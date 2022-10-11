Nnamdï, October 18

Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his most recent album Please Take a Seat, a recording that Paste magazine called "a wondrous adventure for anyone who is willing to hold on through its twists and turns," the Chicago-based avant-pop multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya – also known as Nnamdï – headlines an Ocober 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Paste adding of the artist “whether it be hip-hop, indie rock, electronica or bubblegum pop, he stays true to who he is."

Born in California to Nigerian immigrants, Nnamdï first moved to Ohio, and then spent most of his childhood in Lansing, Illinois. He earned an electrical engineering degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago and began making music under his given name, participating in a number of different musical projects within Chicago's BIY scene while also working on solo material. By 2011, he was self-releasing projects that, according to AllMusic.com, were "tying together a strange mix of rap, electronics, frantic jazz, and other styles with understated absurdist humor." Nnamdï made his studio-album debut with Bootie Noir, and followed it with Feckin Weirdo in 2014.

The artist co-founded the Sooper Records label with his partners Sen Morimoto and Glenn Curran in 2016, and the trio issued his Nnamdï's Drool album on the label the following year. His 2020 album Brat was met with critical praise with Pitchfork calling it a work that "opens acoustically, closes thunderously, and along the way squirms across ground-scraping beats, twinkling guitars, and most sounds in between." The release was followed later that tear with the largely instrumental album Krazy Karl, a recording playfully influenced by math rock and cartoon music. Nnamdï's Are You Happy, an IDM-influenced electro-pop EP featuring Lynyn and Morimoto, made its debut in 2021, and the artist's hit singles over the last decade have included 2017's "You Like," 2018's "Love to See," and 2019's "Price Went Up."

Nnamdï headlines his Davenport engagement on October 18, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.