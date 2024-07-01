We the Kings, July 18

Thursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With All Punked Up raving that the band produces "the kind of music that makes you wanna get up, jump around, and sing at the top of your lungs," the pop-punk and alternative-rock musicians of We the Kings headline a July 18 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, Newsday magazine adding that the touring outfit "can keep experimenting because their music is built on such a solid foundation of songwriting craftsmanship."

Friends since childhood, the four original We the Kings bandmates (singer/guitarist Travis Clark, guitarist Hunter Thomsen, his brother bassist Drew Thomsen, and drummer Danny Duncan) formed the group while attending high school in Florida. Under the guidance of manager Bret Disend, the band placed a number of tracks on the social networking site PureVolume in 2007 to build online buzz. Meanwhile, the musicians also pursued a deal with EMI's imprint S-Curve Records, which eventually signed the group. We the Kings' self-titled debut album was released in October of 2007, peaked at number 151 on the Billboard 200, and spent 15 weeks on the chart. The second single from the album, "Check Yes Juliet," became a hit, peaking at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 25 on the Pop Airplay chart. The single was later released in Australia in 2011, where it was certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association, and We the Kings itself was certified platinum by the ARIA for sales of 70,000 copies or more.

The group's second album, 2009's Smile Kid, included the top-40 singles "Heaven Can Wait" and "We'll Be a Dream" (featuring Demi Lovato), while We the Kings' third album Sunshine State of Mind was released in 2011 and featured the MTV Video Music Award winner for Most Innovative Music Video of the Year for the group's interactive music video and song "Say You Like Me." Their fourth album Somewhere Somehow was released in late 2013 and includes singles "Just Keep Breathing," "Find You There," "Any Other Way," and "Art of War," and 2015's fifth studio album Strange Love boasted the hit single "Runaway." With Clark and Hunter Thomsen now joined by bandmates Coley O'Toole and Charles Trippy, We the Kings can can claim consistently packed tours, multiple RIAA certified gold- and platinum-selling records, and hundreds of millions of music streams, their recent recording including a pair of additional studio albums in Self Titled Nostalgia and Six.

We the Kings brings their national tour to Davenport on July 18, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $29.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com.