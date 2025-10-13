“Coco,” October 30

Thursday, October 30, 6 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Shown in conjunction with the venue's current Day of the Dead exhibition, Disney/Pixar's Oscar-winning animated adventure Coco enjoys an October 30 screening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum, the magical box-office hit about how love and connection transcend death as the living keep the deceased alive in their memories and in their hearts.

Coco was directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrian Molina, and produced by Darla K. Anderson, from a screenplay written by Molina and Matthew Aldrich and a story developed by Unkrich, Molina, Aldrich, and Jason Katz. With the film also based on an original idea conceived by Unkrich, Coco features the voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, and Edward James Olmos, and its story follows a 12-year-old boy in Mexico named Miguel. The child is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family and reverse their ban on music, and the critically lauded smash is currently sitting with a 97-percent "freshness" rating on the aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

The concept for Coco is inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, and Pixar began developing the animation in 2016, with Unkrich, Molina, Anderson, and some of the film's crew visiting Mexico for research. Composer Michael Giacchino, who had worked on prior Pixar animated features, composed the score. With a cost of $175–225 million, Coco is the first film with a nine-figure budget to feature an all-Latino principal cast.

Coco premiered on October 20, 2017, during the Morelia International Film Festival in Morelia, Mexico. It was theatrically released in Mexico the following week, the weekend before Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), and in the United States on November 22, 2017. The film received acclaim for its animation, voice acting, music, visuals, emotional story, and respect for Mexican culture. It grossed more than $814 million worldwide, becoming the 15th highest-grossing animated film ever at the time of its release. Coco went on to receive Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Remember Me") at the 90th Academy Awards, in addition to numerous other accolades, and the film was chosen by the National Board of Review as the Best Animated Film of 2017. A sequel, titled Coco 2, is currently in development.

Coco will be screened in the John Deere Auditorium of the Davenport museum on October 30, with the Figge Bar open at 5 p.m. and food available (cards only), and the screening beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.