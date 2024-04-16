Lonestar, April 27

Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of their most recent album TEN to 1, which allowed its musicians the opportunity to revisit and even potentially improve upon some of their biggest hits, the country superstars of Lonestar bring their national tour to the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on April 27, treating fans to a musical history that boasts more than 10 million album sales to date and such chart-topping singles as “No News,” “Come Crying to Me,” and the crossover smash “Amazed.”

Currently composed of Drew Womack (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Michael Britt (lead guitar, background vocals), Dean Sams (keyboards, background vocals) and Keech Rainwater (drums), Lonestar began in 1992 as the band Texasee, derived from the fact that all five original members were natives of Texas but met in Nashville at Tennessee's Opryland USA theme park. The musicians played their first Nashville concert in 1993 and signed to BNA Records in 1995, winning the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award for Best New Vocal Group or Duo the very next year. Since then, Lonestar also received the Country Music Association Awards for Vocal Group of the Year along with three additional citations by the ACM, for Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single Record of the Year, the latter two for “Amazed.”

Over the years, Lonestar has charted 35 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, with nine of them reaching number one: "No News." "Come Cryin' to Me," "Amazed," "Smile," "What About Now," "Tell Her," "I'm Already There," "My Front Porch Looking In," and "Mr. Mom." "Amazed," the longest-lasting at eight weeks, was the number one country song of 1999 according to the Billboard Year-End charts. It also became the first song to top the country singles charts and Billboard Hot 100 charts since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' "Islands in the Stream" in 1983. With the exception of "No News," all of the band's chart-topping hits have also been top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, as have "Not a Day Goes By" and "Let's Be Us Again," which respectively reached numbers three and four on the country charts. Both "Amazed" and "I'm Already There" reached number two on the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts, and along with those singles, "My Front Porch Looking In" and "Mr. Mom" were certified as gold singles by the RIAA.

Lonestar brings their national tour to Davenport's Event Center on April 27, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.