Choral Dynamics: “Raising Spirits with Song,” May 29 through 31

Friday, May 29, through Sunday, May 31

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Celebrating both the organization's 50th anniversary and the 250th anniversary of the United States this May, the revered vocal ensemble Choral Dynamics presents its annual pre-summer show at the Orhpeum Theatre May 29 through 31, with Raising Spirits with Song boasting favorite choral tunes, patriotic numbers, and memories of the past 50 years in Galesburg.

With their latest showcase, Choral Dynamics asks: "Where did the years go?" So much has changed, and yet, so much has stayed the same. Audiences are consequently invited to help the ensemble celebrate 50 years of helping their community through song in Raising Spirits With Song. A couple of unearthly characters will be joining the chorus to take you on a musical tour of Galesburg. With humor and song, you can join the group as they look back to 1976 and our beginnings. And while Choral Dynamics is celebrating their anniversary, the singers will also be paying tribute to America’s 250th anniversary with a selection of patriotic tunes, among them "God Bless the USA” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Choral Dynamics was founded in Mundelein, Illinois in 1969 by Gerry Traxler. His vision was to create choral groups in cities across America whose goal would be to perform shows that would raise money for charities in need. When two members of the original chorus moved to Galesburg in 1975, Traxler challenged them to begin a Choral Dynamics group in their new hometown. In January of 1976, 14 area residents met to organize a unique choral group whose goal would be to perform shows that would raise money for local charities. In June of that year, Choral Dynamics presented their first program A Musical Picnic, and a tradition was born.

The original cast of Choral Dynamics has expanded to include hundreds of individuals who have dedicated themselves to this simple philosophy: helping our community through song. With a passion for singing and a willingness to give of their time, the members of Choral Dynamics have partnered with dozens of community organizations to raise more than $674,054, and in the process of helping the Galesburg community, the group has presented 91 memorable programs to the delight of audiences. Along with incredible choral music, each show features soloists, small ensembles, and dancing, and the members of Choral Dynamics have been proud to be a part of the Galesburg musical landscape and to lend helping hands to groups in need.

Choral Dynamics is excited to announce that the beneficiary for their May show is the “Children’s Grief Camp." Since its inception 25 years ago, dozens of children have participated in this one-day camp created to help ages 5 to 18 who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Using therapy, creative art, music, journal writing, and peer support, the campers are offered education and exercises that help them cope with their grief. The camp serves 13 counties in Illinois and Iowa and there is no charge for attending. Funds raised as the vocal ensemble's beneficiary will go to support every aspect of the camp’s work. Choral Dynamics is privileged to support the work of the Children’s Grief Camp as they help children through tragedy and loss.

Choral Dynamics will present Raising Spirits with Song from May 29 through 21, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $4-19, with ages 12 and under free with the purchase of an adult ticket, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org. For additional information on the group, visit ChoralDynamics.org.