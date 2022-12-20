20 Dec 2022

Studio Ghibli Film Fest, January 4

By Reader Staff

Studio Ghibli Film Fest at the Rock Island Public Library's Downtown Branch -- January 4. (pictured: "Spirited Away")

Wednesday, January 4, 10:30 a.m.

Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL

Fans of such animated masterpieces as Castle in the Sky, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and the Oscar-winning Spirited Away will be in for a day of delights when the Rock Island Public Library's downtown branch hosts January 4's Studio Ghibli Film Fest, a day of screenings, snacks, and activities such as creating Totoro cutouts and learning the art of writing Japanese characters.

Studio Ghibli Inc. is a Japanese animation studio headquartered in Koganei, Tokyo, best known for its animated feature films. The studio has also produced several short subjects, television commercials, and two television films, and the company's mascot and most recognizable symbol is a character named Totoro, a giant spirit inspired by raccoon dogs (tanuki) and cats from the 1988 anime film My Neighbor Totoro. The studio was founded on June 15, 1985, by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki, after the successful performance of Topcraft's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind in 1984, and it has also collaborated with video-game studios on the visual development of several games.

Among Studio Ghibli's highest-grossing films are 2001's Spirited Away, 2004's Howl's Moving Castle, and 2008's Ponyo, with five of the studio's films among the 10 highest-grossing anime feature films made in Japan. Spirited Away is second, grossing 31.68 billion yen in Japan and over more than $380 million worldwide, and Princess Mononoke is fourth, grossing 20.18 billion yen. Many of Studio Ghibli's works have won the Animage Grand Prix award, four have won the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year, and five of their films have received Academy Award nominations, with Spirited Away winning the 2003 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as well as the 2002 Golden Bear, the highest prize awarded at the Berlin International Film Festival. In August of 2014, Studio Ghibli temporarily suspended production following Miyazaki's retirement. But three years later, it was announced that Miyazaki was returning to direct one more feature film – How Do You Live?, set for 2023 release – that he intends to be his last.

The Studio Ghibli Film Fest will take place on January 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., participation in the day-long event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.

