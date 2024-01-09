Quad City Gospel Celebration, January 23

Tuesday, January 23, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With the January 23 event hosted by WQPT-TV PBS and the Friends of MLK, Davenport's Adler Theatre will ring in 2024 with glorious song in the Quad City Gospel Celebration, an ideal event for family audiences whether you’re a longtime fan of gospel music or simply looking for an evening of inspiration.

In this free concert made possible through the support of presenting sponsor Royal Neighbors of America, and the Adler Theatre Foundation, music lovers of all ages are invited to be moved by the soulful voices and heartfelt lyrics of talented gospel artists from the Quad City area. Scheduled to perform at the Tuesday-night event are: Jerry Johnson and the Voices of the QC; Ashely Dean; the Olivet Baptist Church Male Chorus; the Gospel Mission Temple Inspirational Choir; Dwayne Hodges; Pastor Sam Kyles and Vision; and the Gospel Soul Revivers. In addition to enjoying these outstanding performers and the uplifting power of gospel music, Quad City Gospel Celebration attendees will be part of the live audience as WQPT PBS tapes the concert for later broadcast in conjunction with GOSPEL, a forthcoming, four-hour docuseries produced by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song.

In GOSPEL, Gates, the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, speaks with dozens of clergymen, singers, and scholars about their connection to the music that has transcended its origins and now spreads “the good word” all around the world. The series features interviews with notable names including Dionne Warwick, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Rev. Otis Moss III, professor Michael Eric Dyson, and awe-inspiring musical performances of gospel favorites “Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus,” “Total Praise,” and others from talents including The Belle Singers, Cory Henry, Celisse, and more. As gospel is more than the soundtrack of the African American experience, “it’s the beating heart and soul,” said Gates. “From the Great Migration to today, the history of Black gospel music and preaching is one of constant movement, and it’s long been a dream of mine to bring it to public television. We’re blessed to have such outstanding partners in delivering this series and concert at a time in our nation when the need for gospel’s transcendent, healing powers is so great.”

The 2024 Quad City Gospel Celebration takes place in Davenport on January 23, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)764-2400 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com and WQPT.org/qcgospel.