie with the real agendas of AmeriCANS versus AmeriCONS.