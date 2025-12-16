“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” Rowdy NYE Screening, December 31

Wednesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

The Last Picture House, 325 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Twilight fans looking to enjoy a true howl on December 31 can have one at Davenport's theater The Last Picture House, with the venue hosting a NYE Rowdy Screening of the 2009 smash The Twilight Saga: New Moon, an event for which audience interaction is not only allowed – it's required.

Directed by Chris Weitz and written by Melissa Rosenberg, New Moon follows the Cullens' departure from Forks, as Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) falls into a deep depression that persists until she develops a strong friendship with Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). She consequently discovers that Jacob has unwillingly become a werewolf. Jacob and his tribe must subsequently protect Bella from Victoria (Rachelle Lafevre), a vampire seeking to avenge the death of her mate. A misunderstanding occurs, however, and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) believes that Bella is dead. He consequently decides to commit suicide in Volterra, Italy, but is stopped by Bella, who is accompanied by Edward's sister, Alice (Ashley Greene). They meet with the Volturi, a powerful coven of vampires, and are released on the condition that Bella be turned into a vampire in the near future.

New Moon was released theatrically starting on November 20, 2009, and set numerous records. It was at the time the biggest advance-ticket seller on Fandango and held the biggest midnight opening in domestic (United States and Canada) box-office history, grossing an estimated $26.3 million. Its sequel, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, broke that record in June 2010, grossing $72.7 million on its opening day domestically, becoming the biggest single-day opening in domestic history. New Moon is responsible for the 13th-highest opening weekend in domestic history with $142,839,137, and grossed $711 million worldwide, becoming the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2009.

For the movie's Last Picture House 9 p.m. showing, Twilight lovers and haters alike are invited to laugh as Bella is launched into a wall, cry when Edward leaves, and howl like you're in the wolf pack every time Jacob is shirtless. Attendees are asked, however, to please be courteous and respectful of their fellow moviegoers and the venue's hardworking staff. The screening will end shortly before 11:30 p.m., allowing everyone to celebrate the arrival of 2026 with food and beverages in the venue's lounge.

For more information on, and tickets to, the NYE Rowdy Screening of The Twilight Saga: New Moon , visit LastPictureHouse.com.