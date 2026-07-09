“Hamilton,” July 16

Thursday, July 16, 6 p.m.

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

On July 16, the Putnam Museum & Science Center's GIANT Screen Theater auditorium will definitely be "the Room where it happens," with the Davenport venue hosting a 6 p.m. screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. Presented in celebration of America’s semiquincentennial, this special screening invites audiences of all ages to reflect on the nation’s past while connecting it to the present in a powerful, inspiring way.

Likely the most popular and influential American musical of the 21st Century to date, Hamilton is a sung- and rapped-through musical about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, with its music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow, the show incorporates hip hop, R&B, pop, soul, and traditional show tunes, as well as the color-conscious casting of non-white actors as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures. The musical made its off-Broadway debut in February of 2015, where its engagement was sold out, and subsequently transferred to Broadway that August. With the New York Times calling it “proof that the American musical is not only surviving but also evolving in ways that should allow it to thrive and transmogrify in years to come,” Hamilton received enthusiastic critical reception and unprecedented advance box office sales, and in 2016, the show received a record-setting 16 Tony Award nominations – winning 11 including Best Musical – as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures, 5000 Broadway Productions, RadicalMedia, Nevis Productions, and Old 320 Sycamore Pictures, the video version of Hamilton was filmed over three performances in 2016, and directed by Thomas Kail, who co-produced it with Jeffrey Seller and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics, and book, stars as Treasury Secretary/Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, along with the musical's original Broadway cast, including Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Jonathan Groff.

Originally planned for theatrical release on October 15, 2021, Hamilton was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was instead released worldwide by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures to stream on Disney+ on July 3, 2020. Acclaimed by critics for its visuals, performances, and direction, it became one of the most-streamed films of 2020. The film was named as one of the best films of 2020 by the American Film Institute, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Miranda) at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, while Daveed Diggs was nominated for SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie. Hamilton was also nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning two, including Outstanding Variety Special. Hamilton was also theatrically released on September 5, 2025, to celebrate the musical's 10th anniversary

Hamilton will be screened in the Davenport museum's Giant Screen Theater on July 16, admission to the 6 p.m. showing is $9-10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.