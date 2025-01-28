“Star Wars” Film Series, February 7 and 8

A New Hope: Friday, February 7, 7 p.m.

The Empire Strikes Back: Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Return of the Jedi: Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Treating science-fiction fans to a trio of classics set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far way, Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre hosts its Star Wars Film Series with presentations of three of creator George Lucas' Academy Award-winning classics: 1977's original A New Hope, 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, and 1983's Return of the Jedi.

The first Star Wars, later retitled Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope, grossed $410 million worldwide during its initial run that started in May of 1977, surpassing 1975's Jaws to become the highest-grossing film until the release of 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial; subsequent releases have brought its total gross to $775 million. When adjusted for inflation, Star Wars is the second-highest-grossing film in North America (behind Gone with the Wind) and the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. It received Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Saturn Awards, among others. The film has been reissued many times with Lucas's support—most significantly the 20th-anniversary theatrical "Special Edition"—and the reissues have contained many changes, including new scenes, visual effects, and dialogue.

Often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential films ever made, A New Hope quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon, launching an industry of tie-in products, including novels, comics, video games, amusement park attractions and merchandise such as toys, games, and clothing. It became one of the first 25 films selected by the United States Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1989, and its soundtrack was added to the U.S. National Recording Registry in 2004.

Released in May of 1980, the highly anticipated sequel The Empire Strikes Back became the highest-grossing film that year, earning approximately $401.5 million worldwide. Unlike its lighthearted predecessor, Empire initially met with mixed reviews from critics, and fans were conflicted about its darker and more mature themes. The film was nominated for various awards and won two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and a BAFTA, among others. Subsequent releases have raised the film's worldwide gross to $538–549 million and, adjusted for inflation, it is the 13th-highest-grossing film in the United States and Canada.

Since its release, The Empire Strikes Back has been critically reassessed and is now often regarded as the best film in the Star Wars series and among the greatest films ever made. It has had a significant impact on filmmaking and popular culture and is often considered an example of a sequel superior to its predecessor. The climax, in which Vader reveals he is Luke's father, is often ranked as one of the greatest plot twists in cinema. The film spawned a variety of merchandise and adaptations, including video games and a radio play, and the United States Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2010.

Arriving in theaters in May of 1983, Star Wars' second sequel Return of the Jedi grossed $374 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1983. The film was well-received by critics, with strong praise going to the performances of the actors, John Williams' score, the special effects and the action sequences. Several re-releases and revisions to the film have followed over the decades, which have brought its total gross to $482 million. With the film an Academy Award winner for Best Visual Effects, the United States Library of Congress selected Jefi for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2021. A prequel trilogy, released between 1999 and 2005, and a sequel trilogy, released between 2015 and 2019, followed.

The Star Wars Film Series will feature presentations of A New Hope on February 7 at 7 p.m., The Empire Strikes Back on February 8 at 2 p.m., and Return of the Jedi on February 8 at 7 p.m. Admission is $7-15 for each show or $45 for all three (including one popcorn and drink), and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.