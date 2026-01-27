Touch of Trey: Phish and Grateful Dead Tribute, February 6

Friday, February 6, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Celebrating the expansive discographies of two of rock's most accomplished acts in one exhilarating night, Josh Pearson brings his Touch of Trey: Phish and Grateful Dead Tribute to Davenport's Redstone Room on February 6, honoring those beloved bands as well as all things Trey Anastasio and Jerry Garcia.

As stated at JohnPearson.org: "For more than 20 years, composer/guitarist/vocalist Josh Pearson has created a growing network and fanbase in the jam band culture. As founding member of Moving Matter, A Live One, Touch of Trey & HeartByrne, Josh brings an uplifting element of surprise with his playful and melodic improvisation. Spanning from Vermont’s Higher Ground to ACL Live’s Moody Theater, Josh has played many iconic venues such as the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Granada Theater in Dallas & the Fox Theater in Boulder. Sharing the stage with Little Feat, Blues Traveler, Derek Trucks & Keller Williams, among others, Josh has enjoyed playing several prominent music festivals including Phases of The Moon, Wakarusa, Camp Bisco, Euphoria & South By Southwest.

"Josh Pearson strives to change the world, one note at a time with his pop jam style music. His catchy pop songs, reminiscent of John Mayer & Eric Clapton, lend way to funky, jazzy improvisation heavily influenced by his love for Phish & the Grateful Dead. Pearson continues to write and record new material while consistently building his brand and online presence. With hundreds of shows and thousands of hours of playing, Josh has become an outstanding artist."

Pearson, has a deep history studying Trey Anastasio and his wide palette of styles and tones. Coming from the Phish Tribute, A Live One, Josh wanted to include his newer love for Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead into the mix. Touch of Trey melds the music of these bands into cleverly sculpted setlists and song mashups. With Josh on guitar, every song he plays has a touch of Trey.

Josh Pearson's Touch of Trey: Phish and Grateful Dead Tribute lands at Davenport's Redstone Room on February 6, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.