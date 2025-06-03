Ryan Adams, June 17

Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With his discography boasting such top-10 Billboard smashes as Easy Tiger, Ashes & Fire, 1989, Prisoner, and his self-titled 2014 album, Grammy-nominated rock and alt-country singer/songwriter Ryan Adams brings his long-awaited “Heartbreaker '25 World Tour” to Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the June 17 event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Adams' solo debut Heartbreaker and delivering an intimate, acoustic set that highlights his massive career.

Following years of touring an three albums as a member of the alt-country outfit Whiskeytown, Adams left the band in 2000 and released his debut solo album Heartbreaker, which received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Shortlist Music Prize. The following year, his profile increased with the release of the U.K. certified-gold Gold, which included the single "New York, New York." During this time, Adams worked on several unreleased albums, which were consolidated into a third solo release, 2002's Demolition. Working at a prolific rate, Adams then released 2023's classic rock-influenced Rock N Roll after a planned album, Love Is Hell, was initially rejected by his label Lost Highway. The album was instead released as two EPs, and eventually, in 2004, in its full-length state.

After breaking his wrist during a live performance, Ryan Adams took a hiatus and formed the backing band The Cardinals, who supported him on his next four studio albums. In 2009, due to complications from Ménière's disease, Adams disbanded The Cardinals and took a break from music. However, he returned to the scene in 2010, releasing his 13th studio album, Ashes & Fire, and continued his musical journey with 14th album Ryan Adams in 2014.

The following year, Adams gained attention for his cover album 1989, a song-for-song cover of Taylor Swift's album of the same name. He went on to release 13 more albums between 2020 and 2025, and in addition to his own material, Adams has produced albums for Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin, Jenny Lewis, and Fall Out Boy. He has also collaborated with Counting Crows, Weezer, Norah Jones, America, Minnie Driver, Cowboy Junkies, Leona Naess, Toots & the Maytals, Beth Orton, and Krista Polvere, and has twice been a published author: on Infinity Blues, Adams' book of poetry, and Hello Sunshine, a collection of poems and short stories.

Ryan Adams brings his “Heartbreaker '25 World Tour” to Davenport' on June 17, admission is $39-80, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/captiol-theatre.