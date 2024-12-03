The Nova Singers' “A Nova Christmas,” December 13 and 14

Friday, December 13, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

Saturday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 East Water Street, Galesburg IL

An annually beloved holiday-music tradition returns to the area as the professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers presents its latest pair of A Nova Christmas concerts, with exciting and moving arrangements of favorite carols, traditional melodies, glorious ballads, and fascinating songs from around the world performed on December 13 at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church and December 14 at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church.

Describing this year's Nova Christmas concerts, the vocal group's founder and music director Dr. Laura Lane says, "Nova Singers knows what you want to hear during the holidays, and we promise to deliver! We will sing carols, old and new, audience favorites and songs from around the world. We will sing about the timely message of love, peace and joy, but won’t forget to throw in a healthy dose of laughter! You won’t want to miss the sing-along, where audience members sing with Nova Singers.

"All of us in Nova are in love with this year’s Christmas program," Lane continues. "I was able to find new arrangements of familiar carols that are beautiful, fun and heartfelt. We are also bringing back a couple of audience favorites, including the Biebl Ave Maria. Plus, I know that our audience members will love the story of The Three Kings told in this new way – it’s personal, powerful and deeply moving. We also have something silly up our sleeve! Perhaps this concert is just what we all need right now: some peace and serenity, some joyful noise, and some laughter!”

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 22-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced nine professional recordings (including five Christmas CDs), and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Ruth Watson Henderson, Thea Musgrave, Bruce Polay, William Hawley, and Daniel Godsil.

Composing the Nova Singers in its 2024-25 season are: Corgan Ball; Pat Burr; Chelsea Crumbleholme; Emily DiBenedetto; Curtis Fischer-Oelschleager; Hillary Erb; David Foster; Allison Good; Dakota Howard; Noel Jean Huntley; Joel Kolander; Jazzy Lerner; Sarah Lounsberry; Alyssa Mathias; Jeffrey Moore; Libby Moore; Brandon Ouellette; Christian Sauder; Callen Sederquist; Ian Smith; Rachel C. Vickers; and John Whitson.

The Nova Singers' A Nova Christmas concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and 14, with Friday's engagement at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, and Saturday's at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg. Admission is $17-20 with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.