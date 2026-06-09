Dinner Time, June 21

Sunday, June 21, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by SputnikMusic for their "very chill and dreamy guitar-driven indie rock with a distinct early-'00s feel," the touring quintet Dinner Time headlines a June 21 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the ensemble also hailed by PopMatters as "a band with loads of musical chops and a great deal of vision."

Composed of Ian Buford (guitar, vocals), Andrew Joyce (piano, guitar, vocals), Alejandro Uribe (guitar, vocals), London Cameron (bass), and Gideon Johnston (drums, vocals), the indie outfit, as stated at DinnerTime.zone.com, "was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018 as a collaborative project, bringing together songwriters from several existing groups. Influenced by garage rock, saccharine '60s melodies, and a DIY mentality, the group released their debut album Dinner Time in 2019. The group continued to redefine their sound on subsequent LPs Halfway Down (2021) and Technicolor (2024), adding moody synthesizers, more psychedelic production techniques, and leaning into jazzier changes. The quintet has spent the years in between touring the country, appearing at Treefort Music festival, SXSW, and even collaborating with the Atlanta Braves.

"Holed up in rural South Carolina and isolated in self-imposed exile, Dinner Time once again got to work writing and demoing new material in September 2024. Manic sessions stretched from noon through the small hours of the morning, and resulted in a batch of tunes which were refined with production guidance from Clark Hamilton (Improvement Movement, Klark Sound) in early 2025. The band reunited with recording engineer and longtime collaborator Damon Moon, owner of Standard Electric Recorders, who has worked with the group since their first album.

"Now the band has come full circle, and is ready to share Dinner Time 2, This album represents a return to form, back to the familiar influences of their debut, now with years of experience under their belts and a level of comfort and proficiency that only comes from musicians that have played hundreds of shows together. Layers of acoustic guitars and mellow pianos evoke the sounds of the 70s, while catchy melodies and soaring guitar harmonies hint at the band's varied influences (which include the Zombies, the Beatles, the Doobie Brothers, Randy Newman, CSNY, and Masayoshi Takanaka).

"In an ironic twist, the band's newest album blends themes of nostalgia with the restless urge to get away, to leave home, to change. 'It's a bad idea, but I don't even wanna go back home' / 'Run away with me' / 'Trying to find something new, trying to find something true, ain't it cruel? A whole world and it's made for the fools' / 'Is this the end? The weight of years torn away, my greatest fear; alone, alone, alone, all out of tears.' The boys wear their hearts on their sleeves on these songs, searching for sincerity and grasping for connection."

Dinner Time plays their headlining engagement in Davenport on June 21, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $13.22, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.