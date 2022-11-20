20 Nov 2022

“An Infantryman from Hero Street,” December 7

By Reader Staff

“An Infantryman from Hero Street" at the Moline Public Library -- December 7.

Wednesday, December 7, noon

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL

Held in conjunction with National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the December 7 screening of An Infantryman from Hero Street will find local Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films sharing their moving new documentary with patrons at the Moline Public Library, this latest work in the Hero Street series followed by a question-and-answer session with the area talents.

The fourth installment in the Rundles' documentary series that has included Letters Home to Hero Street, A Bridge Too Far from Hero Street, and Riding the Rails to Hero Street, Infantryman tells the true story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval, who was born in a boxcar to Mexican immigrants in the Silvis, Illinois railyard. In 1944, Sandoval, married with two young sons, was drafted and shipped to Britain with the 41st Armored Infantry Regiment. His unit helped fight the second stage of the Normandy Invasion in France, and in April of 1945, the Allied forces reached an agreement regarding post-war Germany, and Joe and his fellow soldiers were told the war was essentially over. Sandoval, however, was killed just days later during a German counter attack near the Elbe River in Schönebeck, Germany. In the two weeks that followed, U.S. and Russian troops effectively shook hands across the Elbe, and Adolph Hitler committed suicide.

Despite being only a block-and-a-half long, Silvis' Second Street lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street, as it is now known, has provided over 150 service members since Mexican-American immigrants settled there in 1929.

Moviemakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films have been producing, writing, directing, and editing documentaries and other media projects for over 25 years, and are the recipients of numerous Mid-America Emmy nominations, wins, and film-festival awards. Their 2017 film The Barn Raisers premiered at the Putnam Museum and was an official selection at Southern California's Newport Beach Film Festival in Southern California, and the duo's additional documentary credits include River to River: Iowa's Forgotten Highway 6, Country School: One Room – One Nation, Movie Star: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg, Lost Nation: The Ioway, Villisca: Living with a Mystery, and the award-winning docudrama Sons & Daughters of Thunder.

An Infantryman from Hero Street will be screened locally on December 7, admission to the noon film and subsequent Q&A session is free, and more information is available by calling (309)524-2470 and visiting MolineLibrary.com.

