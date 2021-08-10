2021 Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, August 21 and 22

Saturday, August 21, 3 – 10 p.m.

Hereford Park, 400 13th Street, East Moline IL

Sunday, August 22, 5 – 8 p.m.

Skylark Concert Studio

4401 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Nearly two dozen gifted area musicians will be on hand – and in two Quad Cities locations – when Polyrhythms proudly presents the 2021 Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, an August 21 and 22 celebration of cultural heritage in the Quad Cities named after the late musician, educator, and East Moline native lovingly known as “The Jazz Professor.”

After an unanticipated summer off, the Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival returns for a seventh time to help build a positive and meaningful tradition in the form of a jazz- and heritage-themed event that celebrates the indigenous music and culture of people who helped build the Quad Cities with their blood, sweat, and tears. The festival's repertoire encompasses many styles associated with the area, including blues, R&B, gospel, Latin, folk, rock, rap, country, and of course, jazz, both contemporary and traditional.

This year's festival begins at East Moline's Hereford Park with a 4 p.m. set by the Pippi & Daniel Experience, boasting Pippi Ardennia on vocals and Daniel Leahy on piano. The Polyrhythms Trio takes over at 5:15 p.m., its ensemble composed of Randy Evensen on trombone, Ron Wilson on bass, and Corey Kendrick in piano. And at 7 p.m. the Brothers Lopez take over the Hereford Park stage, the group featuring a full 11 genre-embracing talents: Pancho Lopez (percussion), Paul Lopez (guitar), Manny Lopez (trumpet), Manuel Lopez III (keyboards), James Culver (percussion), Jamie Hopkins (drums), Troy Rangel (guitar), Phil Bonilla (bass), Dean Rock (drums), Keith Robnett (reeds), and Randy Evensen (trombone).

On August 22, the festival fun continues at Rock Island's Skylark Concert Studio with a 5 p.m. concert set by the Polyrhythms Trio, with both bass player Ron Wilson and pianist Corey Kendrick returning, but with trumpet player and area educator Edgar Crockett taking over for trombonist Randy Evensen. And at 6 p.m., the festival concludes on an two-hour engagement with James Culver & the Kuchina Jazz Collective, in which percussionist Culver brings the jazz alongside Steve Grismore on guitar, Daniel Leahy on keyboards, Dan Oline on bass, and Manuel Lopez III on drums. A special after-party will also be held at Rock Island venue The Spot (1611 Second Avenue), with the Polyrhythms Trio hosting a night-capping jam session.

“Our grandparents and parents contributed greatly, both physically and creatively, to the success of the Quad Cities,” said festival organizer Shellie Moore-Guy, “and we wish to sow the seeds of our unique culture for generations to come. We remain dedicated to creating and growing an exciting and sustainable event that audiences, locally and regionally, can relate to. We continue building a festival reflective of, and befitting, the cultural diversity that builds and sustains the Quad-City area.”

All of the concerts in the 2021 Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival are free, and more information on the August 21 and 22 event is available by visiting Facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest.