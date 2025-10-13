12 Hours of Terror Horror Movie Marathon, October 25

Saturday, October 25, noon - midnight

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Treating fright-flick fans to a full half-day of cinematic shivers, Rock Island's Rozz-Tox and East Moline's Death Stitch Custom Clothing + Scare Shop host the 2025 12 Hours of Terror event on October 25, this 12th-annual horror-movie marathon boasting raffle giveaway prizes and eight separate screenings, including the premiere of a new local independent film.

On the schedule for this year's 12 Hours of Terror:

Madhouse (noon): In director Jim Clark's 1974 release, horror-movie actor Paul Toombes (Vincent Pirce), famous for playing "Dr. Death," suffers a nervous breakdown before going to England to do a TV series. Afterward, cast and crew members start dying the way characters did in Toombes' old movies.

The Gate (1:35 p.m.): A 1978 supernatural horror directed by Tibor Takács and starring Stephen Dorff in his film debut, the movie follows two young boys who accidentally release a horde of demons from their backyard through a large hole in the ground.

Carrie (2:15 p.m.): Rozz-Tox's "featured artist pick" is Brian De Palma's 1976 classic based on the Stephen King novel, with Oscar nominees Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie starring in the timeless story of a telekinetic teen, her devout mother, and movie history's most memorable prom night.

The Exorcist (4 p.m.): William Friedkin's 1973 masterpiece earned Oscars for its sound and adapted screenplay (based on William Peter Blatty's novel), and demonstrates, in vivid detail, the demonic possession of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil.

Love Knocks Twice (6:15 p.m.): The world premiere of the new independent short directed by Lewis Rhine and Jocelyn Bakacs, and featuring Bakacs, Devin Kirby-Hansen, Jason Whitmarsh, Justice Symone, and C.M. Alexander. While waiting to hear back from his date, Jack spends an evening screening old VHS tapes for entertaining undiscovered media -- but not all footage should be found.

Rawhead Rex (7:15 p.m.): Directed by George Pavlou from a screenplay by Clive Barker, this 1986 fantasy horror starring David Dukes focuses on a monstrous pagan deity's bloody rampage through the Irish countryside, the title alluding to the folkloric monster Rawhead.

Satan's Little Helper (8:50 p.m.): A satiric creep-out from 2004 directed and written by Jeff Lieberman, the movie stars Alexander Brickel as Dougie, a nine-year-old video gamer who, on Halloween, meets a serial killer and unknowingly assists him in his murders.

The VVitch (10:30 p.m.): Written and directed by Robert Eggers and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, both in their feature-film debuts, this chiller set in 1630s New England follows a Puritan family who are preyed upon by an evil force in the woods, leading to the clan ultimately turning on one another.

The 2025 12 Hours of Terror event takes place in Rock Island on October 25, the free screenings run from noon to midnight, and only ages 17 and older will be admitted. For more information, call (309)200-0978 and visit RozzTox.com.