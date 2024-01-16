“Last Paddle?”, January 28

Sunday, January 28, 3 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Screened as the second presentation in River Action's 2024 QC Environmental Film Series, the acclaimed documentary Last Paddle? will enjoy a January 28 showing in the John Deere Auditorium of Davenport's Figge Art Museum, this inspirational, visually stunning film chronicling the amazing journey of renowned river advocate Mark Angelo, who has paddled more than 1,000 rivers in well over 100 countries.

A 2021 selection in the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the Colorado Environmental Film Festival, and the San Diego International Film Festival, Last Paddle? spans the glove in its exploration of Angelo's lifelong commitment to river conservation and restoration. In acknowledging his accomplishments, including the founding of World Rivers Day, Last Paddle? makes an eloquent plea to cherish and better care for our life-giving waterways while offering hopeful insights into how we might attain a more sustainable future. As Angelo himself states, “Rivers are the arteries of our planet; they are lifelines in the truest sense.”

Angelo is an internationally-celebrated river conservationist, writer, speaker, teacher, and paddler from Burnaby, British Columbia. He is the founder and chair of both BC Rivers Day and World Rivers Day, an event now embraced by millions of people in more than 100 countries. Angelo was the longtime head of the Fish and Wildlife program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and was appointed as the inaugural chair of the BCIT Rivers Institute before his retirement in 2011. He has been extensively involved in river restoration and conservation initiatives, both in Canada and elsewhere around the world, and has received the Order of British Columbia and the Order of Canada (his country’s highest honor) in recognition of his river conservation efforts over the past five decades.

Roger Williams, the director of Last Paddle?, is also an award winning producer and cinematographer who has worked for some of the world’s most respected broadcasters and studios around the world. He has not only produced entertaining and enlightening programming, but has created Inspired Image Picture Company, one of the largest rental and production service companies in Canada. As a cinematographer, Williams continues to shoot some of the industry's most compelling images.

Last Paddle? will be shown in the Figge Art Museum's John Deere Auditorium on January 28, admission to the 3 p.m. screening is $7 with students admitted free, and more information on the 2024 QC Environmental Film Series is available by calling (563)322-2926 and visiting RiverAction.org/filmseries.