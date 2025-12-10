10 Dec 2025

“Jury of Her Peers,” December 16

By Reader Staff

“Jury of Her Peers" at the Last Picture House -- December 16.

Tuesday, December 16, 6:30 p.m.

The Last Picture House, 325 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the independent film's “Roadshow Tour” making its first stop in Davenport, the mystery-drama Jury of Her Peers enjoys a special screening at the Last Picture House on December 16, writer/director William Rock's true-crime feature adapted from a short story by Pulitzer Prize-winning native Iowan Susan Glaspell.

Rock's Jury of her Peers revisits one of Iowa’s most haunting early 20th-century true-crime cases: the still-unsolved axe murder of farmer John Hossack. This killing, and the complex social tensions surrounding it, first entered the public imagination through the reporting of Glaspell, a Davenport-born journalist who later became a Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright and central figure in modern American drama. Glaspell’s short play Trifles and subsequent short story A Jury of Her Peers, both inspired by the Hossack case, remain among her most enduring works, and this new film marks the first feature-length adaptation of Glaspell's material.

The movie is the flagship project of Des Moines–based Will Do Films, LLC, led by Jury of Her Peers helmer Rock. His feature debut was produced by Amy Nigg and shot by cinematographer John Hansen, acclaimed for his work in the 48-Hour Film Festival circuit. The cast includes well-known regional actors Stephanie Schneider, Cheyenne Goode, and Brianne Magel, each of whom highlight the story’s enduring emotional power and its exploration of female resilience, relationships, and community.

According to producer Amy Nigg, “Things have changed greatly – and yet sometimes not at all – between then and now. Relationships, marriages, families ... . They’re complicated. But at its heart, this story centers on women trying to make it work.” Rock adds, “Bringing a slice of Iowa history to life with an award-winning cast and crew was an absolute dream. If you like true crime, Iowa history, indie film – or just the smell of popcorn – this movie is for you.”

YWCA Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Film Office are sponsoring Jury of Her Peers' Last Picture House screening, and in describing Glaspell's enduring significant, YWCA Quad Cities CEO calls the journalist and author "one of this country’s earliest feminist literary voices. She co-founded the Provincetown Players, a crucial force in the movement for modern American theater. She made it her mission to elevate women’s perspectives – something that strongly resonates with YWCA Quad Cities.”

Jury of Her Peers will be screened at the Last Picture House on December 16, admission to the 6:30 p.m. showing is $10, and the movie will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. For more information and tickets, visit GiveButter.com/JuryOfHerPeers.

Movies

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Movies Calendar

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com