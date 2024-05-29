Downtown Davenport Summer Kickoff Block Party, June 7

Friday, June 7, 5 – 8 p.m.

Common Chord, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With the free event sponsored by Northwest Bank & Trust, Davenport's Common Chord is set to jump-start the warm-weather months with a Summer Kickoff Block Party on June 7, the outdoor celebration starting in the venue's courtyard with high-energy performances by local acts Einstein’s Sister, The Crew, and students from the QC Rock Academy.

Fronted by vocalist Bill Douglas and guitarist Kerry Tucker, who also perform regularly as the duo Douglas & Tucker, Einstein's Sister, as described at AllMusic.com, are an "Illinois-based power pop outfit [who] began their pseudonymous career in 1997 with the release of OarFin Records' Oceanus. 1999's Learning Curves began a strong cult following and peculiar music licensing (NBC, MTV, the Oxygen Network) while the following year's Humble Creatures finally showed not only what seemed like a full, stable lineup (adding Andrew Brock to bass, Steven Volk to guitars, and ex-Tripmaster Monkey's Marty Reyhons on drums), but national media praise as well."

Of The Crew, Vents magazine states that the outfit "brings an electrifying fusion of funk and soul to the Quad Cities music scene, igniting stages with their infectious energy and groove. Led by the dynamic recording artist and MTV Music News 2022 feature CJ Parker on vocals and synth, the band boasts an impressive lineup including Manny Mack on drums, Anthony Collins on saxophone, Cooper Hopkins on guitar, and Pierre Thomas on bass."

As stated at the company's Web site, "The QC Rock Academy opened in December 2011 and has been teaching the Quad City area to rock since day one. Located in Davenport, right off of Kimberly Road, our instructors are busy every week with students young and old. We have some of the best instructors in the area with years of experience and expertise. Our academy has 12 lesson rooms filled with the top of the line equipment, offering you or your child the best learning environment possible."

In addition to performances by Einstein's Sister, The Crew, and QC Rock Academy students, Downtown Davenport's Summer Kickoff Block Party will boast face painting, balloon animals, and fun activities for the whole family. There will also be special Bix7 giveaways and registration, with 16 community partners sharing their summer programming from 5 to 7 p.m. And at 8 p.m., guests are invited head to the Skybridge Courtyard for an epic Silent Disco presented in partnership with Quad City Arts, and featuring DJs Vamp, TRiPENDiCULAR, and Buddha.

When you arrive to the Silent Disco, you’ll receive a pair of special wireless headphones, and you can adjust the volume and choose between the evening's three DJs with a flip of a switch. Each headset has a color LED that shows what channel you are listening to, so you can dance along with those listening to the same DJ as you. It’s a super-social group bash, because with no loud music to talk over, you can just lower the volume or take your headphones off to talk to your friends. Guests are also invited to bring their own glow-in-the-dark accessories.

Common Chord recommends that patrons of the Summer Kickoff Block Party bring their own chairs, and no outside drinks are permitted. There will, however, be a full bar available, as well as delicious food options from the Lemonade Stand and The Garrison, and more information on the free, evening-long event is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.