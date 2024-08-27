Illusion of Fate, September 7

Saturday, September 7, 6 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

An evening of exhilarating metal and hard rock is promised at Davenport's Redstone Room on September 7, when the downtown venue hosts one spectacular show with four fist-pumping acts, including musicians from here in the Quad Cities: headliners Illusion of Fate, and the guest artists of Empty Graves, Wyvern, and Braver Than I.

As stated at CommonChord.org, "Illusion of Fate began as a recording project in the summer of 2019 between vocalist King Morbid and guitarist Hayden Crownover. On April 10th, 2020, the band’s debut EP, Emerging Sentience, was released to positive reception. It was in this release that the foundation for their singular approach to extreme music was firmly laid. Juxtaposing blistering, yet melodic black metal with the pulsing rhythms of groove metal and unforgettable riffs. Illusion of Fate has shared the stage with the likes of Gorgatron, Interloper, Vale of Pnath, Obscura, and many others."

Joining Illusion of Fate on the September 7 Redstone Room bill are three additional metal outfits: Empty Graves, Wyvern, and Braver That I. Per the Common Chord Web site, "Empty Graves is heavy metal band hailing from the Quad Cities of Illinois. Infusing elements of classic 2000’s Deathcore with splashes of modern metalcore bring a crisp new sound their fans have coined 'millennial-core.' Their juxtaposition between hard hitting political lyrics and fun attire and comedic sound clips are perfect for those socially conscious individuals that want to let loose and have a little fun. Since forming in 2022, Empty Graves has gone on to release a large handful of singles, covers, and one full length studio album titled Virulent.

"Influenced by Thrash, Nu Metal, and Metalcore, with sprinkles of other sub genres of metal have allowed Wyvern to entrench its roots deep into a modern metal sound. No-nonsense riffs, modern vocals, and powerful lyrics are the foundation of this rising metal band." And "Braver Than I is a six-piece metalcore act out of the Quad Cities, with Logan DeShane and Jay Hoerner on vocals, Eric Meier and Zach Anderson on guitars, and rhythm section of Will Myers on bass and Skyler Coons on drums. They bring the punk and hardcore roots that grow out of this area into a modern metal sound."

Illusion of Fate plays their Redstone Room set alongside Empty Graves, Wyvern, and Braver Than I on September 7, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.