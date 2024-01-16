10 of Soul, January 27

Saturday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A high-energy ensemble boasting some of the sharpest musical talents the Quad Cities has to offer, 10 of Soul headlines a January 27 engagement at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, their Davenport performance boasting classic tunes from the genres of soul, funk, and blues, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own.

Included among 10 of Soul's ensemble:

Antonio Donaldson (vocals) is a graduate of Rock Island High School. Though he grew up with many musicians in his family, he didn’t decide to give it a try until he joined choir his sophomore year, and eventually became an All-State Vocalist. He attended the University of Iowa’s music program after graduation, and after honing his craft and performing at many local fundraisers, community events, and occasionally singing in his grandfather’s band, he was more than ready to audition for a spot in 10 of Soul.

Tiffany Rivera Gomez (vocals) is an East Moline/Rock Island native who has been singing her whole life. She has opened for several big names throughout her lifetime, including Usher and the late Notorious B.I.G., and has also auditioned for American Idol and The Voice. Music is a big part of her life, and she shares this gift with her own daughters, who are aspiring artists.

CJ Parker (vocals) is a singer, recording artist, and multi-instrumentalist originally from Davenport. He blends his upbringing of gospel with his schooling in jazz, funk, and soul. An exciting, entertaining, and fun-spirited musician, Parker was featured in MTV Music News as a "Rising Star Due for Take Off," and his vocal timbre is comparable to those of John Legend and Justin Timberlake.

Matt Hartmann (trumpet) earned a degree in Music Education from Rowan University and a Masters in Jazz Studies at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Outside of 10 of Soul, the Davenport resident works as an educational road representative for West Music and holds the principal cornet chair in the Eastern Iowa Brass Band.

Mike McMann (trombone/arranger) has performed and/or toured with icons including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Wynton Marsalis, Gloria Gaynor, Martha Reeves, Louie Bellson, Frank Foster, Don Rickles, and others. McMann is the on-call trombonist in the Quad City area and has enjoyed performing with many touring Broadway musicals, among them Grease, A Chorus Line, and Chicago.

Tyler "Booter" Roberson (guitar/vocals) is a St. Ambrose University graduate who was accepted into the Music Production Program at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul, Minnesota. After graduating, he worked for Liquid 8 Records and JD Entertainment Group as a producer and on-call musician, and since his return to the Quad City area, McMann has been a guitarist for The Tailfins, UnXpected, Gully Entertainment, and Lovedogs, and was the guitarist/vocalist/leader of Tronicity.

Rusty Ruggles (reeds) holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Augustana College and a Master’s Degree in Music Education from Vandercook College of Music in Chicago. Currently the band director at Mercer County High School, Ruggles also heads the Aledo Central Park Band Shell and directs the Mercer County Community Band, and he has performed with Crossroads, Misdirected Blues, and The Sin City Orchestra.

Joey Schnoebelen (trumpet) is an Iowa City native who began playing trumpet at age 10. In 2018, Schnoebelen was selected to be a member of the Disney All-American College Band in Anaheim, California, and Schnoebelen is also a frequent performer in Iowa, having played in his own quintet at the Iowa City Jazz Festival and Noce in Des Moines.

Ben Soltau (bass), in addition to being an instrumentalist, is a singer and composer of funky music. A jazz and soul student performing since 2005, he moved out of Iowa to tour with Colorado's Euforquestra in 2009. After honing his soul with the talented ensemble, Soltau returned to Iowa in 2012, and now writes and performs with several groups in the area.

Nick Vasquez (keys) studied music theory and composition at St. Ambrose University, where, under the direction of Dr. Joan Trapp, Dr. William Campbell, and Towanta Lopez, he honed in his skills on the keyboards. Since then, he has gone on to perform with many groups around the 2011 International Blues Competition semi-finalists The Candymakers, and Vasquez is involved with music education in the community through Davenport's Common Chord.

Brian Zeglis (drums) is Associate Director of Bands at Davenport Central High School, and loves challenging his students and encouraging their love of music through jazz band, concert band, percussion ensembles, and drumline. Zeglis has drummed in The Rod Pierson Big Band, Hunter Fuerste’s American Vintage Orchestra, Manny Lopez Big Band, Funktion, and The Spicy Pickles, and studied with world-renowned educators/performers Ed Soph and Paul Rennick at the University of North Texas.

10 of Soul performs their Rhythm Room engagement on January 27, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free, and more information is available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.