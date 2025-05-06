“Final Destination Bloodlines” Screening and Q&A with Anna Lore, May 16

Friday, May 16, 7 p.m.

The Last Picture House, 325 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the popular horror-film series making a long-awaited cineplex return after an absence of 14 years, Davenport venue The Last Picture House will celebrate the May 16 opening of Final Destination Bloodlines with a special appearance by the film's co-star Anna Lore, a Dubuque native who will take part in the screening event's in-person Q&A session.

Final Destination is a horror franchise that currently includes six films, 10 novels, and two comic books, and it's based on an unproduced spec script by Jeffrey Reddick that was originally written for The X-Files. All of the series' films are set around the premise of a small group of people who escape impending death after one individual has a sudden premonition and warns them about a major disaster that is about to occur. After avoiding their foretold deaths seen in the visions, the survivors are later killed one by one in bizarre accidents caused by an unseen force by creating complicated chains of cause and effect, resembling Rube Goldberg machines, and then read omens in order to again avert their deaths. Over the years, the Final Destination franchise has been praised for its innovative premise of Death as an invisible force instead of a usual slasher antagonist, as well as for the creativity of the films' sometimes convoluted and tense death sequences.

In the newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film is based on a story developed by the writers and Jon Watts, the latter the director of the past three Tom Holland Spider-Man films. In addition to Juana, the movie stars Anna Lore as Stephanie's cousin Julia, with other castmates including Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd, who reprises his role as William Bludworth.

Participating in the Last Picture House event's post-screening Q&A, Anna Lore is an actress originally from Dubuque, who, in addition to Final Destination Bloodlines, will soon be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in Black Phone 2. She was a series regular on CW’s Gotham Knights, playing Stephanie Brown, and also had a major recurring role as the troubled Carrie on the CW/Netflix hit drama All American. Lore's past credits include a recurring character on the HBO Max series Doom Patrol opposite Brendan Fraser, the Blumhouse feature film They/Them starring Kevin Bacon, and a lead role in the Hulu/Blumhouse film Into the Dark: My Valentine. Her most recent role was playing young Tracy McCarthy on the limited series Hysteria! for Peacock.

The Final Destination Bloodlines screening with special guest Anna Lore will take place in downtown Davenport on May 16, admission to the 7 p.m. screening and post-show Q&A is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting LastPictureHouse.com.