“Reef Builders,” March 1

Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

Documenting the urgent efforts to combat coral decline in local fishing communities from Hawaii, Kenya, Australia and Indonesia, director Stephen Shearman's Reef Builders serves as a final presentation in River Action's QC Environmental Film Series for 2026, this fascinating exploration of the hexagonal structure known as a Reef Star screening in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center on March 1.

Facing the loss of an entire ecosystem in a single generation, a team of coastal communities and marine biologists have proven the improbable by restoring a vibrant coral reef in Indonesia. Now, battling time, deep waters, harsh currents and accelerating climate change, can their efforts pay off on a global scale, before our coral reefs disappear for good, and humanity is left to pay the price? Running 75 minutes, Reef Builders is directed by Stephen Shearman, also known for 2006's Man vs. Wild and Man's Work, and among the on-screen participants is Aulii Cravalho, the singer and environmental activist who made her acting debut as the voice of the titular character in Disney's computer-animated 2016 musical adventure Moana.

Speaking at Reef Builders' London premiere last April, and serving as one of the documentary's associate producers, Cravalho said, “Being part of Reef Builders was an experience unlike any other. The official release of the film is a milestone not just for me and the entire cast and crew, but also for the global network of reef builders who have shown immense dedication and perseverance in the fight to restore our oceans. What moves me most about this next chapter for the film is knowing that audiences worldwide will soon witness the beauty – and the urgency – of coral reef restoration.”

Hosted by the Augustana Sierra Club, Reef Builders will be shown in Davenport at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center on March 1. The 3 p.m. screening is preceded by the 2 p.m. Enviro Connect featuring exhibits and networking opportunities, and Reef Builders will be followed by a virtual conversation with Reflection Speaker and international director Stephen Shearman.

Admission is $10, students are admitted free with ID, and more information and tickets are available by contacting River Action at (563)322-2926 and visiting QCEnvironmentalFilmSeries.org.