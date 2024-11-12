P.O.S., November 26

Tuesday, November 26, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A member of such groups as Doomtree, Building Better Bombs, Gayngs, Marijuana Deathsquads, Cenospecies, Four Fists, and Shredders, hip-hop and hardcore punk musician P.O.S. performs a November 26 set at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his credits including seven solo studio albums, 17 singles, and more than 50 guest appearances on songs by fellow artists.

Born Stefon Leron Alexander in Minneapolis in 1981, P.O.S., as stated at AllMusic.com, is a "self-taught bassist, guitarist, keyboardist, and drummer. P.O.S. (which stands for a variety of things, including Product of Society, Piece of Sh*t, and Promise of Skill) spent most of his childhood influenced by the energy of punk, drumming for Cadillac Blindside and singing and playing guitar for Building Better Bombs. At 14, however, he was introduced to hip-hop via Company Flow and Oddjobs, and began rapping for fun, performing at small venues around Minneapolis. In 2004, P.O.S. put out his first solo album, Ipecac Neat, with the label/collective (that he co-formed) Doomtree, whose studio was in the basement of the house that many of the members shared. Rhymesayers was so impressed with it that they immediately signed the rapper and re-released the record, as well as the successive P.O.S. releases Audition (2006) and the sprawling Never Better (2009).

"Filled with political rhymes and anarchist attitude, We Don't Even Live Here followed on the label in 2012. He retreated from the music scene for a few years after being sidelined by kidney issues (he received a transplant in 2014) and made his return in 2016 with the song 'sleepdrone/superposition,' which featured Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, the Julie Ruin), Lizzo, Allan Kingdom, and his son, Hard_R. His fifth full-length, Chill, Dummy, arrived at the start of 2017." Since then, P.O.S. also released 2017's Dangerous Jumps and the following year's 6666, and the artist has been honored with two stars on the outside mural of the Minneapolis nightclub First Avenue, recognizing performers that have played sold-out shows or have otherwise demonstrated a major contribution to the culture at the venue. P.O.S has one star for his solo work, and one as part of the Doomtree collective, whose albums have included 2008's Doomtree, 2011's No Kings, and 2013's All Hands.

P.O.S. brings his tour to Davenport on November 26 with an additional set by Dwyland Roland, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $33.06, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.