“Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection,” September 11 through January 16

Thursday, September 11, through Sunday, January 16

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A showcase of arresting sculptures housed in the museum’s collection, the Figge Art Museum's exhibition Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection will, from September 11 through January 16, highlight rarely exhibited works, recent additions to the collection, and the talents of dozens of gifted artisans spanning literal centuries.

With the exhibition sponsored by Mark and Barbara Zimmerman, the artworks on display in Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection range from those carved by artisans from ancient Rome all the way to contemporary assemblages created by living artists. The exhibition is organized according to the four predominant methods of sculptural production: carving, modelling, casting, and assembly. This allows comparisons of technique across time period and materials, creating an in depth look at the trajectory of sculpture through the lens of the museum’s collection.

Among the talented artists and craftspeople whose works are on display in Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection are: Douglas Abnell (Eatraux-Kryad); John Ahearn (Big Chief; Mad Crystal); Humbert Albrizio (The Muse); Osar Alford (Mallard Pair); Jean Arp (Pistil); Isabel Bloom (Untitled: Tentacle); John Bloom (Woman Washing Hair); John Buck (American Babylon); Joy Cain (Untitled: blackware vowl); Henry Dreyfuss (Dry Iron Model 010); Charles Eames (Untitled: Leg Splint); Erickson (Fulcrumed Extrusion #2); John Flannagan (The Fawn); Roger Francois (Nude; Nude with Child); Steve Gerberich (Judy); Vanessa German (we are the animals are us); Jane Gilmor (Jack's Weeds II); Jean Graham (Autumn Pot #9); William Hawkins (Columbus Skyline); Carl Jennewein (Child & Dolphin); Serge Jolimeau (Les Deux Sorcieres); Susan Kemenyffy (Untitled); Alois Kronschlaeger (Overhang); William Lasansky (Pawn); Barbara Lekberg (Lazarus); Georges Liautaud (Girl Reading); and Robert Lipnick (Spice Box).

The exhibit also features fascinating 3D works by: Erik Maakestad (Umptanum Cowgirl); Alain Mailland (Marylin); Nan McKinnell (Bottle); Clement Meadmore (Sophisticated Lady maquette); Mariene Miller (Girl I); Matas Norkus (Untitled: Violin with animal and strapwork marquetry); Abbott Pattison (The Charioteer); Michael Peterson (New Terrain); Gilbert Rohde (East India Laurel Group Desk #3458); Aurora Robson (Ganglia); Robert Rohm (Untitled: Double Flaps); Rookwood Pottery Company (Matte Green Stylized Tulip Vase); Adolph Rosenblatt (Kids Making Art); Jo Sandman (Untitled: Continuities series); Italo Scanga (Desolate Winds); Vladimir Shakov (Sibyl); Steve Sinner (Ant Farm III); Nancy Slagle (Red Bud Tea Pot); Paul Soldner (Untitled: vessel); Lino Tagliapietra (Uovo Alchimico I); Remi Verchat (Untitled); Tom Voss (East by West); Kem Weber (Pair of “Airline” Armchairs); Josiah Wedgwood & Sons (Wedgwood, Jasperware); Grant Wood (Small Copper Tea Kettle); and Francisco Zuniga (Untitled: Seated Woman). The Figge's exhibit will also boast roughly a dozen additional works by unidentified artisans spanning back to ancient Rome.

Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection will be on display September 11 through January 16, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information on the exhibition is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.