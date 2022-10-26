Muscatine Music & Independent Film Festival, November 4 and 5

Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5

Muscatine Performing Arts Center, 901 Cedar Street, Muscatine IA

A two-day event showcasing and supporting Midwestern artists, the Muscatine Music & Independent Film Festival will be held at the Muscatine Performing Arts Center on November 4 and 5, with daily showings of nearly 50 short movies and music videos, and live performances by eight gifted acts following each day's screenings.

The schedule for 2022:

Friday, 4 p.m. Student Film Block: Anna Owenson's Devil's in the Details; Roza Rizvi's Roses; Ally Boyd's The Letter; Gavin Smith's Blades of Betrayal; Cody Jenison's Blip.

Friday, 5 p.m. Micro-Short Film Block: Andrew Snyder's Broken; Eric Jaroszewski's Listening to Things; Russ Fry's World War II; Julia Shlenskaya's Once Upon a February; Nicky Bibik's Oneself; Dick DeAngelis' The Honey War; Courtney Grace's Flesh.

Friday, 5:45 p.m. Sci-Fi/Experimental Film Block: Carrie Ann Quinn's Launch at Paradise; S. Rose and M. Smallwood's When It's Your Turn: Surprise B-Day; Amanda Bean's Satin Runaways; Price Jacobsen's Onimod; C. Vodochodsky and L. Rouzer's Vanished Peak; Brycen Hatfield's The Prophecy; Tate and B. Bates' Sapient 2.021.

Friday, 7:15 p.m. Murder & Mayhem Film Block: Grace Sextro's Bound; B. Smallwood and S. Rose's When It's Your Turn 1; Seth A. Jacobs' The Woods Gather; Charlie Gander's The Hatman Vol. II; Eric Benson's All Roads End;

Saturday, noon Two Docs & Some Mock Block: Dick DeAngelis' Be Wild to Rewild; Eri Smidt's To Memphis & Back; David Mair's Tryouts Today!; Jordan Mears' New West.

Saturday, 2 p.m. Diversity Film Block: Jack Truman's The Fringes of Burlesque Michael G. White's The Queens of Pandora's Box Josie Andrews' Wannabe; Jamie Wede's Valentine Crush.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Music Videos/Performances: Maria Juranic's A Feast That Never Comes; Ralph Klisiewicz's Moods in Three Movements; John Utter's Follow You; Paul Crowder's Mississippi Rising; Murnau's Primroses; Fred Ebong's Google University; Eric Benson's Dead Man's Shoes; Kristopher J. Gathercoal's Saving Silhouettes; Edward Floyd's Broken; D. Smith and E. Floyd's Greatness.

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Evening Film Block: Stephanie Alecia Rose's Jump; Kevin Isaacson's Pre-Existing; Ralph Klisiewicz's The Artifact; Matty Weiland's Torch; Aaron Von Moonen's Hypodermic; Brittany Benedict's Shut the Box; Wes Worthing's Wilt.

Both evenings of the festival will also feature 9 p.m. after-parties and music fests held at Muscatine's Missipi Brew (107 Iowa Avenue), with the November 4 lineup boasting DJ Jdubb, JMJ, Edward Floys, and DeAuntre Smith, and the November 5 entertainment provided by Murnau, BNC w/ LovaB, DJ HeyZeus, and Random Turner. The festival's film awards, hosted by JoJo Munkee, will also presented on Saturday night, with citations given for Best Short Film (Grand Jury Prize and Best of Show); Best Sci-Fi/Experimental; Best Micro-hort Film; Best Iowa-Made Short Film; Best Local Film; Best Music Video; Best Student Film; Best Featurette; The M&M Award (Murder/Mayhem); and Viewer's Choice.

Festival admission is $7-25, and more information, tickets, and movie trailers are available by visiting MuscatineFilmFest.com.