Emily Rach Beisel and A Light Among Many, May 7

Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With her music described by A Jazz Noise as "a raw, abrasive, oppressive, and thrilling journey,” Chicago-based improviser, composer, educator, curator, and woodwind specialist Emily Rach Beisel performs at Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox on May 7, the evening also boasting a set with the Denver-based musicians of A Light Among Many, self-described as delivering "suffocating, sprawling soundscapes of drone and doom metal."

As stated at EmilyBeisel.com, "Beisel is an active participant in the improvised and experimental music communities, both in Chicago and beyond. She performs regularly in Chicago and has toured throughout the US and Canada. Recent performances include a 2025 Spring Solo Tour of the US and Canada, Baltimore’s High Zero Festival, Cleveland Uncommon Sound Festival, SIU’s Outside the Box festival, Iowa City’s Feed Me Weird Things, Chicago’s Ear Taxi Festival, as well as a 2023 East Coast and 2024 Midwest tour together with drummer Bill Harris. In 2024 Beisel was honored to be a 3Arts Awardee in Music.

"As a curator, Beisel is deeply committed to increasing the visibility and involvement of femme, trans, and nonbinary artists within the creative performance community. They founded the Pleiades Series at Elastic Arts, which presents monthly performances and community-based free improvisation sessions. In 2024, Beisel organized and presented the inaugural PleiadesFest, a three-day festival that featured evening performances and improvisation workshops. This festival brought together a diverse array of improvisers, performance artists, dancers, and bands from Chicago’s vibrant creative music scenes, including DIY, punk, noise, singer-songwriter, and electronic dance music communities. PleiadesFest was supported by New Music USA and reflects a significant milestone in fostering inclusive and vibrant artistic exchange.

"In addition to their work as a performer and curator, Beisel is a member of the contemporary ensemble Fonema Consort. With Fonema Consort, they have toured internationally, including recent performances in Brazil, Mexico, Minneapolis, and New York, premiering works by prominent living composers such as James Dillon, Richard Barrett, and Julio Estrada.

"Beisel is also active as a woodwind doubler, working in theaters across the Chicago area, including Broadway in Chicago, Marriott, Paramount, Writers Theatre and Chicago's feminist Firebrand Theater Company. As an educator, Beisel maintains a private studio and holds a faculty position at Harold Washington College and Oak Park School of Music, where they share their passion for music with aspiring musicians of all ages and backgrounds. They hold a Master of Music degree from Northwestern University and are a member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 10-208."

A Light Among Many is an ambient doom-drone act, originally from Denver, Colorado and fronted by Frank Binder. ALAM has played multiple national tours and released four full-length albums in the past 10 years. Drawing influence from Sunn O))), Bell Witch, Boris, and Primitive Man, ALAM is all about dark ambient textures mixed with messages about mental illness and recovery. Though largely considered a solo project, Binder has recruited guest musicians in the past and is currently performing alongside Quad Cities noise music extraordinaire Alex Mahaffey.

Emily Rach Beisel and A Light Among Many perform in Rock Island on May 7, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $10-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.