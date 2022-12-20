10 of Soul, December 31

Saturday, December 31, 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A high-energy 11-piece ensemble boasting some of the sharpest musical talents the Quad Cities has to offer, 10 of Soul headlines a special New Year's Eve concert at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, their Davenport engagement on December 31 boasting classic tunes from the genres of soul, funk, and blues, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own.

Included among 10 of Soul's ensemble:

Cherie Berry (vocals) is a Rock Island native and and a fiery addition to 10 of Soul’s “front line." This naturally gifted vocalist went to Rock Island High School and Black Hawk College, and received vocal training from her mentor, Dorothy Klinger. She is currently working in the Special Ed. and food service departments in Rock Island District 41 and teaching private voice lessons.

Don Gustofson (bass) has been performing and teaching music in the QC area for over 30 years. Don has performed in local blues, country, jazz, and rockabilly bands, and in addition to playing bass for 10 of Soul, plays solo acoustic gigs as well.

Matt Hartmann (trumpet) earned a degree in Music Education from Rowan University and a Masters in Jazz Studies at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Outside of 10 of Soul, the Davenport resident works as an educational road representative for West Music and holds the principal cornet chair in the Eastern Iowa Brass Band.

Dwayne Hodges (vocals) is a Chicago native who currently sings with the Quad Cities-based gospel group Redeemed Voices and heads two promotion and event management companies: A&D Entertainment Group and True Gospel Enterprises. Hodges also volunteers at KALA Radio at St. Ambrose University doing the urban R&B & Soul-formatted show Wake Up with DHodge.

Nina Little (vocals) had her first solo when she was just five years old in St. Louis, Missouri, and her passion for singing and dancing led her to the Classical Junior Academy of the Performing Arts in St. Louis. Little was one of the lead vocalists for the group ELYSIAN, and has opened for Grammy Award-winning Christian artist Mercy Me and BET’s Sunday’s Best finalist Crystal Holland.

Mike McMann (trombone/arranger) has performed and/or toured with icons including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Wynton Marsalis, Gloria Gaynor, Martha Reeves, Louie Bellson, Frank Foster, Don Rickles, and others. McMann is the on-call trombonist in the Quad City area and has enjoyed performing with many touring Broadway musicals, among them Grease, A Chorus Line, and Chicago.

Tyler "Booter" Roberson (guitar/vocals) is a St. Ambrose University graduate who was accepted into the Music Production Program at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul, Minnesota. After graduating, he worked for Liquid 8 Records and JD Entertainment Group as a producer and on-call musician, and since his return to the Quad City area, McMann has been a guitarist for The Tailfins, UnXpected, Gully Entertainment, and Lovedogs, and was the guitarist/vocalist/leader of Tronicity.

Rusty Ruggles (reeds) holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Augustana College and a Master’s Degree in Music Education from Vandercook College of Music in Chicago. Currently the band director at Mercer County High School, Ruggles also heads the Aledo Central Park Band Shell and directs the Mercer County Community Band, and he has performed with Crossroads, Misdirected Blues, and The Sin City Orchestra.

Joey Schnoebelen (trumpet) is an Iowa City native who began playing trumpet at age 10. In 2018, Schnoebelen was selected to be a member of the Disney All-American College Band in Anaheim, California, and Schnoebelen is also a frequent performer in Iowa, having played in his own quintet at the Iowa City Jazz Festival and Noce in Des Moines.

Nick Vasquez (keys) studied music theory and composition at St. Ambrose University, where, under the direction of Dr. Joan Trapp, Dr. William Campbell, and Towanta Lopez, he honed in his skills on the keyboards. Since then, he has gone on to perform with many groups around the 2011 International Blues Competition semi-finalists The Candymakers, and Vasquez is involved with music education in the community through Davenport's Common Chord.

Brian Zeglis (drums) is Associate Director of Bands at Davenport Central High School, and loves challenging his students and encouraging their love of music through jazz band, concert band, percussion ensembles, and drumline. Zeglis has drummed in The Rod Pierson Big Band, Hunter Fuerste’s American Vintage Orchestra, Manny Lopez Big Band, Funktion, and The Spicy Pickles, and studied with world-renowned educators/performers Ed Soph and Paul Rennick at the University of North Texas.

10 of Soul's New Year's Eve concert in Davenport begins at 9:30 p.m., and more information on the evening is available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.