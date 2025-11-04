04 Nov 2025

“A Motown Christmas,” November 17

“A Motown Christmas" at the Adler Theatre -- November 17.

Monday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Featuring a world-class vocal group assembled from past and present members of legendary ensembles The Miracles and The Contours, the touring sensation A Motown Christmas lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 17, and evening of dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies performed in that unforgettable, soulful Motown style.

The "Motown Sound" was known as the sound of young America, but it also became the soundtrack of generations around the world for 60 years. The Motown catalog includes some of the most endearing songs in popular music, with the most universal appeal of any musical genre. This singular soundtrack has been used in everything from movies to commercials, and continues today to be some of the most recognizable music available. A Motown Christmas, meanwhile, is jam-packed with the impeccable harmonies and dazzling choreography that helped make the Motown sound so popular. This is a great opportunity to sing, dance, and remember those times this music brings to mind. With the show boasting music from The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, and other beloved artists, and adding a full repertoire of your favorite Christmas songs, this memorable touring production is an ideal way to kick off the holiday season.

Chief among the Motown Christmas talents are former and current members of Motown acts The Miracles and The Contours. On the R&B charts, The Miracles scored 26 top-10 Billboard R&B hits, with four chart toppers and 11 top-10 albums, including two number ones. In 1987, original group member Smokey Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, and much controversy ensued over the Miracles' omission from the Hall. The Miracles were finally inducted into the Hall of Fame by lead singer Robinson in 2012. The Contours are perhaps best-known for their 1962 hit single "Do You Love Me," which sold more than 1 million copies and became a major hit again in 1988. During the mid-1960s, the group also recorded several records which received R&B radio play, notably "Can You Do It," "Don't Let Her Be Your Baby," "Can You Jerk Like Me" and its charting flip side, the Smokey Robinson-written and -produced "That Day When She Needed Me," "First I Look at the Purse," and "Just a Little Misunderstanding."

A Motown Christmas comes to Davenport on November 17, admission to the 7 p.m. concert starts at $52, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.

