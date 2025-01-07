“Food Inc. 2,” January 19

Sunday, January 19, 3 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A lauded 2024 documentary sequel that, according to The Guardian, "will make you think twice about what you put in your supermarket basket," directors Robert Kenner's and Melissa Robledo's Food, Inc. 2 serves as the first presentation in 2025 QC Environmental Film Series hosted by River Action, its January 19 screening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum treating attendees to what RogerEbert.com's Glenn Kenny deemed "an engaging and watchable activist documentary that does make way for optimism."

Narrated by Michael Pollan and Eric Schlosser, Food, Inc. 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the Academy Award-nominated 2008 film that ignited a cultural conversation about the multinational corporations that control our food system at enormous cost to our planet, workforce and health. In Kenner's and Robledo's well-timed continuation, Food, Inc. 2, comes "back for seconds" to reveal how corporate consolidation has gone unchecked by our government, leaving us with a highly efficient yet shockingly vulnerable food system dedicated only toward increasing profits. The film focuses on corporate consolidation in the American food and agriculture business, and writing in the United Kingdom's Times, reviewer Kevin Maher stated that "much of the original’s hard-hitting material is reformulated and restated, and it hits even harder."

Like its predecessor, Food, Inc. 2 raises alarms about both the industrial production of meat (chicken, beef, and pork) and the modern methods used to grow grains and vegetables (primarily corn and soybeans). The original Food, Inc. discusses the dominance of the American food market by a handful of huge corporations, which work to keep consumers from being aware of how their food is produced and are largely successful in their efforts to avoid such things as stronger food safety laws, the unionization of their workers, and additional food labeling regulations. These companies promote unhealthy food consumption habits among the American public and then supply cheap, inadequately safety-tested, increasingly transgenic food that is produced and transported using methods that exploit livestock, employees, farmers, and the environment and use large amounts of petroleum products. Eating organic, locally-grown food that is in season and reading product labels are offered as solutions, and the rapid growth of the organic food industry seen as providing hope for the future.

Food, Inc. 2 will be shown in the Figge Art Museum's John Deere Auditorium on January 19, admission to the 3 p.m. screening is $7 with students admitted free, and a six-movie season pass for the 2024 QC Environmental Film Series is available for $30. For more information and tickets, call (563)322-2926 and visit RiverAction.org/filmseries.